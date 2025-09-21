HBCU FOOTBALL RUNDOWN: POWER RANKINGS, NCCU & RUSHERS DOMINATE, SCOREBOARD - WEEK 4
HOUSTON - It's Sunday morning. The aftermath of Week 4 in HBCU football has unveiled several new contenders, while questions linger about others who might be pretenders as conference action begins in Week 5.
North Carolina Central, VA Union, and Howard put to rest all doubters with strong performances Saturday. Delaware State and Alabama A&M continue to trend upwards. Close calls for Prairie View A&M, Grambling State, and Virginia State were the norm, but are the G-Men replacing last year's Southern Jaguars team as this season's "Cardiac Cats?"
What have we learned, and what should we be concerned about going into Week 5?
- South Carolina State took a pounding from the South Florida Bulldogs. Can Chennis Berry's offense pick themselves off the mat to challenge Charleston Southern on the road next week?
- Will the Texas State Fair showdown between Grambling State and Prairie View A&M indicate who will win the SWAC West title?
- MORE SWAC Questions: All of these teams rested in Week 4. Who will prevail in Tallahassee when Florida A&M hosts quarterback Andrew Body and the potent Hornets defense? Also, will Jackson State dominate Southern at Mumford Stadium, or has Coach Fred McNair resolved the Jaguars' offensive issues during the week of rest?
- NCCU travels past the Mississippi River to battle East Texas in Commerce. Should be easy work for the Eagles...but, the Lions pushed Grambling for a second straight year...NCCU should prevail. 765 yards of total offense versus NC A&T made a statement.
- Rushing offenses take the spotlight in Week 4: Prairie View A&M and Delaware State are for real on the ground. The Panthers during drives in the third quarter strayed away from the run, but got back to it for critical possessions in the fourth quarter. The Hornets will destroy some teams with a potent rushing attack. Can both teams' defenses improve during the conference clashes? We'll see.
TOP 10 HBCU FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS (HBCU LEGENDS)
HBCU Legends voted for the following 10 teams in the BOXTOROW national media poll for Week 4.
- Jackson State (2-1)
- South Carolina State (2-2)
- Alabama State (2-1)
- North Carolina Central (3-2)
- Delaware State (3-1)
- Alabama A&M (3-1)
- Howard (3-1)
- Prairie View A&M (2-2)
- Grambling State (3-1)
- VA Union (2-1)
Howard finally defeated Hampton! The Bison first victory over the Pirates since Nov. 22, 2014. Larry Scott's team is 3-1 with wins over SWAC, SIAC, and CAA teams.
Let's be honest, Alabama State and NCCU are 3a and 3b. Honorable mention for Johnson C. Smith, Norfolk State, and Edward Waters.
TOP HBCU FOOTBALL PERFORMERS OF WEEK 4
HBCU Legends' National Player Of The Week - RB Chris Mosley, NCCU
Mosley (what a great last name) rushed 11 times for 168 yards (15.3 YPR) and 3 rushing touchdowns. He posted four receptions for 90 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Mosley had 258 total yards on offense and 5 touchdowns. Outstanding performance as the Eagles routed the Aggies, 62-20, in the Aggie-Eagle Classic.
Eagles QB Walker Harris was a consideration with a 3-touchdown day against the Aggies.
Honorable Mention Performances
- QB Walker Harris, NCCU: 22/29 completions for 380 yards, 3 touchdowns
- RB James Jones, Delaware State: 7 rushes for 111 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns; One score for 90 yards in the 2nd quarter.
- RB Chase Bingmon, Prairie View A&M: 18 rushes for 180 yards; 4 receptions for 15 yards.
- RB Lamagea McDowell, Prairie View A&M: 14 rushes for 104 yards and 2 touchdowns
- RB Khamani Robinson, Bethune-Cookman: 12 rushes for 114 yards and 1 touchdown.
- WR Maleek Huggins, Bethune-Cookman: 6 receptions for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns.
HBCU FOOTBALL'S FINAL SCORES - WEEK 4 (Saturday)
- Alabama A&M 49, Lane 7
- Prairie View A&M 27, Northwestern State 24
- Grambling State 31, East Texas A&M 28
- Virginia Union 28, Johnson C. Smith 10
- Allen 49, Clark Atlanta 38
- Howard 34, Hampton 7
- Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk State 28
- North Carolina Central 62, North Carolina A&T 20
- Bethune-Cookman 35, Edward Waters 9
- Virginia State 34, Winston-Salem State 33
- Delaware State 33, St. Francis 10
- Kentucky State 35, Morehouse 17
- Fayetteville State 51, Elizabeth City State 8
- South Florida 63, South Carolina State 14
- Morgan State 27, Central State 0
- Savannah State 45, Miles 19
- Delta State 21, Fort Valley State 16
- Shaw 36, Lincoln (PA) 21
- Bowie State 16, Livingstone 17
Band commentary later this week.