HBCU Football Stars Leap Into The NCAA Transfer Portal
HOUSTON — Several notable HBCU football players have announced their intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Should three of these players move, it will negatively impact their current team's dynamics for the upcoming season. Those student-athletes are QB Mekhi Hagens (UAPB), WR JaVonnie Gibson (UAPB), and RB J'Mari Taylor (NCCU).
UAPB Players on the Move
Arkansas at Pine Bluff quarterback Mekhi Hagens' declaration for his entry into the transfer portal, citing "I believe it's the right step for my personal growth" as his motivation.
Hagens' departure will bring about a major shift in Coach Alonzo Hampton's offensive strategy. The Golden Lions must find a replacement for the starting quarterback following his departure.
However, a more considerable hole will be the loss of Hagens' favorite target, Javonnie Gibson. He will also enter the transfer portal, and offers will flood his inbox.
Gibson was among the FCS's top wide receivers and the best in all of HBCU Football. For the 2024 season, he had 12 game appearances, 70 receptions for 1,215 yards, and nine touchdowns.
His size, speed, strength, and receiving ability over defensive backs are elite. The Opelousas native and UAPB star wideout has two years of eligibility.
"This was not an easy decision," Gibson posted. He thanked his coaches, administration, and faculty.
Losing Hagens and Gibson is a setback for the Golden Lions, but expect Coach Hampton to hit the recruiting hot and heavy this offseason for their replacements.
North Carolina Central's Star Running Back
Eagles running back J'Mari Taylor will tiptoe into the NCAA transfer portal. Taylor is a "DAWG" who will immediately boost an offensive backfield. His decision to leave Trei Oliver's team comes as a surprise.
After a stellar career at North Carolina Central, Taylor demonstrated potential for playing at a higher level, making him an HBCU Player of the Year and 2024 FCS Walter Payton Offensive Player of the Year award.
As a graduate transfer, Taylor will attract interest from Power Five (P5) programs due to his impressive performances in the HBCU ranks.
Other HBCU Players in the Portal
As Jackson State prepares to face Southern in the SWAC Football Championship game earlier this week, two of TC Taylor's players declared for the transfer portal. Running back JD Martin as a graduate transfer and defensive back Tavarious Easley-Jones (two years of eligibility) will hit the portal.
Two other players have announced their entry into the transfer portal —the menacing Florida A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Mccou and North Carolina A&T placekicker Andrew Brown. As a specialist, Brown's decision could affect the Aggies' special teams unit in the upcoming season.
Impact on HBCU Football
The entries of these players into the transfer portal underscore the ongoing challenges that HBCU programs face in retaining top talent.
As players pursue opportunities for exposure, career growth, and NIL deals, the likelihood of more student-athletes making an exodus out of HBCU football will occur. Our HBCU coaches and teams must adapt and focus on developing new talent to stay competitive in their respective conferences.
These transfers also underscore the increasing visibility of HBCU athletes in the broader college football landscape, potentially opening doors for more HBCU players to showcase their talent and skills elsewhere in the country.