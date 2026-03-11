SWAC Tournament - Day 2: Jackson State Thriller, PV Rallies, FAMU & UAPB Prevail

Day 2 of the SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament featured two tightly contested games, with both winners advancing by single-digit margins.

SWAC WOMEN'S BRACKET - DAY 2

Florida A&M 55, Bethune-Cookman 52

The Rattlers secured a gritty three-point win as Sanai Tyler’s last-second three-pointer narrowly missed at the buzzer.

Shaniyah McCarthy and Miya Giles-Jones led Florida A&M with 13 points each, while Breazia Robinson added 8 points and 8 rebounds.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 81, Mississippi Valley State 74

The Golden Lions earned the more comfortable win on Day 2, leading 44-35 at halftime and pulling away in the second half.

Indiya Bowen and Khaniah Gardner scored 19 each, with Jailah Pelly and Jakyra Jackson adding 15 for UAPB. Gardner had a double-double, while Briontanay Marshall led all rebounders with 15.

With 22 points and 6 rebounds, Janiya Jones led Mississippi Valley State. Adding 15 points, Sydnei Marshall made her mark, while Jaeda Murphy contributed 12.

A look into the Day 3 on the women's side: FAMU next faces No. 1 Alabama A&M on Day 3 at 11:00 AM CT. Also, the Golden Lions advance to face a formidable Alcorn State squad at 4:30 PM CT.

Turning to the men's side, Day 2 of the SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament also produced two close and competitive games, with the higher seeds successfully facing down their challengers.

SWAC MEN'S BRACKET - DAY 2

Prairie View A&M 65, Alcorn State 56

The Panthers earned a nine-point win over the Braves as All-SWAC guard Dontae Horne tallied a game-high 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists. Lance Williams contributed 17 points in the victory.

After trailing 11-0 to start the game, Prairie View got on the board when Corey Dunning dished the ball to Lance Williams, who nailed a three-pointer. The Braves allowed the pesky Panthers to climb within 4 points, 26-22, at halftime.

After halftime, Alcorn went up 31-24. Coach Smith’s Panthers kept chipping away, with Horne’s trey at 15:37 giving Prairie View a three-point lead.

The game featured 10 lead changes. Prairie View’s bench scored 13 points, and they outscored Alcorn State 32-22 in the paint.

With their win, No. 8 Prairie View A&M now advances to face the top-seeded Bethune-Cookman in the next round.

Jackson State 68, Grambling State 65

The nightcap delivered Day 2’s top thriller. The JSU Tigers edged past the persistent Grambling Tigers by three points. Jalen Tatum led the Jackson State scorers with 18 points, plus 4 assists and 3 rebounds. Three teammates also scored in double figures: Dorian McMillian (15), Delyle Williams (13), and Jayme Mitchell Jr. (12).

Grambling led 65-64 with 62 seconds left before Tatum scored a layup. After a foul, he hit two free throws with 3 seconds remaining to give JSU the 68-65 win.

Wilton Jackson reports SWAC Offensive Player of the Year Daeshun Ruffin missed Tuesday due to a lower leg injury; his return is uncertain.

Building on this momentum, Jackson State advances to set up a highly anticipated matchup against Florida A&M.

A look into the Day 3 on the men's side: Game 5 features No. 1 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 8 Prairie View A&M and Game 6 will have No. 2 Florida A&M vs. No. 7 Jackson State