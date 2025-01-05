HBCU Football Stars Received Honors From HBCU+ And Stats Perform At FCS National Awards Banquet
The HBCU football community was very well represented at the 2024 Stats Perform FCS National Awards with Eddie G. Robinson and Doris Robinson, and Buck Buchanan awards were handed out to talented student-athletes.
The HBCU+ National Player of the Year award was presented for the first time in its inaugural season.
"We are thrilled to have had the incredible opportunity to sponsor the HBCU Player of the Year Award at the Stats Perform FCS Awards, an initiative that has far exceeded our expectations. What began as a concept to elevate the visibility of HBCU athletes has now blossomed into a powerful platform for these institutions to shine on the national stage, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their FCS counterparts at the highest level. The reception from brands, agencies, and the college sports industry as a whole has been nothing short of remarkable, with HBCUs now being recognized on equal footing with predominantly white institutions. Our partnership with Stats Perform has also enabled our network to address the evolving needs of brands, providing them with the measured media insights necessary to invest more deeply in HBCU athletics, ultimately driving growth for both our partners and their clients. The journey has been nothing less than a game-changer, and we’re excited for what’s ahead." - Hardy L Pelt /Founding Member, Chief Revenue Officer (Urban Edge Network)
Urban Edge Network's leaders Todd Brown (CEO) and Hardy Pelt (CRO) were in attendance at the 2024 Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 4.
The UEN executives presented South Carolina State quarterback Eric Phoenix the 2024 HBCU+ National Player of the Year award and championship belt from Urban Edge Network.
HBCU legend Jerry Rice and Buck Buchanan's wife, Georgia Buchanan, were presenters at the 2024 announcements. Rice announced the winner, CharMar Brown of North Dakota State. The honor is given to the top FCS freshman player of the year.
All six of the FCS Awards presented had an HBCU influence:
- Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year) - Tommy Mellott of Montana State
- Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year) - David Walker of Central Arkansas
- Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach) - Brent Vigen of Montana State
- FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year - Juan Velarde of North Carolina Central
- Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year) - CharMar Brown of North Dakota State
- HBCU+ National Player of the Year - Eric Phoenix of South Carolina State
North Carolina Central's outstanding punter, Juan Velarde, received the FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. Doris Robinson was the spouse of legendary Grambling State head football coach Eddie G. Robinson.
