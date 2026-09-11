HBCU Football TV Viewership: Labor Day Classic Draws 556,260; Orange Blossom Classic 359,338
HOUSTON – The 41st Labor Day Classic between Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern drew 556,260 viewers, according to ESPN PR to HBCU Legends. At the same time, the Orange Blossom Classic recorded 359,338, a figure that the event’s organizers reported to HBCU Legends on Thursday.
“I think it shows that we do have a good product,” Prairie View A&M Coach Tremaine Jackson said to HBCU Legends. “We've been very vocal about the game being on ESPN, what our football program is. How we do business, how we play real college football. And I think people across the country tuned in. I know people across the country tuned in because I've gotten several messages from people who really don't know anything about the Labor Day Classic and are now tuned into our Baylor game to watch us. I'm excited about where our program is going from that standpoint and the exposure I think it deserves. These guys [football team] deserve it.”
The numbers offer a fresh look at television audiences for two of HBCU football’s signature events and growing interest in the classics, teams, and brands.
Texas Southern’s matchup against Prairie View A&M led the Sunday comparison with 196,922 viewers, about 54.8% more than the audience for Florida A&M against South Carolina State.
Both broadcasts changed channels due to weather delays, an important detail in assessing the reported numbers.
The Orange Blossom Classic began on ESPN before moving to ESPNEWS. The Labor Day Classic opened on ESPN2 before shifting to ESPNU.
The viewership breakdown:
- Labor Day Classic: Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M, 556,260 viewers. Broadcast moved from ESPN2 to ESPNU/ESPNews.
- Orange Blossom Classic: Florida A&M vs. South Carolina State, 359,338 viewers. Broadcast moved from ESPN to ESPNEWS.
For HBCU programs, classic organizers and media partners, the figures offer concrete audience data as they evaluate television exposure and future broadcast opportunities.
The Labor Day Classic topped the half-million mark, while the Orange Blossom Classic attracted more than 359,000 viewers.
The channel changes also leave a key measurement question. The supplied figures do not specify whether each number includes both networks carrying the game or only the original channel.
Without that breakdown, the data cannot establish how many viewers followed either broadcast to its new network or how the switches affected the final audience.
The reported numbers give HBCU football two early-season television benchmarks. A network-by-network breakdown would provide a fuller picture of the audience each classic reached.
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley