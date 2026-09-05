Jackson State, Edward Waters Clash in HOPE Labor Day Classic | HBCU GO

Jackson State hosts Edward Waters in its 2026 home opener Saturday night in Jackson.

HBCU GO will continue its fifth season of college football coverage Saturday with a prime-time broadcast of the HOPE Labor Day Classic between Edward Waters and Jackson State.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, or 6 p.m. CT, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.

Jackson State enters its home opener after defeating Tennessee State 26-24 in the John Merritt Classic. Edward Waters opened its season with a 42-28 victory over Florida Memorial in the Unity Classic.

The matchup brings together programs from the Southwestern Athletic Conference and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference while showcasing the competition, bands, traditions, and culture surrounding HBCU football.

Edward Waters vs. Jackson State

Matchup: Edward Waters (1-0) at Jackson State (1-0)

Event: HOPE Labor Day Classic

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT

Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Address: 2531 N. State St., Jackson, MS 39216

Broadcast: HBCU GO

Series: Jackson State leads 1-0

HBCU GO 2026 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE | CREDIT: KYLE A. MOSLEY, HBCU LEGENDS

HBCU GO Broadcast Team

Play-by-play: James Hadnot

Analyst: Tolly Carr

Sideline reporter: Nia Symone

Interviews with members of the broadcast team are available upon request.

EWU vs Florida Memorial | Edward Waters Athletics

What Happened in Week 0

Edward Waters produced one of the most explosive quarters of the opening weekend.

After falling behind Florida Memorial 15-7, Edward Waters scored 35 unanswered points in the second quarter and carried a 42-15 lead into halftime. The Tigers did not score after the break but held on for a 42-28 victory.

The win snapped Edward Waters’ three-game losing streak against Florida Memorial and gave the Tigers a 1-0 start for the third consecutive season.

Jackson State rallied past Tennessee State 26-24 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Tigers rushed for 180 yards and limited Tennessee State to 89 yards on 33 attempts, an average of 2.7 yards per carry.

Andrew Ivaniciuc’s 21-yard field goal with 2:31 remaining gave Jackson State the winning points.

Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches from the sidelines during the Jackson State TigersÕ spring game at the Walter Payton Center in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coaching Records

Brian Jenkins, Edward Waters: 6-5 in his second season

6-5 in his second season T.C. Taylor, Jackson State: 29-9 in his fourth season

Taylor has guided Jackson State to consecutive SWAC East Division championships. The Tigers finished 9-3 in 2025 before opening the 2026 season with their win over Tennessee State.

Edward Waters is attempting to build on a 2025 season in which it opened 3-0, one of the best starts in program history, before finishing 5-5.

Jackson State Leads the Series 1-0

Jackson State’s February schedule announcement identified Saturday’s game as the first meeting between the programs. However, official historical records from both schools document a Feb. 21, 2021, matchup at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Jackson State won that game 53-0 in Deion Sanders’ collegiate head-coaching debut.

The Tigers led 10-0 after the first quarter and 31-0 at halftime before adding 22 points after the break. Jackson State generated 435 yards of offense and held Edward Waters to 104.

2021: Jackson State 53, Edward Waters 0

Edward Waters Players to Watch

QB Tavion Faulk

delivered one of the top quarterback performances of the SIAC’s opening weekend. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

Faulk also rushed for a touchdown, accounting for four of Edward Waters’ six scores. His ability to protect the football and create explosive plays will be critical against Jackson State.

WR Izaiah Jean-Baptiste

caught seven passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns against Florida Memorial. He averaged 20 yards per reception, with touchdown catches covering 10 and 31 yards.

Jean-Baptiste accounted for nearly 44% of Edward Waters’ passing yardage.

RB Johntarrious Thomas

led Edward Waters with 54 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. His 30-yard scoring run came during the Tigers’ 35-point second quarter.

Thomas also caught one pass for 11 yards. His production could help Edward Waters maintain balance against a Jackson State defense that limited Tennessee State to 89 rushing yards.

LB Trevon French

, the SIAC Defensive Player of the Week, recorded a game-high 16 tackles against Florida Memorial. He also recovered a fumble and blocked an extra-point attempt.

French will be central to Edward Waters’ effort to contain a Jackson State offense that rushed for 180 yards in its opener.

LB Aykenon Rodgers

finished with 13 tackles and a pass breakup against Florida Memorial.

Rodgers and French form a productive linebacker tandem that Jackson State’s rushing attack will test.

DB Tamarr Fairman

intercepted Florida Memorial quarterback David Buggs and returned the ball 31 yards to the Lions’ 28-yard line.

Edward Waters scored three plays later to extend its lead to 28-15. Creating another short field could be pivotal against Jackson State.

*Courtesy EWU Athletics

Jackson State Players to Watch

QB Jared Lockhart

Jared Lockhart completed 17 of 26 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown without an interception in Jackson State’s opener. He also rushed for 32 yards.

His 88-yard touchdown pass to Jabari Jones produced Jackson State’s first score and demonstrated the vertical threat Edward Waters must contain.

RB Nate Blount IV

Nate Blount IV rushed 15 times for 101 yards, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt against Tennessee State.

Blount helped Jackson State finish with 180 rushing yards. Edward Waters allowed Florida Memorial to gain 128 yards on the ground in Week 0.

WR Jabari Jones

Jabari Jones caught four passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, averaging 29.3 yards per reception.

His 88-yard touchdown accounted for most of his production and established him as Jackson State’s primary downfield threat entering Week 1.

K Andrew Ivaniciuc

Ivaniciuc was one of Jackson State’s most consequential players in the opener. He made four of five field-goal attempts, connecting from 38, 45, 51 and 21 yards.

His 21-yard field goal with 2:31 remaining put Jackson State ahead 26-24. Ivaniciuc accounted for 14 of the Tigers’ 26 points and was named the SWAC Specialist of the Week.

LB Kam Sallis

Kam Sallis led Jackson State with seven tackles against Tennessee State. He anchored a defensive unit that limited the Tigers to 2.7 yards per rushing attempt.

LB Keith Bass Jr.

Keith Bass Jr. recorded six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and Jackson State’s only sack in the opener.

His ability to pressure Faulk will be important after the Edward Waters quarterback completed 30 pass attempts without being sacked by Florida Memorial.

Jackson Weather Forecast

Temperatures are expected to be near 91 degrees around kickoff this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

How to Watch Edward Waters vs. Jackson State

HBCU GO will distribute the game through broadcast syndication in major U.S. television markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Atlanta. Viewers should check their local listings.

Streaming options include:

HBCU GO FAST Channel on Amazon Prime Video

The Roku Channel

HBCU GO TV

HBCU GO mobile app

*Visit for local affiliates and additional viewing options.

About HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a sports and lifestyle media platform focused on the history, culture, and experiences of historically Black colleges and universities. Its programming includes live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and educational entertainment.

The free streaming service launched in 2012 and was acquired by Byron Allen in 2021. HBCU GO is part of Allen Media Group.