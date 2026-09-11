HOUSTON – The 41st Labor Day Classic between Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern drew an initial positive number of 556,260 viewers, according to an ESPN representative. At the same time, the Orange Blossom Classic first reported number was 359,338, a figure that the event’s organizers reported to HBCU Legends on Thursday.

The viewership breakdown:

UPDATED NUMBERS (5:00 PM CT):

1. 41st Labor Day Classic: 638,000 average viewers (2 ESPN Channels)

2. Orange Blossom Classic: 412,000 average viewers (3 ESPN Channels)

“I think it shows that we do have a good product,” Prairie View A&M Coach Tremaine Jackson said to HBCU Legends. “We've been very vocal about the game being on ESPN, what our football program is. How we do business, how we play real college football. And I think people across the country tuned in. I know people across the country tuned in because I've gotten several messages from people who really don't know anything about the Labor Day Classic and are now tuned into our Baylor game to watch us. I'm excited about where our program is going from that standpoint and the exposure I think it deserves. These guys [football team] deserve it.”

The numbers offer a fresh look at television audiences for two of HBCU football’s signature events and growing interest in the classics, teams, and brands.

HBCU Football TV Viewership: Labor Day Classic and Orange Blossom Classic Draw Strong Numbers | HBCU Legends, OBC

Both broadcasts changed channels due to weather delays, an important detail in assessing the reported numbers.

The Orange Blossom Classic began on ESPN before moving to ESPNEWS. The Labor Day Classic opened on ESPN2 before shifting to ESPNU.

Labor Day Classic had a weather delay from 1:02 PM CT to 1:53 PM CT. The Orange Blossom Classic had a nearly 90-minute delay.

For HBCU programs, classic organizers and media partners, the figures offer concrete audience data as they evaluate television exposure and future broadcast opportunities.

The Labor Day Classic topped the half-million mark, while the Orange Blossom Classic attracted more than 359,000 viewers.

The channel changes also leave a key measurement question. The supplied figures do not specify whether each number includes both networks carrying the game or only the original channel.

Without that breakdown, the data cannot establish how many viewers followed either broadcast to its new network or how the switches affected the final audience.

The reported numbers give HBCU football two early-season television benchmarks. A network-by-network breakdown would provide a fuller picture of the audience each classic reached.