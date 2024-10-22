HBCU Football Update: Jackson State Climbs The Ranks, NCCU Holds Steady In FCS Rankings!
HOUSTON - The fallout of Week 8 in HBCU football, two programs remain in the Week 9 AFCA FCS Coaches Poll presented by HUDL.
North Carolina Central remains at No. 21 after an idle week, while Jackson State leaps two spots to No. 23. The top two HBCU football teams will collide with dangerous conference foes in Week 9.
The Eagles will host the Morgan State Bears (3-4, 0-0 MEAC) for their Homecoming at Kelly-O'Riddick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26. The game will mark the 46th meeting between NCCU and the MSU, with the Eagles winning the previous seven games since 2015.
Jackson State travels to meet Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach, Florida with a 2 PM kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Tigers have won the last 7 out of 10 meetings with the Wildcats. Last season, JSU won a contentious 22-16 battle at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
AFCA FCS POLL - WEEK 8
- Florida A&M (4-2) dropped out of the poll after its 35-21 loss to Jackson State.
- North Carolina Central (5-2) stays at No. 21 with 131 points in the voting.
- Jackson State (5-2, 3-0 SWAC) made a leap into the No. 23 spot with 82 points.
- Tennessee State received 13 points in this week's voting.
RELATED ARTICLE: FAMU And Jackson State Will Clash For The SWAC East Supremacy In Week 8
KEY: HBCU FOOTBALL, JACKSON STATE, NCCU, FLORIDA A&M