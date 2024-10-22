HBCU Legends

HBCU Football Update: Jackson State Climbs The Ranks, NCCU Holds Steady In FCS Rankings!

Two HBCU football teams remain in the AFCA FCS Coaches poll.

Kyle T. Mosley

Jackson State Tigers' head coach T.C. Taylor celebrates winning the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Jackson State Tigers' head coach T.C. Taylor celebrates winning the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

HOUSTON - The fallout of Week 8 in HBCU football, two programs remain in the Week 9 AFCA FCS Coaches Poll presented by HUDL.

North Carolina Central remains at No. 21 after an idle week, while Jackson State leaps two spots to No. 23. The top two HBCU football teams will collide with dangerous conference foes in Week 9.

The Eagles will host the Morgan State Bears (3-4, 0-0 MEAC) for their Homecoming at Kelly-O'Riddick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26. The game will mark the 46th meeting between NCCU and the MSU, with the Eagles winning the previous seven games since 2015.

Jackson State travels to meet Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach, Florida with a 2 PM kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Tigers have won the last 7 out of 10 meetings with the Wildcats. Last season, JSU won a contentious 22-16 battle at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Coach TC Taylor
Jackson State Tigers' head coach T.C. Taylor makes a fist during the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

AFCA FCS POLL - WEEK 8

  • Florida A&M (4-2) dropped out of the poll after its 35-21 loss to Jackson State.
  • North Carolina Central (5-2) stays at No. 21 with 131 points in the voting.
  • Jackson State (5-2, 3-0 SWAC) made a leap into the No. 23 spot with 82 points.
  • Tennessee State received 13 points in this week's voting.

RELATED ARTICLE: FAMU And Jackson State Will Clash For The SWAC East Supremacy In Week 8

KEY: HBCU FOOTBALL, JACKSON STATE, NCCU, FLORIDA A&M

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football