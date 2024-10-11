HBCU Legends

FAMU And Jackson State Will Clash For The SWAC East Supremacy In Week 8

This weekend, two of HBCU football's top teams are resting in Week 7 before their epic clash in Week 8.

Kyle T. Mosley

The SWAC East Clash
The SWAC East Clash / Credit: FAMU and JSU Athletics
HOUSTON — Florida A&M and Jackson State are two of HBCU football's top teams this season. In Week 7, the jungle predators will rest before their epic SWAC East clash in Week 8 in Jackson, Mississippi. The winner could emerge as the front-runner to claim the division title and position itself as the favorite to win the SWAC crown.

The Vet will become the epicenter of HBCU football, but Alabama State is still in the picture as this year's championship hopes fade in Montgomery. At the start of the season, the Hornets were one of the most talked about teams after the acquisition of quarterback Andrew Body. Injuries to him and Jonah O'Brien look to derail Eddie Robinson Jr's team's plan to represent the SWAC in Atlanta this December.

During Alabama State's homecoming concert with hip-hop artist Sexyy Red this past Friday night, the Hornets' fans were buzzing about upsetting the Rattlers. Despite the Hornets' intentions, FAMU came into Montgomery to make a statement as Party Spoilers.  

Daniel Richardson
Florida A&M quarterback Daniel Richardson (10) rates the MVP trophy after winning the Cricket MEAC-SWAC Challenge NCAA college football game against Norfolk State in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. Florida A&M won 24-23. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

ABOUT THE RATTLERS

The Rattlers appeared determined in pregame warmups. They knew the mission. Unfortunately, Coach Robinson was down to his fourth- and fifth-string quarterbacks. State's defense played well, but the offense didn't get the memo.   

The Hornets would sting in the second half, but the Rattlers would strike, strike, and strike again with touchdowns to seize their first SWAC East victory, 28-13.

What separates great football teams from good ones?  It's their ability to overcome adversity and 'grind out' close games for the win. The early challenge from South Carolina State prepared Florida A&M to be resilient. Winning the SWAC East is a tough task for any team. Still, FAMU is poised to be that team this year.  

Jacobian Morgan
Jackson State Tigers' quarterback Jacobian Morgan (15) talks to Jackson State Tigers' head coach T.C. Taylor during the game against the ULM Warhawks in Monroe, La., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

ABOUT THE TIGERS

Wait. There's one team still lurking in the division that may have the answer to defeating the Rattlers - Jackson State.  

After dispatching Texas Southern 43-14 in Week 5, Coach T.C. Taylor told HBCU Legends, "When we do things right, we got a special football team." Last week, his team rolled again by defeating Alabama A&M 45-38 during the Gulf Coast Classic in Mobile.   

Jacobian Morgan recorded his second-consecutive SWAC Offensive Player of the Week honor, and running back Irv Mulligan notched two scores over the Bulldogs.

With a bye week for the Tigers and Rattlers, the anticipation for the Week 8 clash at The Vet in Jackson on Saturday, Oct. 19, is palpable. The four-letter network recognized this battle's significance and promptly elevated the game to its ESPNU platform, adding to the excitement.  

Since 2021, the division crown has resided in Jackson, Mississippi, or Tallahassee, with the Tigers hoisting the trophy twice. JSU has two conference wins, with Florida A&M securing its only victory.

Another element of a well-coached squad is converting turnovers into points. We've witnessed the Tigers dismantling TSU off of errors, while this past Saturday in Montgomery, Florida A&M's two interceptions and one scoop-and-score were too much for ASU to muster a response.

THE CLASH IN WEEK 8

Week 8 in Jackson, Mississippi, will be a memorable afternoon for the SWAC. The winner could become the division's representative to continue its campaign for the 2024 Cricket SWAC Football Championship.

As of now, Florida A&M holds the advantage over Jackson State. However, in HBCU football, every game is a new day, not a day for predictions. On the evening of Oct. 19, the game's outcome will be a day of reckoning for one team.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

