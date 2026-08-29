HBCU Football: Week 0 Scoreboard | Watch Andrew Body, Celebration Bowl Crashers

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Week 0 launches the 2026 season for most HBCU football programs across the country. Saturday's schedule features teams from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC and CAA, giving fans their first extended look at contenders, rebuilt rosters and the next generation of HBCU football stars.

And there is no shortage of compelling storylines.

Which teams are legitimate Celebration Bowl contenders? Which defenses could become championship-caliber units? And can one of the most dynamic players in FCS football stay healthy long enough to lead Alabama State to the top of the SWAC East?

Here are the top Week 0 storylines I'm watching for HBCU Legends.

Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body (1) is defended by Alabama State cornerback Mekhi Butler (12) during a scrimmage game at ASU in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday August 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

PROTECT ANDREW BODY

Talent. Leadership. Character.

Andrew Body possesses all three, and when healthy, I believe the Alabama State quarterback is one of the most dynamic players in the FCS, not just HBCU football.

Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and the Hornets are on the precipice of accomplishing something that has eluded his program: winning the SWAC East. Expectations are understandably high entering 2026, but one critical piece of the championship puzzle must remain in place through the end of the season: a healthy Andrew Body.

Without Body in the huddle creatively directing Alabama State's offense, the Hornets' chances decrease considerably. With him, Alabama State has everything it needs to survive what could become a highly competitive SWAC East race.

Hopefully, Body learned a thing or two from Peyton and Eli Manning during his offseason experience at the 2026 Manning Passing Academy. Both knew the value of getting down and avoiding an unnecessary shot from a defender.

Body's talent isn't the question.

Can Andrew stay upright?

We shall see.

North Carolina Central Eagles head coach Trei Oliver argues a call during a Week 7 NCAA football game versus the Florida A&M Rattlers on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Saturday, October 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CELEBRATION BOWL CRASHERS TO WATCH

Every preseason has its favorites. Then there are the teams quietly lurking outside the spotlight.

Several SWAC and MEAC programs received considerably less attention this offseason than the usual championship contenders. Yet I wouldn't be shocked to see any of these five playing in Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl:

Delaware State

Jackson State

North Carolina Central

Texas Southern

Grambling State

Bethune-Cookman and Alcorn State also deserve honorable mention.

Let's see how they open the season before moving either into my top five "Unusual Suspects."

Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson at Panthers Fall Camp at Panthers Stadium in Prairie View, Texas. | Prairie View A&M Athletics

DEFENSE RULES

Everyone loves offense. Fans will watch the scoreboard light up like a pinball machine Saturday, but I'll be paying particularly close attention to the defenses.

The first few weeks can reveal plenty about a football team. If a defense consistently holds up from Week 0 through Week 3, especially against quality competition, a head coach may have something special developing.

Championship teams eventually have to get stops.

Defenses to Watch:

Prairie View A&M, which fielded one of the FCS' best units in 2025

Jackson State, particularly its improved secondary

South Carolina State

North Carolina Central

Texas Southern

Southern

Florida A&M

Alcorn State

Howard

Morgan State

Dec 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs head coach Chennis Berry against the Prairie View A&M Panthers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday's Schedule - Week 0



* 1 p.m. - Roosevelt at Chicago State - Chicago (SeatGeek Stadium)



* 1 p.m. - Kentucky State at Central State - Wilberforce, Ohio



* 1 p.m. - Fort Valley State at Elizabeth City State - Elizabeth City, N.C.



* 3 p.m. - Southern vs. Alabama State - Birmingham, Ala. - ESPNU



* 5 p.m. - Johnson C. Smith at Benedict - Columbia, S.C.



* 7 p.m. - Miles at Alcorn State - Lorman, Miss. - SWAC TV



* 7 p.m. - Morehouse vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff - Little Rock, Ark. - SWAC TV | Natural State Kickoff Classic



* 6 p.m. - Florida Memorial at Edward Waters - Jacksonville, Fla. (Nathaniel Glover Community Field & Stadium) - Unity Classic



* 6 p.m. - Shaw at Fayetteville State - Fayetteville, N.C.



* 6 p.m. - Albany State at Florida A&M - Tallahassee, Fla. - SWAC TV



* 7 p.m. - Clark Atlanta at Grambling State - Grambling, La.



* 6 p.m. - Allen at Livingstone - Salisbury, N.C.



* 6 p.m. - Morgan State at N.C. A&T - Greensboro, N.C. (Truist Stadium)



* 6 p.m. - Winston-Salem State at Norfolk State - Norfolk, Va. - MEAC Network



* 6 p.m. - Savannah State at S.C. State - Orangeburg, S.C.



* 7 p.m. - N.C. Central at Texas Southern - Houston



* 6:02 p.m. - Virginia-Lynchburg at Hampton - Hampton, Va. (Darling Stadium)



* 7:30 p.m. - Alabama A&M vs. Howard - Atlanta - ABC | Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff



* 7:30 p.m. - Jackson State at Tennessee State - Nashville - John A. Merritt Classic



* 9 p.m. - Lane at Bethel - McKenzie, Tenn.



* 9 p.m. - Prairie View A&M at Tarleton State - Stephenville, Texas - ESPN2 | Chancellor's Cup





Sunday , Aug. 30



* 9 p.m. - Tuskegee vs. West Alabama - Montgomery, Ala.







HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 0

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST