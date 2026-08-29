HBCU Football: Week 0 Scoreboard | Watch Andrew Body, Celebration Bowl Crashers
ATLANTA, Ga. -- Week 0 launches the 2026 season for most HBCU football programs across the country. Saturday's schedule features teams from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC and CAA, giving fans their first extended look at contenders, rebuilt rosters and the next generation of HBCU football stars.
And there is no shortage of compelling storylines.
Which teams are legitimate Celebration Bowl contenders? Which defenses could become championship-caliber units? And can one of the most dynamic players in FCS football stay healthy long enough to lead Alabama State to the top of the SWAC East?
Here are the top Week 0 storylines I'm watching for HBCU Legends.
PROTECT ANDREW BODY
Talent. Leadership. Character.
Andrew Body possesses all three, and when healthy, I believe the Alabama State quarterback is one of the most dynamic players in the FCS, not just HBCU football.
Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and the Hornets are on the precipice of accomplishing something that has eluded his program: winning the SWAC East. Expectations are understandably high entering 2026, but one critical piece of the championship puzzle must remain in place through the end of the season: a healthy Andrew Body.
Without Body in the huddle creatively directing Alabama State's offense, the Hornets' chances decrease considerably. With him, Alabama State has everything it needs to survive what could become a highly competitive SWAC East race.
Hopefully, Body learned a thing or two from Peyton and Eli Manning during his offseason experience at the 2026 Manning Passing Academy. Both knew the value of getting down and avoiding an unnecessary shot from a defender.
Body's talent isn't the question.
Can Andrew stay upright?
We shall see.
CELEBRATION BOWL CRASHERS TO WATCH
Every preseason has its favorites. Then there are the teams quietly lurking outside the spotlight.
Several SWAC and MEAC programs received considerably less attention this offseason than the usual championship contenders. Yet I wouldn't be shocked to see any of these five playing in Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl:
- Delaware State
- Jackson State
- North Carolina Central
- Texas Southern
- Grambling State
Bethune-Cookman and Alcorn State also deserve honorable mention.
Let's see how they open the season before moving either into my top five "Unusual Suspects."
DEFENSE RULES
Everyone loves offense. Fans will watch the scoreboard light up like a pinball machine Saturday, but I'll be paying particularly close attention to the defenses.
The first few weeks can reveal plenty about a football team. If a defense consistently holds up from Week 0 through Week 3, especially against quality competition, a head coach may have something special developing.
Championship teams eventually have to get stops.
Defenses to Watch:
- Prairie View A&M, which fielded one of the FCS' best units in 2025
- Jackson State, particularly its improved secondary
- South Carolina State
- North Carolina Central
- Texas Southern
- Southern
- Florida A&M
- Alcorn State
- Howard
- Morgan State
Saturday's Schedule - Week 0
* 1 p.m. - Roosevelt at Chicago State - Chicago (SeatGeek Stadium)
* 1 p.m. - Kentucky State at Central State - Wilberforce, Ohio
* 1 p.m. - Fort Valley State at Elizabeth City State - Elizabeth City, N.C.
* 3 p.m. - Southern vs. Alabama State - Birmingham, Ala. - ESPNU
* 5 p.m. - Johnson C. Smith at Benedict - Columbia, S.C.
* 7 p.m. - Miles at Alcorn State - Lorman, Miss. - SWAC TV
* 7 p.m. - Morehouse vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff - Little Rock, Ark. - SWAC TV | Natural State Kickoff Classic
* 6 p.m. - Florida Memorial at Edward Waters - Jacksonville, Fla. (Nathaniel Glover Community Field & Stadium) - Unity Classic
* 6 p.m. - Shaw at Fayetteville State - Fayetteville, N.C.
* 6 p.m. - Albany State at Florida A&M - Tallahassee, Fla. - SWAC TV
* 7 p.m. - Clark Atlanta at Grambling State - Grambling, La.
* 6 p.m. - Allen at Livingstone - Salisbury, N.C.
* 6 p.m. - Morgan State at N.C. A&T - Greensboro, N.C. (Truist Stadium)
* 6 p.m. - Winston-Salem State at Norfolk State - Norfolk, Va. - MEAC Network
* 6 p.m. - Savannah State at S.C. State - Orangeburg, S.C.
* 7 p.m. - N.C. Central at Texas Southern - Houston
* 6:02 p.m. - Virginia-Lynchburg at Hampton - Hampton, Va. (Darling Stadium)
* 7:30 p.m. - Alabama A&M vs. Howard - Atlanta - ABC | Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff
* 7:30 p.m. - Jackson State at Tennessee State - Nashville - John A. Merritt Classic
* 9 p.m. - Lane at Bethel - McKenzie, Tenn.
* 9 p.m. - Prairie View A&M at Tarleton State - Stephenville, Texas - ESPN2 | Chancellor's Cup
Sunday , Aug. 30
* 9 p.m. - Tuskegee vs. West Alabama - Montgomery, Ala.
HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 0
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley