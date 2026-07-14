12 Burning Questions Before 2026 SWAC Media Day

HOUSTON -- The Southwestern Athletic Conference gathers on Wednesday at the Sheraton Birmingham to kick off the HBCU football season at its 2026 Football Media Day. Coaches, athletic directors and players will field media questions as the league rides high off last season's successes: an epic Celebration Bowl, an infusion of new coaches, the Black College Football Poll and the rising popularity of SWAC TV.

Still, the conference shines with more momentum, more star power and more unresolved storylines than any other conference in the FCS; will Wednesday deliver clear answers to its biggest questions?

Prairie View A&M is the reigning SWAC champion. Jackson State and Alabama State are loading up for another Eastern Division heavyweight fight. In Baton Rouge, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the most recognizable names in football history now roams SWAC sidelines. Off the field, the conference is building its own media future in real time.

Nonetheless, here are 12 burning questions that could define the 2026 SWAC football season.

Prairie View A&M football team led by head coach Tremaine Jackson. | PVAMU Athletics

1. Can Prairie View A&M prove the 2025 title run was foundational and not a flash?

Tremaine Jackson delivered an SWAC championship in his first season at Prairie View A&M, and the Panthers battled South Carolina State in a four-overtime thriller before falling 40-38 in the Cricket Celebration Bowl. With the element of surprise gone for Coach Jackson, the question is whether the foundation remains.

With SWAC Freshman of the Year Chase Bingmon back and five preseason All-SWAC first-team selections on the roster, is Prairie View really the favorite to win the 2026 Western Division title?

“Winners win,” Jackson told HBCU Legends. And, championship programs defend titles. Will this season prove the Panthers have laid a championship foundation for years to come?

TC Taylor - Jackson State Tigers | JSU Athletics

2. Does Jackson State reclaim the crown or has the East race permanently tightened?

Jackson State went 9-3 and 7-1 in league play in 2025 and reached the title game before Prairie View A&M stunned the Tigers at home in The Vet to seize the SWAC Championship. That result only sharpened the East race.

T.C. Taylor's program placed six players among the preseason honorees, headlined by preseason Defensive Player of the Year Kam Sallis, sophomore quarterback Jared Lockhart, and 1,000-yard receiver Nate Rembert, who return to the lineup.

The Tigers remain the standard in the East, but Alabama State shared the division at 7-1 a year ago. Will the Nov. 14 rematch in Montgomery decide the division?

Andrew Body, QB of the Alabama State Hornets evades a Bethune-Cookman defender in Week 6. | ASU Athletics

3. Is Andrew Body healthy enough to carry Alabama State to Atlanta?

Alabama State won 10 games in 2025, the program's best win total in more than a decade. Andrew Body orchestrated the Hornets' attack before an injury sidelined the dynamic quarterback down the stretch. The Hornets missed the East title by not converting a fourth-down attempt at the Jackson State goal line. Robinson brought in new offensive coordinator Tony Hull to address critical situations, and he's built a rapport with Body.

Body flirted with the transfer portal this offseason, but returned to Eddie Robinson Jr.'s program and now leads a roster that placed nine players on the preseason All-SWAC team. He also has Alabama A&M transfer wideout Franck Pierre to connect with this season after losing his top two threats.

Will a full season of Andrew Body change the conference race?

Marshall Faulk | Jan 31, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Indianaplis Colts former running back Marshall Faulk on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors award ceremony at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

4. Can Marshall Faulk coach as well as he played?

The Pro Football Hall of Famer left a Colorado assistant post under Deion Sanders to take over a struggling Southern University football program. The Jaguars are coming off a 2-10 season, one of the worst in the school's history.

Faulk has attacked the recruiting trail in Louisiana and nationally while framing his rebuild around discipline.

The league has set up a great coaching debut on Aug. 29 against Alabama State at Legion Field on ESPNU, giving Faulk a national spotlight from the first snap. Deion Sanders proved that a legend without head-coaching experience can transform a SWAC program.

Will Marshall Faulk write the next winning chapter in Baton Rouge?

Quinn Gray Sr. | FAMU Athletics

5. What does Year 1 success look like for Quinn Gray at Florida A&M?

Gray returns to his alma mater after elevating Division II Albany State to national championship status. He's inheriting a Rattlers program that finished 5-7 and 4-4 in the SWAC and enters the season banned from postseason play.

The Rattlers were shut out of any preseason All-SWAC team honors.

The questions stack up: How will the Rattlers channel the disrespect? Can Gray's Albany State transfers translate to Division I? What constitutes a successful season when Atlanta is off the table?

Quarterback Isaiah Knowles and defensive lineman Antonio Camon will carry the answers onto the field, but will Gray be ready for a pressure cooker of a season?

Apr. 11, 2026; Texas Southern head football coach Cris Dishman talks with the media after the Spring Game at Alexander Durley Stadium on TSU campus; Marron 18, White 16; Houston, Texas. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

6. Can Texas Southern turn a breakthrough into a title chase?

Cris Dishman guided Texas Southern to its first winning season in more than 20 years. Yet the Tigers' coach wasn't satisfied at the end of the season, questioning the loyalty of the alumni and fans amid low attendance and support. Oddly enough, the team won't play all home games at Shell Energy Stadium this season due to a lack of communication between TSU and Dynamo/Dash administrators.

Texas Southern has a new leader at quarterback, Cam'Ron McCoy. He hopes to lead the Tigers' ascent in the conference.

TSU has not hoisted a SWAC championship since the Johnnie Cole era, which was vacated. Coach Trei Oliver and NCCU will challenge the Tigers in the season opener.

More importantly for the Tigers is the 41st Labor Day Classic. The Sept. 6 trip from I-10 to Highway 290 to meet the defending champion Prairie View A&M on ESPN2 will show immediately whether the Tigers belong in the Western Division conversation. It’s not just another game—the Tigers want revenge. Will the Tigers be ready to write a new winning chapter?

Aug 29, 2024; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Pine Bluff Golden Lions head coach Alonzo Hampton during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 70-0. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

7. What's happening in Pine Bluff?

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 9-26 over the past three seasons under Alonzo Hampton, and athletic department leadership across the league has shown little patience for stagnation.

UAPB must demonstrate improvement in 2026. The Golden Lions' trajectory stands in contrast to Grambling State and Texas Southern, programs trending upward whose staffs have earned runway.

Coach Hampton has always brought in competitive talent; however, will it translate to a winning season in 2026?

Eddie Robinson Jr. | CREDIT: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

8. Does the preseason consensus hold, and what does it say about league balance?

Since 2019, only Alcorn State, Florida A&M and Jackson State have led the SWAC in preseason All-SWAC selections and converted that recognition into a conference championship. The league's predicted order of finish for 2026 drops Wednesday morning in Birmingham.

Will the athletic directors and SIDs align behind Jackson State, Prairie View A&M or Alabama State -- and how much separation exists at the top?

JSU QB Jared Lockhart | JSU

9. Which quarterback room separates from the pack?

Seven signal-callers will represent their programs at Media Day, confirming quarterback as the marquee position in the league.

Andrew Body's return to Montgomery, Jared Lockhart's development in Jackson, Cam'Ron McCoy's rise in Houston, Isaiah Knowles' opportunity in Tallahassee, and Cornelious Brown IV's return in Huntsville give the SWAC arguably its deepest collection of quarterback talent in years.

The division races will likely be decided by which of the signal-callers stays healthy and elevates in November. Who will it be?

Dec 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Prairie View A&M Panthers head coach Tremaine Jackson on the sideline against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. Can the SWAC finally solve the Celebration Bowl?

South Carolina State's 40-38 four-overtime victory over Prairie View A&M in the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl handed the CIAA-turned-MEAC power the HBCU football national championship and extended the SWAC's frustration on the Atlanta stage.

The conference has the deeper league top to bottom, the bigger brands and the larger audiences. Still, converting that into a Celebration Bowl trophy on Dec. 12 remains the league's most public unfinished business.

SWAC TV: 55 Million Minutes Watched in Eight Months | Credit: SWAC/HBCU Legends | Credit: SWAC/HBCU Legends

Bonus: Can SWAC TV thrive on its own without ESPN's linear networks?

SWAC TV enters its second season carrying 50 games from Week 0 through the Turkey Day Classic on Thanksgiving, even after ESPN claimed the conference's crown-jewel classics, the Orange Blossom, Labor Day, Boom Box, State Fair, Magic City and Florida Classics, for its linear networks.

ESPN's 14-game slate delivers national reach, but SWAC TV gives the conference direct ownership of its distribution for the first time. That shift raises the next question.

The 2026 season is the proof of concept: Can a league-owned free streaming platform build sustainable audiences on division matchups, crossovers and non-conference home dates?

SWAC's Media-for-Equity Partnership with Mercurius Media Capital: The Pros and Cons | SWAC

Bonus: What does the Mercurius Media Capital partnership mean for SWAC funding?

In June, SWAC TV joined Mercurius Media Capital as a Strategic Limited Partner in MMC's media-for-equity venture fund, the first of its kind in the United States. The structure is straightforward and potentially transformative: MMC portfolio brands receive premium advertising inventory on SWAC TV, and in exchange the platform gains equity positions in consumer companies eager to reach an audience that is 87% African American, 67% college-educated, and historically undervalued by mainstream advertisers.

Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said the partnership positions SWAC TV for long-term growth while enhancing the conference's visibility and value. MMC, co-founded by Satyan Gajwani and Piyush Puri with $235 million in media capital commitments, turns SWAC TV's unsold ad time into an investment portfolio.

If the equity stakes appreciate, the SWAC will have converted its cultural capital into financial capital, a revenue model no other FCS conference has attempted.

Looking Ahead

The 2026 SWAC Media Day answers begin Wednesday in Birmingham, and the on-field answers arrive Aug. 29 when Faulk's Jaguars meet Body's Hornets at Legion Field. Between the championship race, two headline coaching debuts and a media strategy the rest of the FCS is watching closely, the 2026 SWAC season is positioned to be the most competitive in the league's modern era.

FAQs: SWAC Football 2026

When is SWAC Football Media Day 2026?

SWAC Football Media Day is Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at the Sheraton Birmingham in Birmingham, Alabama, where all 12 head coaches, 24 student-athletes and the predicted order of finish will be unveiled.

Who won the SWAC Championship in 2025?

Prairie View A&M won the 2025 SWAC Championship under first-year head coach Tremaine Jackson, then lost 40-38 in four overtimes to South Carolina State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

When does the 2026 SWAC football season start?

The season opens Week 0 on Saturday, Aug. 29, with Southern facing Alabama State at Legion Field in Birmingham on ESPNU and Alabama A&M meeting Howard in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff in Atlanta on ABC.

What is SWAC TV?

SWAC TV is the conference's official free streaming platform and will broadcast 50 games in 2026, from Week 0 through the Turkey Day Classic, separate from the 14 games airing on ESPN networks.

What is the SWAC's partnership with Mercurius Media Capital?

SWAC TV joined Mercurius Media Capital as a Strategic Limited Partner in June 2026, entering the first U.S. media-for-equity venture fund. MMC portfolio brands receive advertising inventory on SWAC TV in exchange for equity, creating a new long-term revenue model for the conference.

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