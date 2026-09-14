HBCU Football Week 3: BC+ DI and DII Top 10 Power Rankings
HOUSTON -- After three weekends of HBCU football, we are getting a feel for who the top-tier teams are in Division I and Division II. South Carolina State, the reigning HBCU Division I national champion, is dominating opponents with a tenacious defense that has allowed no touchdowns, including two shutouts this season.
The Division II teams have been rising to the top, with Kentucky State, Benedict, and Johnson C. Smith solidifying top spots. Beware: Virginia Union, Virginia State, West Virginia State, Fayetteville State, Albany State, Tuskegee, and Edward Waters will contend as the season progresses.
The BC+ model disagrees with HBCU Legends’ human element in both rankings. As a result, we have the season's first composite ranking of the DI and DII top ten programs.
HBCU Division I Football - Top 10 Power Ranking (Composite)
- South Carolina State
- Prairie View A&M
- Alabama State
- Jackson State
- Delaware State
- North Carolina Central
- Texas Southern
- Alcorn State
- Grambling State
- Bethune-Cookman
Side-by-side Division I Comparisons (DI)
NOTES
- Notes on Bethune-Cookman: Ranked eighth on the BC+ board, but unranked on the HBCU Legends ballot
- Howard is tenth on the HBCU Legends ranking and twelfth in the BC+ model.
- Texas Southern ranks higher on the HBCU Legends ballot than on the BC+ ranking.
HBCU Division II Football - Top 10 Power Ranking (Composite)
- Kentucky State
- Benedict
- Johnson C. Smith
- Virginia Union
- Albany State
- West Virginia State
- Virginia State
- Edward Waters
- Fayetteville State
- Allen
Side-by-side Division I Comparisons (DII)
NOTES
- Kentucky State, Benedict, Virginia Union, and Johnson C. Smith are in both Top 10 rankings. .
- HBCU Legends did not have Allen ranked, but the BC+ analytics have the Yellow Jackets in the Top 10.
- Albany State needs to keep winning to move up the HBCU Legends ranking. Tuskegee plays Jackson State in Week 3 at the W.C. Gorden Classic, then faces Benedict which will be a true DII test.
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley