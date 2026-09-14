HBCU Football Week 3: BC+ DI and DII Top 10 Power Rankings

HOUSTON -- After three weekends of HBCU football, we are getting a feel for who the top-tier teams are in Division I and Division II. South Carolina State, the reigning HBCU Division I national champion, is dominating opponents with a tenacious defense that has allowed no touchdowns, including two shutouts this season.

The Division II teams have been rising to the top, with Kentucky State, Benedict, and Johnson C. Smith solidifying top spots. Beware: Virginia Union, Virginia State, West Virginia State, Fayetteville State, Albany State, Tuskegee, and Edward Waters will contend as the season progresses.

The BC+ model disagrees with HBCU Legends’ human element in both rankings. As a result, we have the season's first composite ranking of the DI and DII top ten programs.

HBCU Football Week 3 BC+ DI Power Rankings | HBCU Legends on SI

HBCU Division I Football - Top 10 Power Ranking (Composite)

South Carolina State Prairie View A&M Alabama State Jackson State Delaware State North Carolina Central Texas Southern Alcorn State Grambling State Bethune-Cookman

Side-by-side Division I Comparisons (DI)

Week 3 Power Rankings - Mosley vs. BC+ | HBCU Legends on SI

NOTES

Notes on Bethune-Cookman: Ranked eighth on the BC+ board, but unranked on the HBCU Legends ballot

Howard is tenth on the HBCU Legends ranking and twelfth in the BC+ model.

Texas Southern ranks higher on the HBCU Legends ballot than on the BC+ ranking.

HBCU Football DII Power Rankings | HBCU Legends on SI

HBCU Division II Football - Top 10 Power Ranking (Composite)

Kentucky State Benedict Johnson C. Smith Virginia Union Albany State West Virginia State Virginia State Edward Waters Fayetteville State Allen

Side-by-side Division I Comparisons (DII)

HBCU Football DII Week 3 Rankings - Mosley vs. BC+ | Credit: HBCU Legends on SI

NOTES

Kentucky State, Benedict, Virginia Union, and Johnson C. Smith are in both Top 10 rankings. .

HBCU Legends did not have Allen ranked, but the BC+ analytics have the Yellow Jackets in the Top 10.

Albany State needs to keep winning to move up the HBCU Legends ranking. Tuskegee plays Jackson State in Week 3 at the W.C. Gorden Classic, then faces Benedict which will be a true DII test.

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