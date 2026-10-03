HBCU Football Week 5: Scores, How to Watch, TV and Streaming Schedule

HOUSTON – Week 5 of the 2026 HBCU football season is a Saturday-only slate with 29 games across the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA and SIAC, plus HBCU programs in the CAA, OVC, Mountain East and NAIA.

Three classics headline the day. Howard and Hampton meet in the renamed Truth and Service Classic, now called The Battle for the Real H.U., at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

In our featured top “Game of the Week,” Jackson State and Alabama A&M are squaring off in the Gulf Coast Challenge at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Morehouse and Tuskegee renew the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

Homecoming crowds will fill six HBCU stadiums as Southern hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Grambling State hosts Alcorn State, and Bluefield State, Livingstone, Miles, and West Virginia State also celebrate homecoming Saturday.

Gulf Coast Challenge 2026 - Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State | Gulf Coast Challenge

Five Featured Games to Watch

Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M, Saturday, 5 p.m., SWAC TV (GULF COAST CHALLENGE)

This is the SWAC East game of the week. Jackson State is 4-0 overall and 1-0 in league play after a 35-17 win over Southern. Alabama A&M is 4-1 and 1-0 in the SWAC and carries a four-game winning streak into Mobile after holding Florida A&M to 173 total yards in a 40-21 road win.

Jackson State leads the all-time series 19-12 and has won the last four meetings, including a 57-24 win in Mobile last season. James Verrett, Stan Becton and Thai Floyd will call the game for SWAC TV.

Battle of the Real HU - Howard vs. Hampton - Broadcast on HBCU GO | HBCU GO

Howard vs. Hampton, Saturday, 3 p.m., HBCU GO ( Battle of the Real H.U.)



The Battle of the Real HU moves to Audi Field in the nation’s capital. Both teams need a win. Howard is 1-3 after a 58-7 loss at Rutgers. Hampton is 1-4 after Campbell pulled away for a 44-20 win last week. The game streams free on HBCU GO through Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Local Now, the HBCU GO app and HBCUGO.TV.

SIAC WEEK 5's GAME OF THE WEEK - Kentucky State vs. Edward Waters | HBCU LEGENDS, KSU, EWU

Kentucky State at Edward Waters, Saturday, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Two SIAC teams unbeaten in conference play meet in Jacksonville, Fla. Kentucky State is 4-1 and No. 1 in the HBCU Legends Division II top 10 after a 24-16 win at Albany State. Edward Waters is also 4-1 after holding off Morehouse 46-38. The winner takes control of the early SIAC race.

The Citadel at South Carolina State, Saturday, 2 p.m., ESPN+

South Carolina State returns to Oliver C. Dawson Stadium at 5-0. The reigning HBCU Division I national champions are the unanimous No. 1 team in the HBCU Legends consensus rankings after a 31-21 win at Bethune-Cookman. Chennis Berry’s team hosts a 1-3 Citadel squad.



Campbell at North Carolina Central, Saturday, 6 p.m., MEAC Digital Network

North Carolina Central gets a ranked opponent in Durham, N.C. Campbell is 4-1 and ranked No. 18 and No. 24 in the national FCS polls after Kamden Sixkiller threw five touchdown passes against Hampton. The Eagles are 2-3 and coming off a 42-9 loss at East Carolina.

*All times Eastern



BROADCAST LINKS: SWAC TV | HBCU GO | ESPN+ | UEN |CIAA Sports Network | FloCollege | MEAC Network schedule | SIAC

Week 5 in HBCU Football

Saturday’s Games have 29 contests involving HBCU football programs, all on Saturday, Oct. 3

Classics: Battle of the Real H.U. (HBCU GO), Gulf Coast Challenge (SWAC TV) and Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic (ESPN+)

Battle of the Real H.U. (HBCU GO), Gulf Coast Challenge (SWAC TV) and Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic (ESPN+) Homecomings: Southern, Grambling State, Bluefield State, Livingstone, Miles and West Virginia State

Southern, Grambling State, Bluefield State, Livingstone, Miles and West Virginia State Free streams: HBCU GO (Howard vs. Hampton), SWAC TV (five games), and CIAA Sports Network

HBCU GO (Howard vs. Hampton), SWAC TV (five games), and CIAA Sports Network ESPN+: Kentucky State at Edward Waters, The Citadel at South Carolina State, Lane at Miles, Morehouse vs. Tuskegee, Texas Southern at Florida Atlantic, Morgan State at Villanova, Norfolk State at Robert Morris and Tennessee State at Western Illinois

Kentucky State at Edward Waters, The Citadel at South Carolina State, Lane at Miles, Morehouse vs. Tuskegee, Texas Southern at Florida Atlantic, Morgan State at Villanova, Norfolk State at Robert Morris and Tennessee State at Western Illinois Unbeaten: Jackson State (4-0) and South Carolina State (5-0) will be on the airwaves today.

Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic - 2026 | Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic

How to Watch HBCU Football Week 5: Sat., Oct. 3

1 p.m.: Elizabeth City State at Virginia Union | CIAA Sports Network

1 p.m.: Fayetteville State at Livingstone (Homecoming) | CIAA Sports Network

1 p.m.: Johnson C. Smith at Bluefield State (Homecoming) | CIAA Sports Network

1 p.m.: Shaw at Bowie State | CIAA Sports Network

1 p.m.: Virginia State vs. Lincoln (Pa.) (Rochester, N.Y.) | TBA

1 p.m.: Fort Valley State at Central State | SIAC Network

1 p.m.: Morgan State at Villanova | ESPN+

1 p.m.: Southeastern at Florida Memorial | TBA

1:30 p.m.: West Liberty at West Virginia State (Homecoming) | MEC TV

2 p.m.: Clark Atlanta at Benedict | SIAC Network

2 p.m.: Kentucky State at Edward Waters | ESPN+

2 p.m.: The Citadel at South Carolina State | ESPN+

2 p.m.: Norfolk State at Robert Morris | ESPN+

3 p.m.: Lane at Miles (Homecoming) | ESPN+

3 p.m.: Alcorn State at Grambling State (Homecoming) | SWAC TV

3 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Valley State | SWAC TV

3 p.m.: Howard vs. Hampton (Truth and Service Classic) | HBCU GO

3:30 p.m.: Delaware State at UAlbany | FloCollege

4 p.m.: Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman | SWAC TV

4 p.m.: Tennessee State at Western Illinois | ESPN+

5 p.m.: Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M (Gulf Coast Challenge) | SWAC TV

6 p.m.: Campbell at North Carolina Central | MEAC Digital Network

6 p.m.: North Carolina A&T at Bryant | FloCollege

6 p.m.: Texas Southern at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+

6 p.m.: Allen at Savannah State | SIAC Network

7 p.m.: Morehouse vs. Tuskegee (Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic) | ESPN+

7 p.m.: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern (Homecoming) | SWAC TV

Time TBA: Langston at Ottawa-Arizona | TBA

Time TBA: South Carolina Central Christian at Virginia-Lynchburg | TBA



BROADCAST LINKS: SWAC TV | HBCU GO | ESPN+ | UEN |CIAA Sports Network | FloCollege | MEAC Network schedule | SIAC

Open Dates

Florida A&M, Albany State, and Winston-Salem State do not play in Week 5.

HBCU Football Scoreboard

Scores will be updated as games go final Saturday.

Frequently Asked Questions

What HBCU football games are on national TV in Week 5?

No Week 5 HBCU game is listed on a national linear network. The top windows stream on ESPN+, HBCU GO, and SWAC TV.

How can I watch Howard vs. Hampton?

The Battle of the Real H.U. kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. Eastern at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. It streams free on HBCU GO.

How can I watch the Gulf Coast Challenge?

Jackson State and Alabama A&M play Saturday at 5 p.m. Eastern (4 p.m. Central) at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile — the game streams on SWAC TV.

Which Week 5 HBCU games are free to stream?

HBCU GO carries Howard vs. Hampton. SWAC TV carries Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M, Alcorn State at Grambling State, Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Valley State, Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern. CIAA Sports Network carries the CIAA home games.



Is Florida A&M playing in Week 5?

No. Florida A&M has an open date and returns Oct. 10 at Alabama State.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST - WEEK 5