HBCU Football Week 6: Scores, TV and Streaming Schedule, Hurricane Isaias Updates

HOUSTON -- Week 6 of the 2026 HBCU football season runs Friday and Saturday with 26 games across the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA and SIAC, plus HBCU programs in the CAA, OVC, Mountain East and NAIA.

Hurricane Isaias has already impacted this weekend’s slate of games. The SWAC moved Florida A&M at Alabama State, the Hornets' homecoming game, from Saturday to Friday at noon Eastern on SWAC TV. Southern at Prairie View A&M was pushed back one hour to 4 p.m. ET and will stream on HBCU GO.

The conference said more changes are possible as the storm approaches the Gulf Coast region.

Alabama A&M told HBCU Legends it plans to play Bethune-Cookman in the Louis Crews Classic in Huntsville, Ala., as scheduled Saturday night.

No change has been announced for the Jackson State-Grambling State “Who’s your Daddy Battle” at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.

On the East Coast, the South Carolina State-Charleston Southern game was moved from 6 PM to noon because of Isaias.

For the first time since Week 0, no HBCU program plays an FBS opponent. No Week 6 HBCU game is on a national linear network.

Head Coach Eddie Robinson, Jr., during the Alabama State University football practice on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Five Featured Games to Watch - Week 6

Florida A&M at Alabama State, Friday, 12 p.m., SWAC TV (HOMECOMING)

The game was moved up a full day ahead of the storm and switched from HBCU GO to SWAC TV. Alabama State said it rescheduled all other homecoming events from Friday through Sunday "out of an abundance of caution." Both teams will start freshman quarterbacks. Alabama State's Andrew Body (wrist) and Florida A&M's Dustin Fletcher (thumb) are out, so Aaron Frye and Armond Parker will start. Alabama State is 3-2 and 1-1 in the SWAC. Florida A&M is 1-4 and coming off its open date.

#GoDogs



🚨 NEW KICKOFF TIME. SAME BIG DOG ENERGY! 🔴🔵🐶🏈



Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s kickoff at Charleston Southern has moved to NOON ET!



Bulldog Nation, set those alarms, throw on your GARNET, and bring the noise! We’re taking that STATE OF MIND on the road—let’s… pic.twitter.com/cUZRGor9au — South Carolina State Football (@SCState_Fb) October 8, 2026

South Carolina State at Charleston Southern, Saturday, NOON, ESPN+

South Carolina State is 5-1 after The Citadel beat the Bulldogs 34-31 on a field goal on the final play in Orangeburg. The reigning HBCU Division I national champions have not played a MEAC game yet, and the MEAC has no championship game, so this nonconference trip matters for Chennis Berry's team.

Southern at Prairie View A&M, Saturday, 4 p.m., HBCU GO

This SWAC West game now streams free on HBCU GO. Prairie View A&M is 2-4 and 2-1 in league play after a 28-27 loss at Mississippi Valley State. Southern is 2-4 and 0-2 after Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat the Jaguars 41-10 at homecoming. A loss would drop Marshall Faulk's team to 0-3 in SWAC play.

𝐆𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐞𝐧𝐝💯



Grambling State welcomes #22 Jackson State to #TheG this weekend!



⌚️: 4 p.m.

📍: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

📺: SWAC TV



Game Day Color🎨:🩷 PINK🩷for Breast Cancer Awareness#GramFam | #ThisIsTheG🐯 pic.twitter.com/e1SV3746nB — Grambling State Football 🐯 (@GSUFootball01) October 6, 2026

Jackson State at Grambling State, Saturday, 5 p.m., SWAC TV

Jackson State is 5-0 and the only unbeaten team in HBCU football. The Tigers rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Alabama A&M 31-28 in the Gulf Coast Challenge. Grambling State is 3-2 and 1-1 in the SWAC after a 63-59 homecoming win over Alcorn State, in which it came back from 17 points down in the fourth quarter. This is Jackson State's last road test before November.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, Saturday, 7 p.m., SWAC TV

Second place in the SWAC East is on the line in Huntsville. Bethune-Cookman is 3-2 and 1-0 after a 16-10 win over Alabama State that included a 75-minute lightning delay. Alabama A&M is 4-2 and 1-1 after its 31-28 loss to Jackson State.

*All times Eastern

BROADCAST LINKS: SWAC TV | HBCU GO | ESPN+ | CIAA Sports Network/UEN | FloCollege

Week 6 at a Glance

Games: 26 involving HBCU programs, Oct. 9-10 (one Friday, 25 Saturday)

26 involving HBCU programs, Oct. 9-10 (one Friday, 25 Saturday) Weather: Florida A&M at Alabama State moved to Friday; Southern at Prairie View A&M moved to 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama State moved to Friday; Southern at Prairie View A&M moved to 4 p.m. Unbeaten: Jackson State (5-0) is the only one left

Jackson State (5-0) is the only one left Homecomings: Alabama State, Morgan State, North Carolina Central, Delaware State, Norfolk State, Alcorn State, Kentucky State, Virginia State, Elizabeth City State, Morehouse, Central State and Albany State

Alabama State, Morgan State, North Carolina Central, Delaware State, Norfolk State, Alcorn State, Kentucky State, Virginia State, Elizabeth City State, Morehouse, Central State and Albany State Free streams: SWAC TV (five games), HBCU GO (Southern at Prairie View A&M) and CIAA Sports Network or Urban Edge Network

SWAC TV (five games), HBCU GO (Southern at Prairie View A&M) and CIAA Sports Network or Urban Edge Network ESPN+: Robert Morris at Morgan State, Howard at Penn, William & Mary at North Carolina Central, UT Martin at Tennessee State and South Carolina State at Charleston Southern

Robert Morris at Morgan State, Howard at Penn, William & Mary at North Carolina Central, UT Martin at Tennessee State and South Carolina State at Charleston Southern Coaching change: Tuskegee plays its first game under interim coach Keith Higdon at Central State

How to Watch HBCU Football Week 6: Fri., Oct. 9

12 p.m.: Florida A&M at Alabama State (Homecoming) | SWAC TV

How to Watch HBCU Football Week 6: Sat., Oct. 10

12 p.m.: Robert Morris at Morgan State (Homecoming) | ESPN+

12 p.m.: New Hampshire at North Carolina A&T | FloCollege

12 p.m.: South Carolina State at Charleston Southern | ESPN+

1 p.m.: Howard at Penn | ESPN+

1 p.m.: William & Mary at North Carolina Central (Homecoming) | ESPN+

1 p.m.: Franklin Pierce at Delaware State (Homecoming) | TBA

1 p.m.: Lincoln (Pa.) at Elizabeth City State (Homecoming) | CIAA Sports Network

1 p.m.: Livingstone at Virginia State (Homecoming) | CIAA Sports Network

1 p.m.: Shaw at Johnson C. Smith | CIAA Sports Network

1 p.m.: Bowie State at Winston-Salem State | CIAA Sports Network

1 p.m.: Savannah State at Morehouse (Homecoming) | SIAC Network

1 p.m.: Clark Atlanta at Fort Valley State | SIAC Network

1 p.m.: Tuskegee at Central State (Homecoming) | SIAC Network

1 p.m.: Concord at West Virginia State | TBA

2 p.m.: Virginia-Lynchburg at Norfolk State (Homecoming) | MEAC Network

2 p.m.: Benedict at Allen (“All White” South Carolina Classic) | TBA

2 p.m.: Lane at Albany State (Homecoming) | SIAC Network

2 p.m.: Miles at Kentucky State (Homecoming) | TBA

3 p.m.: Arkansas Baptist at Alcorn State (Homecoming) | SWAC TV

3 p.m.: Mississippi Valley State at Texas Southern | SWAC TV

3:30 p.m.: UT Martin at Tennessee State (Sgt. York Trophy) | ESPN+

4 p.m.: Southern at Prairie View A&M | HBCU GO

5 p.m.: Jackson State at Grambling State | SWAC TV

6 p.m.: Florida Memorial at Keiser | TBA

7 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M | SWAC TV

BROADCAST LINKS: SWAC TV | HBCU GO | ESPN+ | CIAA Sports Network/UEN | FloCollege

Open Dates

Edward Waters and Arkansas-Pine Bluff do not play in Week 6.

HBCU Football Scoreboard - Week 6

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Hurricane Isaias affecting HBCU football in Week 6?

The SWAC moved Florida A&M at Alabama State to Friday at noon Eastern on SWAC TV and moved Southern at Prairie View A&M to 4 p.m. Eastern on HBCU GO. Alabama A&M plans to host Bethune-Cookman as scheduled. The conference said more changes are possible.

What HBCU football games are on national TV in Week 6?

None. No Week 6 HBCU game is on a national linear network. The top games stream on SWAC TV, HBCU GO, and ESPN+.

How can I watch Jackson State at Grambling State?

The game kicks off Saturday at 5 p.m. Eastern (4 p.m. Central) at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in Grambling, LA. It streams on SWAC TV.

When is Florida A&M at Alabama State?

Friday, Oct. 9, at noon Eastern, 11 a.m. Central, at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala. It streams on SWAC TV.

Which Week 6 HBCU games are free to stream?

SWAC TV carries Florida A&M at Alabama State, Arkansas Baptist at Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley State at Texas Southern, Jackson State at Grambling State, and Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M. HBCU GO carries Southern at Prairie View A&M. CIAA Sports Network carries the CIAA home games.