HBCU Football Week 7: Scores, How to Watch, TV and Streaming Schedule

HOUSTON -- Week 7 of the 2026 HBCU football season is a Saturday-only slate with 21 games across the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA and SIAC, plus HBCU programs in the CAA, OVC and NAIA.

Homecoming is the theme of the day for HBCU football fans. Jackson State, Alabama A&M, Prairie View A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Mississippi Valley State, Howard, Benedict and Clark Atlanta all host homecoming games on Oct. 17.

After Week 6, all teams have a blemish on their records. Grambling State ended Jackson State's perfect start with a 45-38 win, and Charleston Southern beat South Carolina State 49-39.

No HBCU program plays an FBS opponent for a third straight week, and no game is on a national linear network.

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M: HBCU GO will broadcast the game with James Hadnot (Play-by-Play), Steve Wyche (Analyst), and Nicole Hutchinson (Sideline Reporter) | ASU, PVAMU, HBCU GO

GAME OF THE WEEK

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View A&M

It’s the 150th-anniversary homecoming on The Hill at Prairie View A&M (2-5, 2-2 SWAC West). More importantly for Tremaine Jackson and the Panthers, it’s 4th and 1. With the season hanging by a thread, Prairie View will host Alcorn State (4-3, 2-1 SWAC West) and its high-powered offense in this Week 7 SWAC West showdown.

Expect two high-stepping and energy-infused halftime shows from Prairie View’s Marching Storm and Alcorn State's Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite. The stadium will be filled with purple and gold from alums, family, and friends as the culture, pageantry, tradition, and showmanship are on full display.

Prairie View cannot afford another L after untimely losses to West Division foes Mississippi Valley State and a Southern over the past two weeks of action. The reigning SWAC football champions are sitting at 2-3 overall, 2-2 in the conference.

Alcorn State, led by quarterback Jaylon Tolbert, will ride in from The Reservation with one of the conference’s most potent offenses, averaging 42.4 points and 462.6 yards per game.

Tolbert was selected to the 2027 HBCU Legacy Bowl after posting 2,005 yards and 19 touchdowns in seven games this season. His favorite target is receiver Tyree Kelly, who has five touchdown catches from the strong-armed signal caller.

The Braves know the Panthers’ offense and defense are struggling, forcing Coach Jackson to make changes at offensive coordinator Chris Buckner and defensive backs coach Darren Garrigan as they prepared for Saturday’s game.

The Homecoming affair has all the makings of a Good ‘um! That’s a good one for those unfamiliar. Saturday is critical for both squads to win. Another defeat could spell the end of the season for the loser. The winner will have another chance to keep pace with Grambling State (4-2, 2-1 SWAC West), who will battle a solid Alabama A&M (5-2, 2-1 SWAC East) team in Huntsville.

Keep in mind, the G-Men lost to Prairie View A&M at the State Fair Classic, 21-14, on Sept. 26.

Saturday’s contest will be closely watched by HBCU football fans across the country, especially those in the SWAC. The winner will have the upper hand. The loser will be praying for a football miracle in the upper room.

Alcorn State University at Prairie View A&M University

HBCU GO Broadcast Team

Play-by-Play: James Hadnot

Analyst: Steve Wyche

Sideline Reporter: Nicole Hutchison

WHEN

Saturday, October 17, 2026

3:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM CT

WHERE

Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

1600 Stadium Drive

Prairie View, TX 77446

HOW TO WATCH

HBCU GO app, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, and .

Fans can catch all the action across HBCU GO's expanding lineup of broadcast, digital, and streaming platforms:

Broadcast syndication in major U.S. television markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, and more (check local listings).

Streaming on the HBCU GO FAST Channel on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, Local Now, the HBCU GO mobile app, and additional digital platforms.

Visit for a complete list of viewing options and local affiliates.

Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor walks across the field during warmups before the game against Southern at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Five Key Games to Watch

Florida A&M at Jackson State, Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPN+ (HOMECOMING)

Jackson State is 5-2 and 2-2 in the SWAC after losing to Grambling State, where quarterback Jared Lockhart left before halftime with a back injury. Coach T.C. Taylor called Lockhart "day to day" on Oct. 12 and said, "We'll take our time with him." Jackson State has not announced a starter. Florida A&M is 2-4 and 1-1 after a 28-27 win at Alabama State in the game moved to Friday ahead of Hurricane Isaias.

Grambling State | GSU

Grambling State at Alabama A&M, Saturday, 3 p.m., SWAC TV (HOMECOMING)

Two division co-leaders meet at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Ala. Grambling State is 4-2 and 2-1 in the SWAC West after rallying from two 14-point deficits to beat Jackson State. Alabama A&M is 5-2 and 2-1 in the SWAC East after rushing for 335 yards in a 55-17 win over Bethune-Cookman.

Coach Brian Jenkins - Edward Waters Football | Edward Waters Football

Edward Waters at Benedict, Saturday, 2 p.m., ESPN+ (HOMECOMING)

First place in the SIAC is on the line in Columbia, S.C. Edward Waters is 5-1 and 4-0 in conference play, the only SIAC team without a league loss. Benedict is 5-1 and 3-1 after a 37-24 win over Allen in the "All White" South Carolina Classic. The SIAC has no championship game, so the standings decide the title.

Miles Scott | Morehouse College Athletics

Morehouse at Howard, Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+ (HOMECOMING)

The series dates to 1923, and this is the first homecoming meeting between the schools since 1997. Howard is 2-4 after a 24-20 loss at Penn. Morehouse is 3-4 and coming off its own homecoming win over Savannah State, a game moved to Sunday because of the storm.

Morgan State Football | MSU Athletics

Morgan State at Tennessee State, Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Morgan State is 5-1, its best start since 2009, after Keith Jenkins Jr. scored with 28 seconds left to beat Robert Morris 28-27 in a homecoming game. The Bears play the only night game on the HBCU slate at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee State is 1-5 after a 42-28 loss to UT Martin.

*All times Eastern

BROADCAST LINKS: SWAC TV | HBCU GO | ESPN+ | CIAA Sports Network/UEN | FloCollege

How to Watch HBCU Football Week 7

12 p.m.: Chicago State at North Carolina A&T | FloCollege

12 p.m.: Hampton at Sacred Heart | FloCollege

1 p.m.: Virginia Union at Bowie State | CIAA Sports Network

1 p.m.: Virginia State at Shaw | CIAA Sports Network

1 p.m.: Bluefield State at Winston-Salem State | CIAA Sports Network

1 p.m.: Allen at Clark Atlanta (Homecoming) | SIAC Network

1:30 p.m.: Elizabeth City State at Fayetteville State | CIAA Sports Network

2 p.m.: Edward Waters at Benedict (Homecoming) | ESPN+

2 p.m.: Lincoln (Pa.) at Johnson C. Smith | CIAA Sports Network

2 p.m.: Lane at Kentucky State | SIAC Network

3 p.m.: Florida A&M at Jackson State (Homecoming) | ESPN+

3 p.m.: Grambling State at Alabama A&M (Homecoming) | SWAC TV

3 p.m.: Alabama State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Homecoming) | SWAC TV

3 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State (Homecoming) | SWAC TV

3 p.m.: Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M (Homecoming) | HBCU GO

3 p.m.: Albany State at Tuskegee | SIAC Network

3 p.m.: Fort Valley State at Savannah State | SIAC Network

3 p.m.: Wayland Baptist at Langston | UEN

3 p.m.: Florida Memorial at Warner | TBA

3:30 p.m.: Morehouse at Howard (Homecoming) | ESPN+

7:30 p.m.: Morgan State at Tennessee State | ESPN+

BROADCAST LINKS: SWAC TV | HBCU GO | ESPN+ | CIAA Sports Network/UEN | FloCollege

Open Dates

South Carolina State, Texas Southern, Southern, Norfolk State, Delaware State, North Carolina Central, Livingstone, Miles, Central State, and Virginia-Lynchburg do not play in Week 7.

HBCU Football Scoreboard

Frequently Asked Questions

What HBCU football games are on national TV in Week 7?

None. No Week 7 HBCU game is on a national linear network. Florida A&M at Jackson State, Edward Waters at Benedict, Morehouse at Howard and Morgan State at Tennessee State stream on ESPN+.

How can I watch Florida A&M at Jackson State?

The game kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. Eastern, 2 p.m. Central, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss. It streams on ESPN+.

Is Jared Lockhart playing for Jackson State?

Jackson State has not said. Coach T.C. Taylor listed Lockhart as day to day with a back injury on Oct. 12.

Which Week 7 HBCU games are free to stream?

SWAC TV carries Grambling State at Alabama A&M, Alabama State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Bethune-Cookman at Mississippi Valley State. HBCU GO carries Alcorn State at Prairie View A&M. CIAA Sports Network carries the CIAA home games.

Are there any unbeaten HBCU football teams left?