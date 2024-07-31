HBCU GO's Third Season: Record-Breaking Growth With New Partnerships And Milestones
Los Angeles, CA – AMG’s free-streaming digital platform and the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) –proudly announces expanded nationwide clearance for their 2024-25 sports season, including FOX owned-and-operated (O&O) stations in Los Angeles (KCOP-TV) and Chicago (WPWR-TV), as well as distribution on the Armed Forces Network.
HBCU GO is cleared in over 95 percent of U.S. television households. In addition to the previously announced carriage deal with CBS O&O duopoly stations, HBCU GO has secured distribution with group-owned television stations including AMG Broadcasting, FOX O&Os, Sinclair, Gray, Tegna, Hearst, Nexstar, Gray, Scripps, Monumental Sports Network, Lockwood, Graham Media, Circle City Broadcasting, Hubbard, Imagicomm, Deerfield, Cowles, News Press and Gazette, Lilly, Marquee, Morris, and Word Broadcasting.
In addition, HBCU GO is carried on TheGrio Television Network and digital distribution platforms.
Additionally, HBCU GO is carried in 15 new television markets this season including: Abilene, Augusta, Colorado Springs, Corpus Christi, Grand Rapids, Green Bay, Johnstown/Altoona, Knoxville, San Angelo, San Antonio, Springfield, St. Louis, Washington DC, Wichita, and Yuma. HBCU GO is proud to kick off its 2024 football season schedule on Saturday, August 31.
A total of 26 football matchups will highlight the 2024 season featuring teams representing the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) -- including the Southern Heritage Classic, homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship.
“Allen Media Group is proud to be the number-one provider of live Black college sports," Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group said. "It is important for us to showcase these excellent athletes and amazing HBCUs -- not just in their hometowns, but to sports fans worldwide.”
This year, viewers can watch HBCU GO’s games in a variety of ways – syndication channels in major television markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Memphis, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh and nationally on TheGrio Television Network. Select games will also air across various digital platforms including HBCU GO’s mobile app and FAST channel that is available on AMG’s free-streaming platforms, theGrio Gold and Local Now.