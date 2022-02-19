HBCU Legacy Bowl: Roster, Coaches, Key Players, Game Info

The first edition of the HBCU Legacy Bowl will come into fruition on Sat. Fab 19 at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA. Co-founders Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris are the event's creators. Their goal is to feature draft-eligible HBCU players' talent and skills for professional scouts and executives to evaluate outside of the NFL Scouting Combine. The hope is that several of the athletes will receive invitations to Indianapolis for the significant NFL draft-evaluation event in a month.

The HBCU National Champions will be represented in the Big Easy as South Carolina State's head coach Buddy Pough will coach the Team Gaither offense. For eighteen seasons, Coach Pough has been the well-respected leader of the SCS Bulldogs.

This past season, he fielded the 2021 HBCU National Champions and Celebration Bowl winners. Pough has an overall record of 120-64 and 94-33 in the MEAC.

Bowie State's Damon Wilson will lead the defense for Team Gaither. He is coming off a Division II AFCA National Coach of the Year campaign. Wilson and the Bulldogs won their third-straight CIAA championship and fourth-consecutive NCAA playoff bid in his twelfth season. Wilson's overall head coaching record is 89-45.

Florida A&M Rattlers' head coach Willie Simmons will install one of the SWAC's potent offensive schemes for Team Robinson. Simmons' team was granted a berth to the 2021-22 FCS Playoffs after finishing second to Jackson State in the SWAC East division. The Rattlers lost to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in the first round of the playoffs in Hammond, LA. Coach Simmons has compiled a 24-10 winning record as FAMU's head coach.

Albany State Golden Rams' leader Gabe Giardina will hope to stampede Team Gaither with his defensive strategy. Giardina completed his fourth season with ASU and earned a 2021 NCAA Division II playoff bid but fell to West Georgia in the opening round. His record is 30-14 as the Gold Rams' head coach.

Team Robinson will honor the GOAT of coaches, Grambling State's Eddie Robinson. Coach Rob was the head coach at GSU for 56 years and compiled a record of 408-165-15. At one point, Robinson eclipsed Paul "Bear" Bryant as the winningest coach in college football. His record stands at No. 3 on the overall winningest head coach list behind John Gagliardi (St. John's) and Joe Paterno (Penn State).

NFL Network will have will Steve Wyche (play-by-play), Charles Davis (game analyst), and Bucky Brooks (field analyst) in the broadcast booth to call the HBCU Legacy Bowl's live coverage from Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

"We are thrilled to partner with the National Football League to broadcast the HBCU Legacy Bowl on NFL Network in February," said Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP and Black College Hall of Fame co-founder. "Providing standout players from HBCU's with the opportunity to showcase their skills and talent on a national platform is tremendously exciting and rewarding."

The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It will be broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU students.

The game will broadcast live on the NFL Network at 3 PM CT. Steve Wyche (play-by-play), Bucky Brooks (field analyst), Charles Davis (game analyst), and Cameron Wolfe (reporter) will call the the game for the network.

Patrick Mahomes, a game sponsor, will be an honorary captain and participate in the coin toss. Other NFL players are sponsors: Jameis Winston, Terron Armstead, Bobby Wagner, and Aaron Donald.

Pregame Show by the St. Augustine High School Marching 100 of New Orleans, LA. National Anthem to be sung by Tonya Boyd-Cannon. Halftime Show by the Grambling State Marching Band.