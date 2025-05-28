HBCU 'Money Games' Face Uncertainty Amid Strength Of Schedule Debates
Coach Sam Washington's legendary postgame video "Tell 'Em To Bring Me My Money," following North Carolina A&T's upset victory over East Carolina, inspired hope for HBCUs involved in the challenging "Money Games."
After Commissioner Greg Sankey's press conference at the 2025 SEC Spring Meetings, those games and checks may become a thing of the past. Why?
In a 45-minute address in Destin, Florida, Sankey outlined the factors and plans that could lead to a divorce between the SEC and the NCAA. Many remain skeptical that the idea warrants debate. The SEC's focus on the strength of schedule will likely impact whether P4 programs continue to host lower-tiered FCS opponents.
According to several quotes from the league commissioner, our HBCU football programs may lose the opportunity to participate in the "Money Games."
For example, recently, LSU offered Southern and Grambling the opportunity to pick up in-state game checks. However, the complexities of the strength of schedule debate could jeopardize those games.
According to Sankey's discussion, facing HBCU, FCS, or DII programs in football or basketball could negatively impact a P4 conference member's seeding in the College Football Playoff or NCAA Division I basketball tournament.
"I will go back to when people are canceling games because of the CFP selection process that directly impacts the regular season," Sankey said. "That's where when I talk about there's a lot more than just one element in these things. I think those are some of the broader list of elements that have to be considered."
Take this season's scenario. The Ohio State Buckeyes will host Grambling State in Columbus on Sept. 6. The Tigers are set to receive a game check of $1 million from the reigning national champions.
It's a significant win for both storied programs. However, should OSU be on the Big Ten bubble for next season's College Football Playoff, their strength of schedule (SOS) will be a factor.
Sankey acknowledged, "It's the depth of analysis we're looking at." He continued, "We had a learning session in September at the CFP about strength of schedule, and strength of schedule isn't everything, but it is an important factor."
He told this story: "I remember very clearly one of the messages was if you play the top-ranked team and the 130th-ranked team, those two games average out to 65.5. If you play 65 and 66 [ranked], they average out to 65.5. So the adviser said, just as well playing 65 and 66."
Schools in the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC are being asked to monitor their strength of schedules. These games will affect their postseasons, Sankey implied.
HBCU sports fans should keep in mind that these decisions are driven by the financial implications, not by subjective and emotional considerations.
Another interesting point Sankey referred to was the importance of making data-driven decisions. He declared, "We need football information to make football decisions."
Analytics play a crucial role in today's sports landscape. The SWAC and MEAC should closely follow the SEC and Sankey. Those "Money Games" have become a necessary evil for HBCU and FCS athletic departments, which mostly have limited resources.