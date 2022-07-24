HBCU Players Projected for 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl, HBCU Combine
Reese's Senior Bowl projected several HBCU football players for its 2023 events.
Jim Nagy and his scouts produce the #SmallSchoolSaturday watch list of players on the radar for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl event.
The final postings included the following HBCU talent under consideration as a 2023 NFL Draft prospect:
- LB/DE Isaiah Land - Florida A&M
- OT Mark Evans II - Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- DB Isaac Keenan - Alabama State
- DB Esaias Guthrie - Delaware State
- DL Sundiata Anderson - Grambling State
- DB BJ Bohler - Florida A&M
- DE Jordan Lewis - Southern University
- LB Jablonski Green - South Carolina State
- DB John Huggins - Jackson State
- TE Kemari Averett - Bethune-Cookman
- DL Joshua Pryor - Bowie State
- WR Mark Pope - Jackson State
Nagy wrote, "Building on last year with inaugural HBCU Combine in Mobile, the addition of four HBCU coaches to our staffs, and two HBCU players drafted." Defensive back Joshua Williams (Fayetteville State/Kansas City Chiefs) and offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter (Southern/Chicago Bears) were the two HBCU invites drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Also, Markquese Bell (Florida A&M) projects to earn a spot on the Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster.
The Reese's Senior Bowl and HBCU Combine are two projects of executive director Jim Nagy that NFL coaches, scouts, and executives will make the annual pilgrimage to Mobile, Alabama. Over the years, they rely on the Senior Bowl to meet and evaluate young talent before the draft.
The twelve young HBCU candidates, depending on their 2022 regular season performances, may receive an invitation, or an additional candidate(s) could elevate into consideration.
