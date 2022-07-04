HBCU players win USFL Championship rings with the Birmingham Stallions. Former Tuskegee wide receiver Peyton Ramzy and NCCU cornerback Bryan Mills were inactive for the championship game against the Philadelphia Stars but will receive their share of the title with Birmingham.

The Philadelphia Stars had Jackson State star defensive lineman Antwan Owens and Tennessee State's wide receiver Chris Rowland in the championship contest.

Rowland rushed three times for 29 yards and caught four passes for 55 yards and one touchdown. He added returning two kickoffs for 59 yards, with the longest a 32-yard return.

Owens finished the game with one tackle, one sack, and one tackle for loss.

