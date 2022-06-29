Skip to main content

Southern's Dancing Dolls Featured in ESPN+ Series

ESPN+ will feature the Dancing Dolls dance team of Southern University in a new eight-part series beginning in August.

ESPN+ will feature the Dancing Dolls dance team of Southern University in Why Not Us: Southern Dance on August 11. Chris Paul is the executive producer of the eight-episode behind-the-scenes look at the famous ladies' dance squad of Southern University.

The Dancing Dolls have a 50+ year history of performing and dazzling audiences each week a the Southern University football games. Their talent, beauty, grace, and style place them at the top of the most-recognizable entertainment units within the HBCU ranks. Often you will see them performing to the tunes of the Southern University's Human Jukebox band at the football contests.

Dancing Dolls

Chris Paul said in an ESPN announcement, "The third season of Why Not Us will continue to shine a spotlight on the importance of HBCUs and celebrate the culture and influence of these institutions," said." "This season will focus on Southern University's nationally acclaimed Dancing Dolls and will capture the drive, talent, and vision of these powerful black women leading the way."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

We are so excited to showcase another unique aspect of HBCU culture in this season of Why Not Us," said Brian Lockhart, Senior Vice President, Original Content. "Over the past 50 years, the Dancing Dolls have solidified their place in an elite tier of dancers and have proven to be the foremost innovators amongst the nation's top dance teams. We are looking forward to reaching more sports fans with their unique story."

Paul's Ohh Dip!!! Production team produced the series with ESPN's Andscape and Roadside Entertainment.

Saints Cheer Team and Dancing Dolls

A number of the Dancing Dolls alumni have gone on to professional careers while still entertaining for teams like the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.

Last season, the New Orleans Saints organization announced its new 2021 entertainment team and chose former Southern University Dancing Dolls Danielle Stamper and Chauncey McCoy.  The Saints Cheer Team already had SU Alum Taylor Davis as a veteran performer for five seasons.

Briscoe
Football

Marlin Briscoe: A Trailblazer For Today's Black Quarterback, HBCU Football Players

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 28, 2022
Badejo-Training-Camp
Football

Texas Southern DE Michael Badejo Invited to Carolina Panthers Training Camp

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 24, 2022
BCFHOF - Sanders Pough copy
Football

Black College Football Hall of Fame Honors Deion Sanders, Buddy Pough, Aqeel Glass, and Isaiah Land

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 19, 2022
Black College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 20222 copy
Football

Seven HBCU Legends Enshrined into Black College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 19, 2022
Rayquan Smith
Norfolk State University

What's Next for 'King of NIL' Norfolk State's Rayquan Smith?

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 18, 2022
YouTube Thumbnail 1280x720 px
Football

Emmitt Smith and IHOP Partner for Father's Day, First-Ever Loyalty Program

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 18, 2022
NFL Shield
Football

HistoryMakers Collaborates with NFL, NFL Films

By HBCU LegendsJun 16, 2022
USATSI_16937071_168388561_lowres
Football

Albany State's Grover Stewart Named NFLPA's 2022 Black College Football Player Pro of the Year

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 16, 2022