ESPN+ will feature the Dancing Dolls dance team of Southern University in Why Not Us: Southern Dance on August 11. Chris Paul is the executive producer of the eight-episode behind-the-scenes look at the famous ladies' dance squad of Southern University.

The Dancing Dolls have a 50+ year history of performing and dazzling audiences each week a the Southern University football games. Their talent, beauty, grace, and style place them at the top of the most-recognizable entertainment units within the HBCU ranks. Often you will see them performing to the tunes of the Southern University's Human Jukebox band at the football contests.

Sep 9, 2017; Hattiesburg, MS, USA; The Southern University Jaguars marching band, \"The Human Jukebox,\" performs at halftime of the game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Southern University Jaguars at M. M. Roberts Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Paul said in an ESPN announcement, "The third season of Why Not Us will continue to shine a spotlight on the importance of HBCUs and celebrate the culture and influence of these institutions," said." "This season will focus on Southern University's nationally acclaimed Dancing Dolls and will capture the drive, talent, and vision of these powerful black women leading the way."

We are so excited to showcase another unique aspect of HBCU culture in this season of Why Not Us," said Brian Lockhart, Senior Vice President, Original Content. "Over the past 50 years, the Dancing Dolls have solidified their place in an elite tier of dancers and have proven to be the foremost innovators amongst the nation's top dance teams. We are looking forward to reaching more sports fans with their unique story."

Paul's Ohh Dip!!! Production team produced the series with ESPN's Andscape and Roadside Entertainment.

A number of the Dancing Dolls alumni have gone on to professional careers while still entertaining for teams like the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.

Last season, the New Orleans Saints organization announced its new 2021 entertainment team and chose former Southern University Dancing Dolls Danielle Stamper and Chauncey McCoy. The Saints Cheer Team already had SU Alum Taylor Davis as a veteran performer for five seasons.