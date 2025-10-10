HBCU Power 5 Rankings – Week 7

HBCU Legends

HOUSTON - Curated by Ray Rogers, the HBCU Power 5 Rankings spotlight the top Division I HBCU football programs each week.

The elite teams continued to distinguish themselves in Week 6, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown for the undisputed crown in Week 7. This is the week when all debates are put to rest, as fans and analysts alike agree: Jackson State vs. Alabama State is the must-watch game across all of FCS.

With that in mind, here are this week’s Power 5 rankings:

 Jackson State

For anyone still questioning Jackson State’s No. 1 ranking, their dominant Week 6 performance against Alabama A&M silenced all doubt. Led by veteran quarterback Jacobian Morgan, the Tigers racked up an astonishing 702 yards of total offense en route to a 57-point outburst on the road.

Flexing their full potential, Jackson State returns home to Jackson, Mississippi, brimming with momentum as they prepare for a massive homecoming clash against No. 2-ranked Alabama State. Head Coach T.C. Taylor understands the magnitude of what’s ahead:

“It’s going to be a lot of eyes watching this — the top two teams in some HBCU polls, two well-coached programs — so it’s an opportunity to go out and show that we’re playing some good ball, not only in HBCU, but for an FCS game as well.”

Alabama State

Not to be overshadowed, the Hornets put up an impressive 52 points in their Week 6 win over Bethune-Cookman. What many predicted as a potential “trap game” quickly turned one-sided, as Alabama State erased an early 7-point deficit with a 24-point first-half barrage.

The Hornets dominated on the ground, rushing for 389 yards and five touchdowns, overwhelming a Bethune-Cookman defense that had no answers.

Quarterback Andrew Body, who missed last year’s matchup against Jackson State due to injury, now leads a high-flying offense with confidence and purpose. Widely regarded as the top QB in HBCU football, Body is poised to lead the Hornets into a crown-defining matchup during Jackson State’s homecoming.

 North Carolina Central

The Eagles hold steady at No. 3 after a bye in Week 6. They now prepare for a road showdown with former MEAC rival Florida A&M. For Head Coach Trei Oliver, the matchup carries extra meaning:

“I love playing the SWAC,” Oliver shared during his weekly media appearance.

North Carolina Central enters the game as a strong favorite and looks to solidify its position as a top contender in both HBCU and FCS football.

 South Carolina State

The Bulldogs returned to the win column with a much-needed homecoming victory over Savannah State in Orangeburg. The win breaks a tough skid and offers a chance to recapture their championship form.

Next up: a trip to Greensboro for an all-HBCU battle against North Carolina A&T — a matchup that carries both pride and postseason implications.

 Prairie View A&M

The Panthers gutted out a gritty road win over Alcorn State to remain undefeated in SWAC West play. While questions linger about the overall strength of the division, one thing is clear: there’s a cultural shift happening in Prairie View.

With a bye week ahead, PV has time to rest, regroup, and prepare to make another statement in a pivotal Week 8 clash against Southern.

 HBCU Power 5 – Week 7 Snapshot

  1. Jackson State
  2. Alabama State
  3. North Carolina Central
  4. South Carolina State
  5. Prairie View A&M

Closing

The HBCU Power 5 Rankings™ are curated weekly by Ray Rogers and published on HBCU Legends (SI) in partnership with HBCU Pass. Graphics powered by Run The Yard.

Follow @HBCUPass for weekly updates, highlights, and exclusive coverage.

