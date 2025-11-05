HBCU SPORTS RUNDOWN: BASKETBALL TIPS OFF & FOOTBALL'S WEEK 10 FINAL
The HBCU basketball season tipped off across the country with a couple of thrilling games, with both a couple of men's and women's games going into overtime.
Before we get into basketball, here was the HBCU Legends' Week 10 Top 10 vote for BOXTOROW:
HBCU FOOTBALL: TOP 10 TEAMS - WEEK 10
- Alabama State, 6-2
- Jackson State, 6-2
- South Carolina State 6-3
- Delaware State 6-3
- North Carolina Central 6-3
- Prairie View A&M 6-3
- VA Union 8-1
- Bethune-Cookman 5-4
- Grambling State 6-3
- Texas Southern 4-4
Honorable mention: Albany State, Johnson C. Smith, Benedict, and Fayetteville State
HBCU LEGENDS' WEEK 10 CO-NATIONAL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
- WR Chauncey Spikes, NCCU - 9 receptions for 208 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Spikes' longest reception was an 80-yard touchdown.
- RB Curtis Allen, VA Union - The Panthers' rusher had 369 rushing yards on 26 carries and five touchdowns. His longest run was an 85-yard touchdown.
FORMER HBCU COACHES: REED vs. VICKERS
A couple of seasons ago, Tomekia Reed left Jackson State to become the head coach of the Charlotte UNC 49ers. During the offseason, former Norfolk State head coach Larry Vickers left the Spartans to accept the leading role at Auburn.
On Monday, the two collided with an exciting overtime clash when the 49ers knotted the game at 55 when Asianae Nicholson knocked down two free throws in the final seconds. UNC Charlotte had a final try after stopping Auburn, but fell short.
The Tigers proved too strong in overtime, outscoring the 49ers 16-3 and winning 71-58. It was an excellent start for the two former HBCU basketball coaches, who battled in a memorable non-conference clash.
"I am happy with how we fought to get back into the game," Reed said. "I had to be strategic with how I called timeouts in the final stages, and I am proud of how the players navigated through the adversity early in the game. Tanajah Hayes did a good job leading us after missing last year due to injury. This is a new team trying to gel together. We have some fighters on this team. We have some things to work on such as taking care of the ball. We did not respond well to their press, but I like what I see just one game into the season."
BETHUNE-COOKMAN PUSHES AUBURN
Bethune-Cookman forced its matchup against No. 20 Auburn into overtime when guard Arterio Morris launched a 3-point attempt from half court and was fouled. With just 0.5 seconds remaining on the clock, he successfully made all three free throws, tying the game at 81.
The Wildcats struggled offensively, failing to score for 2.5 minutes at one point, allowing the Tigers to secure a 95-90 victory.
Both of Auburn's men's and women's teams had to fight for overtime wins against HBCU basketball teams.
PINE BLUFF'S HUGE VICTORY!
The Lady Golden Lions of Arkansas-Pine Bluff scored the biggest victory of the opening games, defeating Memphis, 69-64. Guard Indiya Bowen paced the scoring for UAPB with 29 points and sealed the win with last-minute free throws.
UAPB's defensive effort should be applauded as they held the Lady Tigers to 20% shooting in the fourth quarter.
Coach Erica Leak's squad was the only women's SWAC team to earn a victory on Monday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL'S LONE WOLVES
The SWAC Men's teams who won their openers were: Prairie View A&M, Alabama A&M, and Grambling State.
Norfolk State was the lone MEAC Men's team that won its opening game, defeating Washington Adventist, 98-76.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NOTABLES
Howard University won a "physical game" in its season opener against Providence in Rhode Island at Alumni Hall! The Lady Bison handed the Lady Friars a 68-56 defeat on their home court.
Zennia Thomas led Howard with 15 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks. April Edward scored 11 points, and Ariella Henigan contributed with 9 points in the victory.