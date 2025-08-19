HBCU SPORTS RUNDOWN: Late Night Breaking News & MNF Showcased HBCU Football Stars
HOUSTON - Steve Wyche, NFL Network's Chief National Reporter, announced on social media that he will be joining the 2025 HBCU GO Kickoff Show on Saturday, Aug. 23. The broadcast will air at 11:00 AM CT/12:00 PM ET on HBCU GO.
Wyche, who was a regular guest towards the end of last season, will partner with co-hosts Tolly Carr and Nicole Hutchinson on the first show.
All of the seasoned broadcasters are HBCU alums; Wyche and Hutchinson hail from Howard University, and Carr graduated from Winston-Salem University.
The 2025 football season will be officially broadcast on HBCU GO, featuring the first two games:
- Hampton will face Jackson State, and
- Fayetteville State will compete against Benedict College
The HBCU GO Kickoff Show is likely to be held at Jackson State, where the reigning national champion Tigers will host the Pirates.
HBCU PLAYERS SHINE BRIGHT ON MONDAY NIGHT
The Cincinnati Bengals versus Washington Commanders Monday Night Football match had five former HBCU players on the field for the home team:
- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (Alabama State/Arizona)
- DB Robert McDaniel (Jackson State)
- CB Bobby Price (Norfolk State)
- CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. (South Carolina State)
- OL Trent Scott (Grambling State)
Highlights
- First, RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt told Joe Buck he prefers to go by "BILL" this season! Wow!
- Croskey-Merritt rushed 11 times for 46 yards and 1 touchdown on a 27-yard scamper through the right side of the Bengals' defense.
- Bobby Price accounted for 6 tackles.
- DB Robert McDaniel finished the night with 5 (1 solo, 4 assisted) tackles. He nearly snagged an interception, which would have resulted in a pass defended. However, a penalty negated the play.
- CB Antonio Hamilton Jr. had 2 tackles.
The 2025 First Take HBCU On-Site Schedule
- Aug. 28 — Norfolk State University: The kickoff of First Take's HBCU road tour begins in Norfolk, VA. New head coach Michael Vick will celebrate the Spartans' season-opener against Towson for a great football weekend.
- Oct. 24 — Amazon Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola (Birmingham, AL): First Take heads to one of the nation's most storied HBCU football rivalries —Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M. The broadcast will bring heightened national attention and media excitement to the city of Birmingham and Legion Field on the eve of the Magic City Classic. It will be the first meeting between ASU coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and Sam Shade at Alabama A&M.
- Oct. 29 — Delaware State University: The show travels to Dover for a special live event at Delaware State before the Hornets take on Norfolk State at Lincoln Field in Philadelphia. The program will highlight new head coach DeSean Jackson, the football team, and the university's vibrant culture and student life.
- Nov. 20 — Bethune-Cookman University: First Take wraps its 2025 HBCU fall tour in Daytona Beach, showcasing Wildcats traditions and previewing late-season gridiron drama as Bethune-Cookman seeks to finish strong in conference play.
HBCU ANNOUNCES 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
HBCU GO and TheGrio Channel have announced the 2025 HBCU GO Football Schedule, featuring 26 HBCU football games to be broadcast this fall by the Allen Media Group (AMG) networks.
The season will kick off at Jackson State as the 2024 HBCU Champions welcome the Hampton Pirates to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.
Later that afternoon, Benedict will host Fayetteville State in a CIAA vs. SIAC battle.
There is an exciting lineup of contests scheduled, featuring classics, homecomings, and conference rivalries that will delight black college football fans from the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC this season.
HBCU GO made it a priority to broadcast more HBCU football classics this season for fans.
CLASSICS ON HBCU GO
- LOUIS CREWS CLASSIC: Alcorn State vs Alabama A&M, Sept. 6
- HBCU NY CLASSIC: Morehouse College vs Howard University, Sept. 13
- TRUTH AND SERVICE CLASSIC: Hampton University vs. Howard University, Sept. 20
- SOUTHERN HERITAGE CLASSIC: Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Sept. 27
- GULF COAST CHALLENGE: Alabama A&M vs Jackson State, Oct. 4
- HBCU LAS VEGAS CLASSIC: Grambling State vs. Jackson State, Oct. 25
The Jackson State Tigers will have the most broadcasts, with four appearances, while Alabama A&M, Alcorn State, and UAPB will each have three games televised on HBCU GO and The Grio Channel.
Jackson State will host three home games, while Alcorn State, Alabama A&M, Florida A&M, Virginia State, and UAPB will each host two home games.
HBCU GO Games - 2025
Hampton University vs Jackson State
• Date: Aug. 30
• Time: 3:00 PM
• City: Jackson, MS
• Game profile: A rare matchup between CAA and SWAC football teams. Hampton leads the all-time series, 3-0.
Alcorn State vs Alabama A&M (LOUIS CREWS CLASSIC)
• Date: Sept. 6
• Time: 7:00 PM
• City: Huntsville, AL
Morehouse College vs Howard University (HBCU NY CLASSIC)
• Date: Sept. 13
• Time: 1:00 PM
• City: East Rutherford, NJ
Edward Waters vs Bethune-Cookman
• Date: Sept. 20
• Time: 3:00 PM
• City: Daytona Beach, FL
Alabama State vs Florida A&M
• Date: Sept. 27
• Time: 3:00 PM
• City: Tallahassee, FL
Alabama A&M vs Jackson State (GULF COAST CHALLENGE)
• Date: Oct. 4
• Time: 5:00 PM
• City: Mobile, AL
North Carolina Central vs Florida A&M
• Date: Oct. 11
• Time: 3:00 PM
• City: Tallahassee, FL
Prairie View A&M vs Southern University (Homecoming)
• Date: Oct. 18
• Time: 5:00 PM
• City: Baton Rouge, LA
Jackson State vs Grambling State (HBCU LAS VEGAS CLASSIC)
• Date: Oct. 25
• Time: 6:00 PM
• City: Las Vegas, NV
Alcorn State vs Texas Southern
• Date: Nov. 1
• Time: 3:00 PM
• City: Houston, TX
Florida A&M vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff
• Date: Nov. 8
• Time: 3:00 PM
• City: Pine Bluff, AR
CIAA Championship (TBD vs TBD)
• Date: Nov. 15
• Time: 3:00 PM
• City: Durham, NC
Alabama A&M vs Texas Southern
• Date: Nov. 22
• Time: 3:00 PM
• City: Houston, TX
Top 5 HBCU GO Games To Watch:
- Prairie View A&M vs. Southern (Oct. 18) - SWAC West Implications
- Jackson State vs. Grambling State (Oct. 25) - The inaugural HBCU Las Vegas Classic is expected to draw great for attendance and viewership.
- Alcorn State vs. Alabama A&M (Sept. 6) - SWAC Conference Clash
- North Carolina Central vs. Florida A&M (Oct. 11) - A GOOD GAME BREWING!
- Alabama A&M vs. Texas Southern - Sam Shade's first matchup versus Cris Dishman; Could both need this game for SWAC division hopes on the line?
Also, watch the Alabama State vs. Florida A&M contest, which is significant for the SWAC East.
TheGrio Cable Network Games - 2025
Fayetteville State vs Benedict College
• Date: Aug. 30
• Time: 5:00 PM
• City: Columbia, SC
Central State vs Tuskegee University
• Date: Sept. 6
• Time: 7:00 PM
• City: Tuskegee, AL
Miles College vs Alabama State
• Date: Sept. 13
• Time: 5:00 PM
• City: Montgomery, AL
Hampton University vs Howard University (Truth and Service Classic)
• Date: Sept. 20
• Time: 4:00 PM
• City: Washington, DC
Alcorn State vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Southern Heritage Classic)
• Date: Sept. 27
• Time: 7:00 PM
• City: Memphis, TN
Central State vs Fort Valley State (Homecoming)
• Date: Oct. 4
• Time: 1:00 PM
• City: Fort Valley, GA
Virginia State vs Bowie State
• Date: Oct. 11
• Time: 1:00 PM
• City: Bowie, MD
Tuskegee University vs Albany State (Homecoming)
• Date: Oct. 18
• Time: 1:00 PM
• City: Albany, GA
Edward Waters vs Clark Atlanta (Homecoming)
• Date: Oct. 25
• Time: 1:00 PM
• City: Atlanta, GA
Johnson C. Smith vs Fayetteville State
• Date: Nov. 1
• Time: 1:00 PM
• City: Fayetteville, NC
Virginia State vs Virginia Union
• Date: Nov. 8
• Time: 1:00 PM
• City: Richmond, VA
Bethune-Cookman vs Jackson State
• Date: Nov. 15
• Time: 1:00 PM
• City: Jackson, MS
Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Alabama State
• Date: Nov. 22
• Time: 1:00 PM
• City: Montgomery, AL
Top 5 TheGRIO Games To Watch:
- Virginia State vs. Virginia Union (Nov. 8) - CIAA Title and Playoff Implications
- Hampton vs. Howard (Sept. 20) - Truth and Service Classic at Audi Field. The Battle for the Real H.U!!!
- Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State (Nov. 15) - A SWAC East battle worth watching.
- Edward Waters vs. Clark Atlanta (Homecoming - Oct. 25) - Two up-and-coming football programs in the SIAC.
- Johnson C. Smith vs. Fayetteville State (Nov. 1) - A CONTENTIOUS RIVALRY BREWING
Team Appearances on HBCU GO and TheGrio Cable Network
- Alabama A&M: 3 appearances
- Alabama State: 3 appearances
- Albany State: 1 appearance
- Alcorn State: 3 appearances
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 3 appearances
- Benedict College: 1 appearance
- Bethune-Cookman: 2 appearances
- Bowie State: 1 appearance
- Central State: 2 appearances
- Clark Atlanta: 1 appearance
- Edward Waters: 2 appearances
- Fayetteville State: 2 appearances
- Florida A&M: 3 appearances
- Fort Valley State: 1 appearance
- Grambling State: 1 appearance
- Hampton University: 2 appearances
- Howard University: 2 appearances
- Jackson State: 4 appearances
- Johnson C. Smith: 1 appearance
- Miles College: 1 appearance
- Morehouse College: 1 appearance
- North Carolina Central: 1 appearance
- Prairie View A&M: 1 appearance
- Southern University: 1 appearance
- Texas Southern: 2 appearances
- Tuskegee University: 2 appearances
- Virginia State: 2 appearances
- Virginia Union: 1 appearance
Games can be watched on hbcugo.tv or TheGrio cable network with live football, replays, and on-demand selections.