HBCU Village at 2022 Senior Bowl

HBCU Village at Senior Bowl
Mobile, Alabama – The Senior Bowl is hosting an HBCU Tent Village in the south parking lot of Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, January 29 from 10 AM – 4 PM ET. This celebration of HBCU culture will run simultaneously with the first-ever HBCU Combine event that is being held in conjunction with the National Football League on the campus of the University of South Alabama.
The HBCU Village will be comprised of four main elements:
- academic institutions,
- Greek organizations,
- entertainment,
- and a job fair featuring prominent local and national employers.
Representatives from local and regional Historically Black Colleges & Universities will be on site to connect with local high school students, fraternities and sororities will host tailgating, and recruiters from some of the Gulf Coast’s largest employers such as Austal, Airbus USA, Coca-Cola and Apple will be meeting with prospective job applicants. Entertainment will include performances from local high school and college bands, a live DJ, and a Kids Zone playing area.
HBCU Representatives:
- Tuskegee University
- Mississippi Valley State University
- Bishop State Community College
- Alabama State University
- Jackson State University
- Southern University
Organizations:
- Mobile Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi
- Prichard Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi
- McIntosh Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta
- Omega Psi Phi
- Delta Sigma Theta
- Sigma Gamma Rho
- Alpha Kappa Alpha
- Nspire U!
- Game Changer Marketing
Entertainment:
- Vigor High School Band
- B.C. Rain High School Band
- Mobile Kappa League
- Mobile Lamplighters
- Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity of South Alabama
2022 HBCU COMBINE PLAYERS INVITED
Dee Anderson, TE Alabama A&M
Aqeel Glass, QB Alabama A&M
Ezra Gray, RB Alabama State
Felix Harper, QB Alcorn State
Juwan Taylor, DS Alcorn State
Solomon Wise, OLB Alcorn State
Josh Wilkes, WR UAPB
KeShawn Williams, RB UAPB
Untrue Johnson, OLB Bethune-Cookman
Jamal Savage, OT Bethune-Cookman
Trey Gross, WR Delaware State
Kwannah Kollie, WR Delaware State
Elvin De La Rosa, DS Fayetteville State
Keyshawn James, DE Fayetteville State
Antwan Collier, DS FAMU
Keenan Forbes, OG FAMU
Shemar Bridges, WR Fort Valley State
James Fagan, DT Hampton
Jett Duffey, QB Hampton
Keith Corbin, WR Jackson State
Kingston Davis, RB Miles
Jerry Garner, OLB Mississippi Valley
Juwan Carter, QB Norfolk State
Chris Myers, OLB Norfolk State
Korey Banks, WR NC A&T
Ron Hunt, WR NC A&T
Jah-Maine Martin, RB NC A&T
Jawon Pass, QB Prairie View
Chad Gilchrist, ILB SC State
Zafir Kelly, DC SC State
Will Vereen, WR SC State
Marquis McClain, WR Southern
Ladarius Skelton, QB Southern
Cam Durley, OT Tennessee State
Cory Rahman, DS Tennessee State
Jonathan Giles, WR Texas Southern
Jeff Proctor, RB Texas Southern
Will Adams, DS Virginia State
Javon Frazier, OLB Virginia State
Zachary Wilcox, OT Virginia State
About Reese’s Senior Bowl:
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. It is also the only all-star game coached by complete NFL staffs. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 700 media members from around the country are credentialed year after year. This past year, the game produced 106 total picks, representing 41 percent of the entire NFL draft, including 36 in the first three rounds.