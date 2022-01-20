HBCU Village at 2022 Senior Bowl

Mobile, Alabama – The Senior Bowl is hosting an HBCU Tent Village in the south parking lot of Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, January 29 from 10 AM – 4 PM ET. This celebration of HBCU culture will run simultaneously with the first-ever HBCU Combine event that is being held in conjunction with the National Football League on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

The HBCU Village will be comprised of four main elements:

academic institutions, Greek organizations, entertainment, and a job fair featuring prominent local and national employers.

Representatives from local and regional Historically Black Colleges & Universities will be on site to connect with local high school students, fraternities and sororities will host tailgating, and recruiters from some of the Gulf Coast’s largest employers such as Austal, Airbus USA, Coca-Cola and Apple will be meeting with prospective job applicants. Entertainment will include performances from local high school and college bands, a live DJ, and a Kids Zone playing area.

HBCU Representatives:

Tuskegee University

Mississippi Valley State University

Bishop State Community College

Alabama State University

Jackson State University

Southern University

Organizations:

Mobile Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi

Prichard Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi

McIntosh Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta

Omega Psi Phi

Delta Sigma Theta

Sigma Gamma Rho

Alpha Kappa Alpha

Nspire U!

Game Changer Marketing

Entertainment:

Vigor High School Band

B.C. Rain High School Band

Mobile Kappa League

Mobile Lamplighters

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity of South Alabama

2022 HBCU COMBINE PLAYERS INVITED

Dee Anderson, TE Alabama A&M

Aqeel Glass, QB Alabama A&M

Ezra Gray, RB Alabama State

Felix Harper, QB Alcorn State

Juwan Taylor, DS Alcorn State

Solomon Wise, OLB Alcorn State

Josh Wilkes, WR UAPB

KeShawn Williams, RB UAPB

Untrue Johnson, OLB Bethune-Cookman

Jamal Savage, OT Bethune-Cookman

Trey Gross, WR Delaware State

Kwannah Kollie, WR Delaware State

Elvin De La Rosa, DS Fayetteville State

Keyshawn James, DE Fayetteville State

Antwan Collier, DS FAMU

Keenan Forbes, OG FAMU

Shemar Bridges, WR Fort Valley State

James Fagan, DT Hampton

Jett Duffey, QB Hampton

Keith Corbin, WR Jackson State

Kingston Davis, RB Miles

Jerry Garner, OLB Mississippi Valley

Juwan Carter, QB Norfolk State

Chris Myers, OLB Norfolk State

Korey Banks, WR NC A&T

Ron Hunt, WR NC A&T

Jah-Maine Martin, RB NC A&T

Jawon Pass, QB Prairie View

Chad Gilchrist, ILB SC State

Zafir Kelly, DC SC State

Will Vereen, WR SC State

Marquis McClain, WR Southern

Ladarius Skelton, QB Southern

Cam Durley, OT Tennessee State

Cory Rahman, DS Tennessee State

Jonathan Giles, WR Texas Southern

Jeff Proctor, RB Texas Southern

Will Adams, DS Virginia State

Javon Frazier, OLB Virginia State

Zachary Wilcox, OT Virginia State

About Reese’s Senior Bowl:

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. It is also the only all-star game coached by complete NFL staffs. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 700 media members from around the country are credentialed year after year. This past year, the game produced 106 total picks, representing 41 percent of the entire NFL draft, including 36 in the first three rounds.