Howard Wins First MEAC/SWAC Challenge, Beats Alabama A&M 31-24

ATLANTA — Ja'Shawn Scroggins threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Se'Quan Osborne with 2:41 remaining, and Howard forced a fumble on Alabama A&M's final possession to secure a 31-24 victory Saturday night in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff presented by Toyota at Center Parc Stadium.

For Ted White, the victory carried significance beyond Howard starting the season 1-0. It was his first victory as a college head coach and came with the university where he once starred at quarterback.

"It's truly a blessing, and it's something I will remember for a lifetime," White told HBCU Legends after the game.

I asked Coach Ted White about winning his first game as a coach for his alma mater, Howard, having a former Bison QB Jay Walker calling the game, and Ja'Shawn Scroggins leading the game-winning drive! @HUBISONFOOTBALL @JayWalkerSky @iamtedwhite @wyche89 @stanverrett @hbculegends pic.twitter.com/pFCQh1I8uA — Kyle T. Mosley (@KyleTMosley) August 30, 2026

Howard earned its first victory in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge after losing its previous appearance to Alabama State, 23-13, in 2022. Alabama A&M fell to 0-2 in the event after losing to North Carolina A&T, 47-13, in 2014.

The MEAC improved its all-time advantage in the Challenge to 13-7.

"Our guys persevered. I'm definitely proud of these guys," White said.

Scroggins completed 19 of 36 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He also rushed 15 times for a team-high 49 yards, finishing with 364 yards of total offense and earning Most Valuable Player honors.

"We got off to a slow start," Alabama A&M head coach Sam Shade told reporters. "We didn't take our practices to the game. For whatever reason, that's on myself and my coaching staff."

It was only the second meeting between Howard and Alabama A&M and their first in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Howard won the previous meeting, 28-7, in 1992.

ABC televised the game nationally. Announced attendance was 17,320.

Howard kicks a field goal in the first half of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off. Aug. 29, 2026; Center Parc Stadium; Atlanta, Georgia. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Howard Controls The First Quarter

Alabama A&M went three-and-out on its opening possession, and Howard scored on its first drive.

Scroggins capped a 12-play, 49-yard march with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Markus Hopson with 7:28 remaining in the first quarter.

"In the first quarter, we struggled with field position," Shade said.

Matt Conord added an 18-yard field goal with 3:14 remaining to give Howard a 10-0 advantage.

Alabama A&M did not record a first down in the opening quarter. Howard outgained the Bulldogs 145-25, including 113-12 through the air, while possessing the ball for more than 10 minutes.

The Bulldogs' best field position of the quarter came following a 45-yard kickoff return that reached midfield, but Howard stopped Alabama A&M on fourth down.

Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelius Brown IV calling a play in the second quarter of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off. Aug. 29, 2026; Center Parc Stadium; Atlanta, Georgia. | | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Alabama A&M Answers Before Halftime

Conord extended Howard's advantage to 13-0 with a 19-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

Alabama A&M finally answered with a four-play, 69-yard touchdown drive. Facing third-and-10 from the Howard 26, quarterback Cornelious Brown IV escaped pressure and threw down the left side to Jarel Williams for a 26-yard touchdown with 8:39 remaining.

Officials initially ruled the pass incomplete before reversing the call after review.

Howard responded immediately.

Scroggins directed an eight-play, 68-yard drive and connected with Nathanial Clark for a 4-yard touchdown, pushing the Bison's lead to 20-7.

The Bulldogs answered again.

Maurice Edwards broke a 39-yard run before Brown found Imari Conley for a 14-yard touchdown with 2:13 remaining, sending Alabama A&M into halftime trailing 20-14.

"We found our way and started to battle back," Shade said. "They made one more play than we did late in the ball game."

Howard University head coach Ted White during the second quarter at the 2026 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Turnovers Shape The Third Quarter

Neither offense reached the end zone in the third quarter.

Alabama A&M's Kylon Roberts sacked Scroggins and forced a fumble that Arenza Davis recovered at the Bulldogs' 36-yard line.

Alabama A&M moved into Howard territory before Rodney Roane Jr. intercepted Brown at the Bison 28 and returned the ball 20 yards.

Conord's 24-yard field goal with 1:52 remaining accounted for the quarter's only points and extended Howard's lead to 23-14.

Alabama A&M at the MEAC SWAC Challenge Kick-Off | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Alabama A&M Takes Its First Lead

Alabama A&M's comeback continued in the fourth quarter.

Brown directed an 11-play, 80-yard drive and capped it with a 4-yard touchdown run. David Faulk's extra point pulled the Bulldogs within 23-21 with 13:10 remaining.

Alabama A&M's defense then forced a punt, giving Brown and the offense another opportunity.

The Bulldogs drove 32 yards in nine plays before Faulk's field goal with 7:49 remaining gave Alabama A&M a 24-23 advantage, its first lead of the night.

Howard suddenly faced its first deficit after leading for nearly the entire game.

Scroggins answered.

Howard Quarterback Ja'Shawn Scroggins at the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off with Coach Ted White. Aug. 29, 2026, Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, GA. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Ja'Shawn Scroggins Leads Howard's Winning Drive

Facing fourth-and-2 during Howard's ensuing possession, Scroggins scrambled 13 yards to keep the drive alive.

Two plays later, he found Osborne behind the Alabama A&M secondary for a 51-yard touchdown with 2:41 remaining.

Scroggins then connected with Clark for the two-point conversion, giving Howard a 31-24 lead.

Alabama A&M had one final opportunity.

Brown moved the Bulldogs deep into Howard territory before finding Mekhi Maddox on the final drive. Aidan Foster punched the football loose, and Roane recovered at the Howard 21 with 27 seconds remaining.

Howard ran out the clock, giving White his first victory as a college head coach.

Coach Sam Shade, Alabama A&M head football coach at the 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off press conference. Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Howard vs. Alabama A&M Statistical Leaders

Howard passing: Ja'Shawn Scroggins, 19-of-36, 315 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions.

Howard rushing: Scroggins, 15 carries, 49 yards; Travis Kerney, 13 carries, 41 yards.

Howard receiving: Semaj Pierre, two receptions, 68 yards; Se'Quan Osborne, two receptions, 67 yards and one touchdown; Zaden Jackson, three receptions, 66 yards; Nathanial Clark, six receptions, 39 yards and one touchdown.

Howard defense: Kaleb Gallop, seven tackles; Gabe Stephens, Aidan Foster and Rodney Roane Jr., six tackles apiece. Foster forced the game-clinching fumble, while Roane recorded an interception and recovered the late fumble.

Howard special teams: Matt Conord converted all three field-goal attempts and both extra points.

Alabama A&M passing: Cornelious Brown IV, 25-of-41, 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Brown also rushed for a touchdown.

Alabama A&M rushing: Maurice Edwards, seven carries, 57 yards; Imari Conley, one carry, 43 yards; Brown, 33 yards and one touchdown.

Alabama A&M receiving: Jarel Williams, four receptions, 72 yards and one touchdown; Conley, five receptions, 39 yards and one touchdown; Jordan Chambers-Smith, three receptions, 38 yards; Jaxson Davis, five receptions, 31 yards.

Alabama A&M defense: Jeremiah Hudson-Davis, 12 tackles; John Robinson, 10 tackles; Nikolas Barnes, seven tackles and one sack. The Bulldogs finished with four sacks, eight tackles for loss and six quarterback hurries.

Howard-Alabama A&M Game Notes

Howard finished with 436 yards of total offense, including 322 through the air. Alabama A&M totaled 405 yards and averaged 6.8 yards per play.

The Bulldogs rushed for 151 yards on 19 attempts, averaging 7.9 yards per carry, while Howard controlled possession for 36 minutes, 4 seconds.

The teams combined for 841 yards of offense.

Howard converted 7 of 18 third-down attempts and both of its fourth-down opportunities. Alabama A&M finished 4-of-11 on third down.

According to the event's game notes, Scroggins' 315 passing yards and three touchdown passes ranked among the top single-game performances in MEAC/SWAC Challenge history. Howard's 322 team passing yards also ranked among the event's best performances, while Conord's three field goals tied the single-game high.

Brown's 25 completions finished one shy of the Challenge record, Hudson-Davis' 12 tackles were one short of the individual mark, and Howard's 36:04 time of possession finished six seconds shy of the event record.

The contest was a marathon. Kickoff was at 7:38 p.m. ET, and the game ended at 11:54 p.m. ET.

Sidenote: Alabama A&M has not won at a neutral site since the 2021 Magic City Classic.

What's Next For Howard And Alabama A&M

Howard (1-0) hosts Richmond on Saturday, Sept. 5, at William H. Greene Stadium in Washington.

Alabama A&M (0-1) plays its home opener the same day against Miles at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama.

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