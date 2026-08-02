JACKSON, Miss. -- Former Jackson State University defensive back Levi Wyatt passed away due to injuries suffered in an automobile accident.

Wyatt was used on defense and special teams in his lone season at Jackson State in 2025, helping the Tigers to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) East Division championship. He finished the season playing in all 12 games, recording 12 tackles, including nine solo. He also recorded four pass breakups.

There are some losses that words can never fully explain. Today, our hearts are with the family of Levi Wyatt. We grieve alongside his loved ones and our entire Tiger family as we remember a young man whose life touched ours in meaningful ways. May we find strength in one… pic.twitter.com/PMJ8k9bQLa — Jackson State Football (@gojsutigersfb) August 1, 2026

Before his time at Jackson State, Wyatt starred at McNeese State where he was named 2024 All-Southland Conference second-team and was named to the 2024 Phil Steele All-Southland Conference Team. He played in 12 games during that season, recording 33 tackles, including 23 solo. He also finished with a pair of tackles for loss and forced eight pass breakups. He also played in 10 games as a sophomore (2023), recording 13 tackles after transferring from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

He began his high school career at Vicksburg (Miss.) before concluding his career at Holmes County Central (Miss.).

Statement from Jackson State Football

"The bond of this brotherhood does not end when the game clock expires. Today, we mourn the loss of our brother, Levi Wyatt. His memory will forever live within the halls of Jackson State football and in the hearts of everyone who shared this journey with him. We ask the Tiger Nation to join us in lifting his family and loved ones in prayer during this incredibly difficult time. Rest easy, Tiger."

🚨 Another ☝️ for THEE I Love!



Welcome Levi Wyatt, the hometown hero from Byram, MS, transferring from McNeese State!



6’1, 185 lbs DB

•22 Starts

•46 Tackles

•19 PDs

•1 INT, FF, 2 TFL



Committed to Jackson State 🐅!#GuardTheeYard #TheeILove #CommittedToJSU https://t.co/jQzlgwAaSE pic.twitter.com/47SKubrfdR — SheLovesThee 🎀 (@SheLoves_Thee) December 19, 2024

More on Wyatt's Career

HONORS

2024 All-Southland Conference Second Team

2024 Phil Steele All-Southland Conference

Sep 9, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) rushes with the ball against McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Levi Wyatt (2) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Before Jackson State (at McNeese State): Named 2024 Preseason All-Southland Conference 2nd Team... 2024 Phil Steele Preseason All-SLC 3rd Team... Played in 12 games... Recorded 33 tackles including 23 solo... Recorded a pair of tackles for loss... Finished with eight pass breakups... Also forced a fumble... As a sophomore, started in all 10 games on the season... Recorded 13 tackles, nine of those solos... Led the team with seven pass break-ups and ranking as the third-most in the Southland Conference... Season-high three tackles at Florida (Sept. 9) and at Southeastern (Nov. 4)... Broke up two passes at Alcorn State (Sept. 16) and at TAMU-Commerce (Oct. 7).

Junior College (at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC): Appeared in four games in 2022 and recorded seven tackles... Missed the last five games of the season to injury... As a freshman in 2021, played in 8 games... Had 12 total tackles, 1 TFL and 1 INT... Scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone in a 56-14 win at Holmes.

High School: As a senior, completed 84 of 153 passes for 1,226 yards, 14 TD and 9 INT, and ran 20 times for 150 yards and 1 TD... As a junior at Hillcrest Christian, completed 23 of 64 passes for 505 yards, 6 TD and 2 INT, ran 22 times for 126 yards and 2 TD, and caught 4 passes for 51 yards... Played for Coach Marcus Rogers.

*Press release posted by Jacksons State Athletics.