MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off: ESPN Events Locks Next Three Matchups

ATLANTA — ESPN Events announced the next three matchups of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff presented by Toyota, giving six HBCU football programs a clear path to one of the sport's premier national showcases to start the HBCU football season.

The organization announced Thursday that Morgan State will face Alabama State in 2027, Jackson State will meet Norfolk State in 2028, and South Carolina State will battle Alcorn State in 2029. All dates, kickoff times, television assignments and venue details will be announced later.

Beyond the matchups, ESPN Events also secured six-year extensions with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference, ensuring both the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff presented by Toyota and the Cricket Celebration Bowl presented by Toyota remain in place through the 2032 season.

"These matchups represent exactly what the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff presented by Toyota is all about — outstanding competition, passionate fan bases and the traditions that make HBCU football special," John T. Grant, executive director of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and Cricket Celebration Bowl, said. "Each game offers a compelling story, whether it is a program returning to the event, a team making its debut or two historic brands meeting in the Challenge for the first time."

2027: Morgan State Makes Challenge Debut

The 2027 opener marks a milestone for the event as Morgan State makes its first-ever Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge appearance. The Bears will square off against Alabama State in a first-time Challenge matchup.

Alabama State enters its fourth Challenge appearance with a 1-2 record. The Hornets dropped the inaugural 2005 contest to South Carolina State before suffering another setback against Bethune-Cookman in 2012 after surrendering a 21-point lead.

Their lone Challenge victory came in 2022, defeating Howard 23-13 in a weather-shortened contest at Center Parc Stadium.

Morgan State's arrival gives the event another fresh matchup while expanding the Bears' national exposure entering the 2027 campaign.

2028: Jackson State and Norfolk State Renew Atlanta Spotlight

The 2028 Challenge features two programs that have already produced memorable moments in Atlanta.

Jackson State returns for its fourth appearance with a 1-2 Challenge record. The Tigers earned their first Challenge victory in 2023, routing South Carolina State 37-7 before 24,238 fans — the largest crowd since the event moved to Atlanta in 2018.

Quarterback Jason Brown earned MVP honors after throwing for a Challenge-record 364 yards while completing 87 percent of his passes.

Norfolk State nearly stunned defending HBCU national champion Florida A&M in its 2024 Challenge debut. The Spartans rushed for 227 yards and came within a failed two-point conversion of taking the lead before falling 24-23.

Their first Challenge meeting combines one of the event's most explosive offensive performances with one of its most dramatic finishes.

2029: South Carolina State Meets Alcorn State

The 2029 matchup pairs one of the Challenge's most accomplished programs with one seeking unfinished business.

South Carolina State will make its sixth Challenge appearance, the most among schools on the current schedule. The Bulldogs own a 3-2 record with victories in 2005, 2009 and 2015.

Alcorn State enters with a unique Challenge history. The Braves led Bethune-Cookman 13-7 in 2016 before lightning related to Hurricane Hermine forced the game to be declared a no-contest during the second quarter. They returned in 2021 but fell to North Carolina Central.

The 2029 contest will mark the first Challenge meeting between South Carolina State and Alcorn State.

ESPN Extends HBCU Football's Premier Showcase

While the future matchups provide compelling storylines, the contract extension through 2032 may carry the greatest long-term significance.

The agreement preserves two cornerstone events on the HBCU football calendar:

The Week Zero Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff.

The Cricket Celebration Bowl, featuring the MEAC and SWAC champions.

The extension also provides athletic departments, conference offices and television partners with scheduling certainty while allowing schools to build recruiting, alumni engagement and marketing campaigns years in advance.

Challenge History

The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge debuted in 2005 before relocating permanently to Atlanta in 2018.

Through the 2025 edition:

MEAC leads the all-time series: 12-7.

SWAC leads since the move to Atlanta: 4-3.

The competitive balance has become one of the event's defining traits, helping establish the Challenge as HBCU football's annual national kickoff.

Looking Ahead

The next chapter begins on Saturday, Aug. 29, when the 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff presented by Toyota opens the college football season at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. The nationally televised matchup will air on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For HBCU football, Thursday's announcement does more than fill future schedules. It reinforces ESPN's long-term investment in the MEAC-SWAC partnership while giving programs a national platform around which to recruit, market and celebrate the traditions that continue to define Black college football.

Frequently Asked Questions on the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff

Who is playing in the 2027 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff?

Morgan State will face Alabama State in 2027. It will be Morgan State's first appearance in the event and Alabama State's fourth.

Who is playing in the 2028 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff?

Jackson State will meet Norfolk State in 2028. It will be the first Challenge meeting between the two programs.

Who is playing in the 2029 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff?

South Carolina State will play Alcorn State in 2029, marking the Bulldogs' sixth appearance and the first Challenge meeting between the schools.

Where is the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff played?

The game has been played at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta since 2018. It was previously held at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama; Citrus Bowl Stadium in Orlando, Florida; and campus sites in 2016 and 2017.

Which conference leads the MEAC/SWAC Challenge series?

The MEAC leads the all-time series 12-7 through the 2025 edition. The SWAC holds a 4-3 advantage in games played in Atlanta.

How long will the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and Celebration Bowl continue?

ESPN Events extended its agreements with the MEAC and SWAC for both events through 2032.

When is the 2026 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff?

The 2026 game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta on ABC.