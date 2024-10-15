HBCU Legends

Jackson State Joins Elite As HBCU Teams Rise In FCS Top 25 Rankings

Three HBCU football teams land in the AFCA FCS Coaches poll for Week 7.

Kyle T. Mosley

Jackson State Tigers' quarterback Jacobian Morgan (15) talks to Jackson State Tigers' head coach T.C. Taylor during the game against the ULM Warhawks in Monroe, La., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.
Jackson State Tigers' quarterback Jacobian Morgan (15) talks to Jackson State Tigers' head coach T.C. Taylor during the game against the ULM Warhawks in Monroe, La., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK
HOUSTON - After Week 7 of action, three HBCU football teams landed in the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll presented by HUDL. Florida A&M, North Carolina Central, and Jackson State are arguably the country's top three HBCU football teams.  

FAMU and JSU were idle in Week 7 before the Week 8 showdown between the SWAC powerhouses at The Vet in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday, Oct. 19.

AFCA FCS POLL - WEEK 7

  • Florida A&M (3-2) jumped from No. 19 to No. 18 with 157 points.  
  • North Carolina Central (5-2), previously No. 24, is now tied with ACU at No. 21 with 127 points in the voting.
  • Jackson State (4-2) was unranked in the Week 6 poll. The Tigers leap into the No. 25 spot for the first time this season with 37 points.
  • Tennessee State is the other HBCU football squad to receive 5 points in the voting.
NCCU Football Defeats Virginia- Lynchburg
NCCU Football Defeats Virginia- Lynchburg / Credit: NCCU Athletics, Doug Burt

NCCU will be idle in Week 8 before a critical MEAC showdown with Morgan State on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The Florida A&M versus Jackson State matchup could determine the SWAC East representative. In Week 6, FAMU made a statement in Montgomery at the Homecoming celebration of Alabama State by holding off the Hornets, 28-13.

Jackson State fought off a pesky Alabama A&M team with a 45-38 victory in the Gulf Coast Classic. Jacobian Morgan is surging in skill and confidence at the right time for Coach T.C. Taylor and the Tigers offense, who will face a tenacious Rattlers defense.   

The JSU signal-caller completed 11 of 16 passes for 226 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception against the Bulldogs. Irv Mulligan stood out with 16 carries for 86 yards and two scores.

According to Stats Perform, Daniel Richardson completes 66.9% of his throws this season. He became the third SWAC quarterback over the previous 10 seasons to complete two-thirds of his passes while throwing at least 150 times in the first five games of a season.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

