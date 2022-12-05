Skip to main content

Jackson State: Sonic Boom of the South Performs 'We Are The Champions'

Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South performs Queen's "We are the Champions" at the end of their halftime show.

The Jackson State Tigers defeated the Southern University Jaguars 43-24 in the 2022 SWAC Football Championship title game on Saturday, Dec. 4.

2022 SWAC Football Championship Photos

DEION AN SHEDEUR VS SOUTHERN 8
14
Gallery
14 Images

