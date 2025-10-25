HBCU Legends

Jackson State QB JaCobian Morgan Injured At Las Vegas HBCU Classic, Placed In Walking Boot

The Jackson State Tigers leader left the game, placed in a walking boot.

Kyle T. Mosley

JaCobian Morgan Left the Las Vegas HBCU Classic
JaCobian Morgan Left the Las Vegas HBCU Classic / HBCU GO, HBCU LEGENDS
Jackson State starting quarterback JaCobian Morgan left the Las Vegas HBCU Classic with a lower leg injury. He left the sidelines after visiting the medical tent and heading for the team's locker room.

When he emerged, he was on crutches and wearing a medical walking boot, assisted by a member of the medical staff.

HBCU GO sideline reporter, Lawrencia Moten, said the team reports Morgan will not return to the game.

Morgan led the Tigers on a 10-play, 86-yard touchdown drive, giving Jackson State an early 7-0 lead over Grambling State at 8:49 in the first quarter.

The JSU signal-caller left the game after completing 3 of 6 passes for 63 yards. Including this game, Morgan has played in matchups, completing 90 of 147 passes for 1,180 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Before the Las Vegas HBCU Classic, he was averaging 224.0 passing yards with an efficiency rating of 151.3.

Jackson State has turned to redshirt freshman quarterback Parker Stofa to sub for Morgan. Currently, he has completed 2 of 5 passes for 53 yards and rushed 4 times for 19 yards.

Grambling State is trailing No. 14 Jackson State 10-9 entering the locker room for halftime at the Las Vegas HBCU Classic.

Jackson State will face Florida A&M at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 PM ET and is a crucial matchup in the SWAC East division.

If JaCobian Morgan is unable to play in the FAMU game, Stofa would be the logical choice for Coach TC Taylor to fill in for him.

Alabama State routed Alabama A&M, 56-13, and improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the SWAC.

