Jackson State's Decisive Win Over Southern Has SWAC Foes Watching

Kyle T. Mosley

Jackson State Tigers
Jackson State Tigers / Credit: JSU Athletics
Jackson State dominated Southern from its opening drive to cruise to a 33-15 victory at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi. The Tigers notched a fifth consecutive win in the Boom Box Classic series and solidified bragging rights for another year. Upon further review, the SWAC East should be wary of an improving Jackson State team.

Coach T.C. Taylor turned to quarterback Jacobian Morgan after a first-quarter injury sidelined Cam'Ron McCoy.

Very excited from what I saw tonight," Tigers coach T.C. Taylor told the Clarion Ledger. "I thought we set the tone early in the first half as a unit against a physical Southern football team. We had some guys banged up and found a way to get a lead and hold on to it throughout the football game."

Beware Big Cats are lurking in the SWAC East!
Jackson State Tigers' players stand for the alma mater after beating the Southern Jaguars in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive Muscle

Jackson State's offense flowed smoothly as the Frankie Beverly and Maze tunes filled inside The Vet. The Tigers amassed an impressive 201 yards on the ground by:

- Irv Mulligan: 53 yards and a touchdown

- J.D. Martin: 37 yards

- Ahmad Miller: 35 yards

- Travis Terrell Jr.: 34 yards

T.C. Taylor
Jackson State Tigers' head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the game against the Southern Jaguars in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback Jacobian Morgan got back on track as he complemented the rushing attack with 153 passing yards and a touchdown while connecting with eight different receivers. Wide receiver Isaiah Spencer emerged as one of Morgan's primary targets with five receptions for 41 yards. Joanes Fortilien contributed 60 yards on three catches, and Marvin Landy recorded two receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson State
Jackson State Tigers' running back Irv Mulligan (5) celebrates a touchdown during the game against the Southern Jaguars in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive Dominance

Jackson State's defensive unit played a crucial role in securing the victory. Jaguars quarterbacks Czavian Teasett (injured) and Noah Bodden had defensive lineman Joshua Nobles and the Tigers front seven camping out in the backfield more than the Southern running backs. The Western Michigan transfer accounted for 2.5 sacks and six tackles on the evening.

Notable Defensive Performances

  • Day Day Bright led with eight solo tackles
  • Reid Pulliam and Joshua Nobles each added six tackles
  • The team forced two turnovers with interceptions by Ke'Vric Wiggins Jr. and Dimonyia Lacey

On Saturday, Jags Coach Terrence Graves' prophetic words of, "We will still need Noah Bodden," proved the case. During the contest, Czavian Teasett got injured, and Graves replaced him with Bodden in the lineup. Bodden completed 17 of 29 passes, gaining 352 yards and scoring one touchdown.

Terrence Graves
Southern Jaguars' head coach Terrence Graves watches during the game against the Jackson State Tigers in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers' impressive victory improves Jackson State's record to 2-1 for the season before meeting Grambling at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21. Both teams are proving they're evolving into formidable football teams in the SWAC. The program winning and surviving the Week 4 battle will cause their divisional opponent to take a closer look at the future.

Beware! Are Big Cats are lurking in the SWAC West and SWAC East?

We shall see.

