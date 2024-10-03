HBCU Legends

Jayden Daniels Has Unforgettable Meeting With Legendary NFL Quarterbacks

Two NFL legends meet with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels at the Washington Commanders facility.

Kyle T. Mosley

Jayden Daniels, Doug Williams, and Michael Vick
Jayden Daniels, Doug Williams, and Michael Vick / Credit: Doug Williams
In this story:

HOUSTON - The recent debuts of Michael Vicks' "Evolution of the Black Quarterback" and Louis Moore's book "The Great Black Hope" make Jayden Daniel's historic beginning to his NFL career much more impactful.

Last week, Doug Williams told HBCU Legends about Daniels, "You got an idea of what you're looking at as a quarterback. But you can't place a tag on him at this particular time because he'd be the first to tell you he's still learning."

If the young Commanders quarterback is still learning, we are in store for the NFL record books to be re-written often during his career. Daniels has the record for the highest completion percentage of any quarterback in a four-game span with a minimum of 100 attempts.

Williams posted on social media, "Man what a blessing… Mike Vick visited Park yesterday and it was great!!! What’s the chances of being able to jump in a photo with these guys/ what a blessing… it’s just good to see where we have come, once you are afforded an OPPORTUNITY…. Say no more."

Let's put it in perspective: Daniels' four-game 82.1% performance has bested Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton Manning (81.8%), Drew Brees (79.2%)m, Tom Brady (79.2), and Kurt Warner (79.0).

"If you remember what I said in the program," Williams said. "Before long, I said five to ten years, we would have half the league with starting black quarterbacks. It seemed like it came a little earlier than I thought."

Fifteen black quarterbacks started the 2024 NFL season, the most in league history. The Evolution of the Black Quarterback dives into the days of Marlon Briscoe, James "Shack" Harris, Doug Williams, Randall Cunningham, Steve "Air" McNair, Vince Evans, Michael Vick, and Warren Moon of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

With the emergence of young, talented quarterbacks in the NFL, such as Jayden Daniels, C.J. Stroud, and Jordan Love, the often difficult and painful bias faced by Marlin Briscoe, James 'Shack' Harris, and the legendary Fritz Pollard much more gratifying.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football