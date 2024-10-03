Jayden Daniels Has Unforgettable Meeting With Legendary NFL Quarterbacks
HOUSTON - The recent debuts of Michael Vicks' "Evolution of the Black Quarterback" and Louis Moore's book "The Great Black Hope" make Jayden Daniel's historic beginning to his NFL career much more impactful.
Last week, Doug Williams told HBCU Legends about Daniels, "You got an idea of what you're looking at as a quarterback. But you can't place a tag on him at this particular time because he'd be the first to tell you he's still learning."
If the young Commanders quarterback is still learning, we are in store for the NFL record books to be re-written often during his career. Daniels has the record for the highest completion percentage of any quarterback in a four-game span with a minimum of 100 attempts.
Williams posted on social media, "Man what a blessing… Mike Vick visited Park yesterday and it was great!!! What’s the chances of being able to jump in a photo with these guys/ what a blessing… it’s just good to see where we have come, once you are afforded an OPPORTUNITY…. Say no more."
Let's put it in perspective: Daniels' four-game 82.1% performance has bested Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton Manning (81.8%), Drew Brees (79.2%)m, Tom Brady (79.2), and Kurt Warner (79.0).
"If you remember what I said in the program," Williams said. "Before long, I said five to ten years, we would have half the league with starting black quarterbacks. It seemed like it came a little earlier than I thought."
Fifteen black quarterbacks started the 2024 NFL season, the most in league history. The Evolution of the Black Quarterback dives into the days of Marlon Briscoe, James "Shack" Harris, Doug Williams, Randall Cunningham, Steve "Air" McNair, Vince Evans, Michael Vick, and Warren Moon of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
With the emergence of young, talented quarterbacks in the NFL, such as Jayden Daniels, C.J. Stroud, and Jordan Love, the often difficult and painful bias faced by Marlin Briscoe, James 'Shack' Harris, and the legendary Fritz Pollard much more gratifying.