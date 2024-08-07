Kenny Gallop Jr. Headlines The Top HBCU Defensive Backs On The Aeneas Williams Award Watch List
Last season, Kenny Gallop Jr. was named the nation's best defensive back among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Division I college football players. This season, Gallop is competing against 17 other student-athletes named to the 3rd Annual Aeneas Williams Award Preseason Watch List. sd
DraftHBCUPlayers and the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award will form the national screening committee to evaluate the players throughout the 2024 HBCU football season. Additional athletes will be placed on the list and considered for their weekly performance on the field, athletic ability, and character.
2024 AENEAS WILLIAMS AWARD PRESEASON WATCH LIST
1. Devon Allen, Norfolk State, Sr.
2. Kendall Bohler, Florida A&M, Sr.
3. James Burgess, Alabama State, Sr.
4. Darren Burton II, Hampton, Soph.
5. Carlvainsky Decius, Morgan State, Sr.
6. Kenny Gallop Jr., Howard, Gr. Sr.
7. Calvin Henderson, Grambling State, Sr.
8. Carson Hinton, Howard, Gr. Sr.
9. Horacio Johnson, Southern, Sr.
10. Terron Mallory, Norfolk State, Gr. Sr.
11. Robert McDaniel, Jackson State, Gr. Sr.
12. Emari Pait, Alabama A&M, Soph.
13. Ja'son Prevard, Morgan State, Soph.
14. Karon Prunty, North Carolina A&T State, Sr.
15. Canary Simmons, Texas Southern, Sr.
16. Andrew Smith, Alcorn State, Sr.
17. BJ Washington, Jackson State, Soph.
18. Deco Wilson, Florida A&M, Gr. Sr.
SWAC - 10, MEAC - 6, CAA -2
TOP CONTENDERS
1. Kenny Gallop Jr.
Howard University Bison - 2023 Aeneas Williams Award Winner
2. Kendall Bohler
Florida A&M University; 2023 HBCU National Championship Team Member
3. Karon Prunty
North Carolina A&T University
AENEAS WILLIAMS AWARD IMPORTANT DATES
Wed., Aug. 7: Preseason Watch List Announced
Tue., Nov. 5: Semifinalists Announced
Tue., Dec. 3: Finalists Announced
Fri, Dec. 13: Winner Announced
Tue., Feb. 4, 2025: Aeneas Williams Award Banquet Honoring the 2024 Winner in Oklahoma City
The official presentation of the Aeneas Williams Award takes place in Oklahoma City, in conjunction with the annual Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Banquet. Each year, the reigning winner and former winners are invited to celebrate. Over 600 supporters, including many celebrities and dignitaries, attend this joint award banquet.