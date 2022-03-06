Watch: Florida A&M Star Safety Markquese Bell Torched the NFL Combine Track!

Watch: Florida A&M Star Markquese Bell Torched the NFL Combine Track!
Florida A&M defensive back torched the 2022 NFL Combine track.
He's one of my favorite HBCU players to watch was Florida A&M defensive back Markquese Bell. Bell ran an unofficial 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Bell is one of the four HBCU football players invited to the 2022 NFL Combine. South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant, Southern University OL Ja'Tyre Carter, and Fayetteville State defensive back Joshua Williams also are in attendance.
Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons posted on Twitter that Bell measured 6-2 (height), and 212 pounds (weight) at the combine.
OTHER HBCU PLAYERS AT THE COMBINE
Carter completed most of his on-field workouts and meetings. He measured at 6-3 (height), 311 pounds (weight), and 10 1/4 inches (hand span).
A few notable HBCU players who were not invited and must have great showings at their school's Pro Days are quarterback Aqeel Glass (AAMU), running back Ezra Gray (ASU), wide receiver Dee Anderson (AAMU), and linebacker/edge rusher James Houston.
