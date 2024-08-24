MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Why Norfolk State Might Surprise Florida A&M
Every team starts the season at 0-0. You can put aside the preseason polls, glowing articles, and social media hype. The unpredictability of HBCU football each year gives us plenty of intrigue and drama.
Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker are ESPN's dynamic broadcasting duo covering the HBCUs, and they are very familiar with climatic endings and upsets. However, Walker hinted to HBCU Legends that an upset at the MEAC/SWAC Challenge is more than probable between Florida A&M and Norfolk State in the season opener.
"But then when you get closer to it, and you dig into the weeds, I think if Florida A&M comes in here thinking they're going to walk over to Spartans, they got a new thing coming to them," Jay Walker told HBCU Legends. "Although Norfolk State was 3 and 8 a season ago, in, like, 6 of those losses, they were within a touchdown. And they returned, 18 out of 21 starters on offense. So they got a lot of experience. So this is Dawson Odom's best team for [Norfolk] State."
Walker had a great point. Last month, Coach Odums had that "cold-hard look of steel" in his eyes at the MEAC/SWAC Coaches Press Conference. "The biggest thing is your process," Odums told the media. "Don't deviate from it. Trust those standards or your core values and lean on them when you look at big games. You don't want to put too much emphasis on I think, as players and coaches, we understand the magnitude of the environment that we're about to enter, and you have to have a relaxness about you. Got to stay calm so you can focus on the moment. That's one of the biggest things that we talked about this offseason, is being better in the moment."
RELATED ARTICLE: HBCU Football Games In Week 0
Odums echoed Walker's belief about Norfolk State's close games in 2023. Typically, if a coach can retain a core group of players for the following season, getting over the hump becomes easier with game wisdom.
"We've been through with six out of eight losses last year in the last two minutes. We're looking forward to the opportunity to give these guys a chance to taste winning, and they're eager, and it's motivating them in the offseason," Odums noted about his team.
Continuity is seldom praised but largely overlooked during preseason projections by pundits. Coach Odums believes hiring former Alcorn State offensive coordinator Jason Phillips will help the Spartans offense and quarterbacks.
Odums cited, "I think he's going to do an outstanding job. He's a builder of the quarterback position and a great play-caller, so he's putting our guys in a position to really be successful. But really, when you look at it, it's the chemistry of the guys in that locker room, those freshmen and sophomores and now south more than juniors, and we added some pieces to the puzzle."
Before the Spartans take the field at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, the team chemistry, hard work, and preparation will assist in a team victory. Add a head coach who is well accustomed to significant games and moments.
"We're excited about where we are and looking forward to starting the season, 2024, right here in Atlanta."
On this morning's HBCU Legends Podcast, Coach Daryl Steward picked Norfolk to upset Florida A&M in a close and highly contested game.
Kickoff is scheduled to air on ABC at 7:30 PM ET, with Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker providing commentary for the network.
FACTS ON THE SPARTANS
- Coach Dawson Odums has an 11-23 record at Norfolk State.
- Norfolk boasts a roster with thirteen players on the All-MEAC Preseason Team, which is the most of any team in the conference.
- Spartans defensive back Terron Mallory landed on the 2024 Aeneas Williams Award Watch List. While playing Delaware State last season, Mallory registered a hat-trick with three interceptions.
- QB Jalen Daniels - (@Garden City Community College) Completed 120 of 210 passes (57.1%) for 1,282 passing yards, 9 touchdowns, and ten interceptions.
- Key Players: LB AJ Richardson, DL Keshawn Lynch, and DB Devon Allen