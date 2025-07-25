Morehouse And Clark Atlanta To Get New Football Helmets Via Blank Foundation And Atlanta Falcons
Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University’s football programs have received new helmets as part of a grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, in collaboration with the Atlanta Falcons.
Entering the 2025 season, both football programs received helmets equipped with the latest technology to ensure the health and safety of their student-athletes.
HBCU FOOTBALL TEAMS BENEFIT FROM ARTHUR BLANK FOUNDATION GRANT
"We are proud to support the football programs at these historical institutions through this grant," Chris Millman, AMB Sports and Entertainment Senior Vice President of Community Engagement and Sports Philanthropy said. "Player health and safety is paramount for athletes at all levels of football, and the improvements in the production of football helmets have grown dramatically over the past five years. We are pleased to assist these programs in bolstering the health and safety of their student athletes entering this season."
"Morehouse Athletics is grateful for this opportunity. The new football helmets will elevate player health and safety and provide our Maroon Tigers with the highest level of protection as they compete in the 2025 football season on a team that values their well-being as students as much as their athleticism," Harold Ellis, Director of Athletics at Morehouse College said.
"We appreciate the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and the Atlanta Falcons for their generous gift and for forging a partnership of purpose with Morehouse that supports our dedication to fostering a safe and empowering environment for all of our players."
"This is more than just new equipment; it's an investment in the future and safety of our student-athletes," Coach Teddy Keaton of Clark Atlanta University said. "We're grateful to the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and the Atlanta Falcons for recognizing the importance of protecting our young men on and off the field. These helmets represent progress, purpose, and the power of partnership."
About the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation
The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is a philanthropy founded to help transform lives and communities by uniting people across differences to find common cause.
Started in 1995 by Arthur M. Blank, co-founder of The Home Depot, the foundation has granted more than $1.5 billion to charitable causes. Our collective giving areas are Atlanta's Westside, Democracy, Environment, Mental Health and Well-Being, and Youth Development. Across these areas, we take on tough challenges by uniting the courage and compassion of our communities so we can all thrive together.
In addition to the priority areas of giving, the foundation oversees a large portfolio of grants including support of essential Atlanta nonprofit institutions, such as Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Shepherd Center, and enduring founder-led initiatives, such as veterans and the military and stuttering, among others. For more, visit www.blankfoundation.org.