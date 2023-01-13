Morehouse to Battle VA Union at 2023 Black College Football HOF Classic

James "Shack" Harris and Doug Williams announced Morehouse College and Virginia Union University would battle in the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic presented by AEP Ohio on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Morehouse Helmet; Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

"Now in its fourth year, the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic is quickly growing into a premier showcase for the excellence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Northeast Ohio is thrilled to host the administration and staff, students and alumni of these two great institutions," said Adrian Allison, Chief Relationship Officer at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founders told an audience at the Greater Canton Martin Luther King Jr. Commission's 30th annual Mayors' Breakfast honoring Dr. King, a 1948 graduate of Morehouse College.

The Virginia Union Tigers hope to repeat its successful 9-1 football campaign from 2022, with All-American Jada Byers returning to the program. Morehouse is under flux as head coach Richard Freeman stepped down after 16 seasons of guiding the team.

The Maroon Tigers will seek vengeance after losing a 35-30 nailbiter to Alabama A&M in the 2019 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic. Aqeel Glass passed for 397 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions against a pesky Morehouse defense.

The Maroon Tigers' star running back, Santo Dunn, rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Glass tossed a 20-yard touchdown to Brian Jenkins, Jr. with 3 seconds remaining to edge Morehouse for the victory.

Both teams put up nearly 900 yards of offense in front of a crowd of 9,776 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Sept. 1, 2019.

