National Battle of the Bands in the Palm Beaches: MLK Weekend 2027

PALM BEACH, FL— The 2027 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) will return to The Palm Beaches for MLK Weekend, January 14–16, bringing three days of HBCU culture, music, education, entrepreneurship, service and community to South Florida.

Organizers announced participating HBCU marching bands and unveiled the event lineup for the 2027 celebration.

Returning for its second year, the weekend will wrap up on Saturday, January 16, with the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at Flagler Credit Union Stadium, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431. Gates open at 1:30 p.m., and the show begins at 3 p.m. Tickets for the main event are on sale now at NationalBattleoftheBands.com.

FAMU Marching 100 drum major Oloyede conducts the band during Florida A&M University President Marva Johnson’s investiture ceremony Tuesday, April 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Confirmed 2027 participating bands announced to date include:

Alabama State University, The Mighty Marching Hornets

Bethune-Cookman University, The Marching Wildcats

Edward Waters University, Triple Threat Marching Band

Florida A&M University, The Marching “100”

Miles College, Purple Marching Machine



“Bringing these incredible programs together in The Palm Beaches represents everything the National Battle of the Bands was created to celebrate: the talent, tradition, excellence and cultural influence of HBCU marching bands,” said Derek Webber, Creator and Executive Producer of the National Battle of the Bands and CEO of Webber Marketing. “But the impact of this weekend extends well beyond the field. We’re creating opportunities for students, entrepreneurs, families and the community to connect through education, service, business and culture. That’s what makes this experience so special.”

The 2027 Pepsi NBOTB in The Palm Beaches also welcomes the Related Ross Foundation as one of its newest sponsors, supporting the event’s continued commitment to HBCU culture, education and community impact.

The weekend also features free community events and experiences, with registration details for select programs to be announced. Programming begins on Thursday, January 14, with the NBOTB Cares Community Service Initiative, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to service and giving back to the community.

On Friday, January 15, the Emerging Experience Entrepreneurship Conference will bring entrepreneurs and small business owners together for connections, conversations, and resources designed to support business growth. The conference is free to attend with advance registration. Registration details will be announced soon.

Saturday, January 16, offers a full day of HBCU experiences, beginning with the HBCU College & Career Fair. This free event connects students and families with HBCUs and employers, creating pathways to higher education and career opportunities. Attendees will have access to opportunities including waived application fees, on-site admissions, and scholarships. The celebration continues with the free Fan Experience, featuring music, vendors, dance and step teams, the Divine Nine Stroll Off Competition, and additional entertainment.

The day wraps up with the 2027 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, where participating HBCU marching bands will showcase the musicianship, precision, creativity and showmanship that have made HBCU bands an enduring force in American music and culture.

For tickets, event information, registration updates, and additional details about the 2027 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands in The Palm Beaches, visit NationalBattleoftheBands.com.

About the National Battle of the Bands

The National Battle of the Bands’ (NBOTB) mission is to enhance the visibility of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and the important roles they play in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders in music, the arts, and education.



As one of the largest showcases of HBCU marching bands in the country, NBOTB serves as a platform to inspire the next generation of leaders. To date, the event has awarded over $2.4 million in scholarships to participating institutions and has engaged tens of thousands of fans annually through live performances, educational programming, and community impact initiatives.