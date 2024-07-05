NCCU Athletics Is Working Through A Few Issues Before Kicking Off The New Season
The NCCU athletic department has been dealing with several issues this summer.
Before North Carolina Central faces Alabama State in the Orange Blossom Classic, the athletic department must first tackle a budget deficit. The Charlotte Post reports that NCCU had been struck with "a series of setbacks."
Newly appointed athletic director Skip Perkins is dealing with the following:
Cannot Break A 10-year Sponsorship Agreement
- NCCU entered into a ten-year partnership with Peak Sports, which pays 40% of the sponsorship deal signed. The company will not negotiate new terms with the athletic department.
$500,000 Settlement with Duke Health
- Several missed filings regarding student-athlete insurance within the previous athletic department caused an issue with Duke Health. NCCU paid a "gift" of $500,000 to settle with the medical provider.
Coaching Spending Limits On Recruiting Trips
- Coaches were provided travel cards for recruiting purposes The problem was that no one managed the spending limits The outgoing Chancellor, Johnson O. Akinleye, granted Perkins and his staff authority to oversee the cards.
NCCU opens against Alabama State at the Orange Blossom Classic in Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 1.
