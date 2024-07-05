HBCU Legends

NCCU Athletics Is Working Through A Few Issues Before Kicking Off The New Season

The NCCU athletic department has been dealing with several issues this summer.

Kyle T. Mosley

Sep 16, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; North Carolina Central Eagles head coach Trei Oliver watches game action against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; North Carolina Central Eagles head coach Trei Oliver watches game action against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Before North Carolina Central faces Alabama State in the Orange Blossom Classic, the athletic department must first tackle a budget deficit. The Charlotte Post reports that NCCU had been struck with "a series of setbacks."

Newly appointed athletic director Skip Perkins is dealing with the following:

Cannot Break A 10-year Sponsorship Agreement

  • NCCU entered into a ten-year partnership with Peak Sports, which pays 40% of the sponsorship deal signed. The company will not negotiate new terms with the athletic department.
Latrell Collier
Dec 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; North Carolina Central Eagles running back Latrell Collier (5) stiff arms Jackson State Tigers safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) during overtime in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

$500,000 Settlement with Duke Health

  • Several missed filings regarding student-athlete insurance within the previous athletic department caused an issue with Duke Health. NCCU paid a "gift" of $500,000 to settle with the medical provider.

Coaching Spending Limits On Recruiting Trips

  • Coaches were provided travel cards for recruiting purposes   The problem was that no one managed the spending limits   The outgoing Chancellor, Johnson O. Akinleye, granted Perkins and his staff authority to oversee the cards.

NCCU opens against Alabama State at the Orange Blossom Classic in Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 1.

RELATED ARTICLES

Published
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football