NFL Scouts Watch Texas Southern Players Shine at Prairie View Pro Day

PRAIRIE VIEW, Tx — Five Texas Southern Tigers — Charles George Jr., Trenton Leary, Eric Whitley, Kerirn Charlo and Jalen Williams — traveled to Prairie View A&M on Tuesday morning for a pro day hosted by Houston Texans scouts.

The workout came on the heels of a historic season in which TSU clinched its first winning record in more than two decades, with key contributors now setting their sights on the professional level.

Prairie View A&M Panthers players also took the field to make their case. Safety Jaylon Shelton turned heads with an impressive 4.3-second 40-yard dash, drawing loud reactions from his teammates in attendance.

Shelton, standing at 6-foot-2, had 12 game appearances for the Panthers, finishing the season with 23 tackles, .5 TFL, and 1 pass defended.

Texas Southern Stalking PV | Unmatched Sports, Jamail Matthews

PRO DAY PREP

The preparation that precedes a pro day mirrors the intensity of any elite offseason training — but with a sharper emphasis on technique and precision.

"The preparation is long and hard," George said. "With trying to hit certain numbers, it's all about consistency, so it was a lot of countless hours put into it."

The grind paid off for the 6-foot-4 linebacker, who posted a 9-foot-8 broad jump, a 5-10-5 shuttle drill and a 4.4 in the 40. George is scheduled to continue showcasing his abilities at the HBCU Combine later this month in Ashburn, Virginia.

For tight end Jalen Williams, the pursuit of the professional level is a daily standard, not a goal on the horizon. Training six days a week — often with multiple sessions per day — Williams has locked in on refining every aspect of his game.

Even so, he holds himself to an uncompromising standard.

"Today was decent, I could've done way better. But at the end of the day, I'm proud of myself," Williams said.

He was equally quick to acknowledge teammates who delivered despite limited preparation time — a reflection of both his leadership and the culture Texas Southern is building.

The SWAC is loaded with NFL-caliber talent, and Texas Southern is no exception. The question is no longer whether that talent exists. It is who will rise, who will separate and who will ultimately meet the league's standard. For Jalen Williams, the work is already answering that question.

Texas Southern's wide receiver Trenton Leary (12) tries to avoid Jackson State's linebacker Khalil Arrington (15) during the game at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Football Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. | Lauren Witte / USA TODAY NETWORK

Players Featured in the Article

Texas Southern Tigers (TSU)

Charles George Jr. | Linebacker/Safety | Detroit, Mich. (Renaissance HS) Headed to HBCU Combine in Ashburn, Va.

Trenton Leary | Wide Receiver | Austin, Texas (LBJ HS)

Edric Whitley| Cornerback | Austin, Texas (via Kilgore College)

Kerien Charlo | Wide Receiver | Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point HS)

Jalen Williams | Tight End | Detroit, Mich. (via Saginaw Valley State)

A Player to Watch for TSU

George is a THUMPER! During his TSU career, he played offense, but primarily defense. The Motor City native ended his Tigers career with 37 game appearances, 144 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 2 interceptions, 3 passes defended, a pair of fumble recoveries, and a special teams block. His size and playmaking ability makes him an appealing project at the next level.

Trenton Leary is an explosive playmaker on offense and special teams. He has 81 receptions for 874 yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown, and average 25.7 yards per kick return in 2025. His diversity could be factor, similar to former Florida A&M WR/KR Xavier Smith who currently in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams.

Prairie View A&M Panthers (PVAMU)

Jaylon Shelton | Safety | New London, Texas

*ARTICLE WRITTEN AND INTERVIEWS BY HBCU LEGENDS STUDENT INTERN, DAVID HILL