PODCAST: SWAC Football Media Day's Preseason Snubs And Dubs, MLB Drafts HBCU Players, EA Sports Omits HBCUs

HBCU Legends Podcast covered the 2024 SWAC Football Media Day with commentary from Dr. Charles McClelland, and coaches Bubba McDowell and Cris Dishman. As well as the SWAC Digital Network and the conference's preseason winners and losers.

Kyle T. Mosley

Welcome back to "HBCU Legends," the podcast where we dive deep into the world of HBCU sports. In today's episode, titled "Blow The Whistle Podcast - 2024 SWAC Media Day Recap," we have a jam-packed agenda featuring audio commentary from SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland, head coaches Bubba McDowell (Prairie View A&M) and Cris Dishman (Texas Southern).

First, Mosley and Steward dive into the 2024 SWAC Media Day highlights, covering the predicted rankings, key insights from coaches and players, and the preseason offensive and defensive player of the year awards. We'll explore the complexities of quarterback uncertainties and an inside look at preseason all-SWAC first-team selections and standout players.

The guys will touch on the newly announced SWAC Digital Network, CIAA media days for various conferences, two HBCU baseball players drafted by the MLB, and the controversial exclusion of HBCU teams from the EA Sports College Football 25 video game with a possible workaround to bring HBCU teams into your gaming consoles. 

We'll also celebrate the partnership between Clark Atlanta University and Harvard to create a new leadership program, Dr. Tiffani-Dawn Sykes' honor, and King Griffey Jr.'s incredible impact on HBCU baseball with the 2024 HBCU Swingman Classic.

We'll pay our respects to the Jones family for the loss of the legendary Jacoby Jones — his journey from an HBCU to NFL stardom and the unforgettable moments that defined his career.

Stay tuned as we blow the whistle on all things HBCU sports and more!

KEY NOTES AND TIMESTAMP

🏆 SWAC Media Day Recap

From preseason offensive and defensive player awards to coaches' insights on their starting quarterbacks, our guests provide a comprehensive recap of SWAC Media Day. Discover why Alabama State was picked first in the Eastern Division and the unexpected predictions for other teams.

🔥 In-depth Team & Player Analysis

Hosts Kyle T. Mosley and Daryl Steward discuss everything from predicted rankings to the psychological impacts of preseason rankings on players. Get to know the detailed performance and potential of standout players like Miles Crowley and Jace Wilson.

🎥 SWAC Digital Network Launch

Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland announces the launch of the SWAC Digital Network, promising top-notch broadcasts and new revenue opportunities. This is a game-changer you need to hear about!

🎮 HBCU Teams Snubbed in EA Sports College Football 25

In a surprising move, EA Sports has not included any HBCU teams in their upcoming College Football 25 video game. But fret not! We’ve uncovered a workaround to download HBCU teams into your gaming console. Make sure to tune in as we break it all down for you.

🎤 Insightful convo between Kyle T. Mosley and Daryl Steward on team rankings and the pressures coaches face. Respect the grind and patience it takes to build winning teams! 🙌🏽 #Leadership

PODCAST TIMESTAMP

00:00 Cardinals coach feels disrespected, ready to prove.

10:58 Young man returning, impressive performance in game.

13:31 Grammarly wants to win; under pressure for success.

20:27 Coaches have teams on campus, improving performance.

23:56 Jones doubts quarterback, risking team's unity.

32:45 Malachi Bailey deserving of preseason defensive player.

34:43 Archie Manning picks HBCU players for camp.

41:58 SWAC vs MEAC historical performance and upcoming games.

47:13 Northern schools face challenges recruiting due to NIL.

52:45 Trey Oliver built team, Perkins figuring out.

59:32 Underrated players, missed combine, new opportunity.

01:05:14 Cherish loved ones, tomorrow is not guaranteed.

01:09:00 Prayers for family. Memorable kickoff return touchdown.

01:12:43 MEAC media day, football game, ABC broadcast

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

