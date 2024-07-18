PODCAST: SWAC Football Media Day's Preseason Snubs And Dubs, MLB Drafts HBCU Players, EA Sports Omits HBCUs
Welcome back to "HBCU Legends," the podcast where we dive deep into the world of HBCU sports. In today's episode, titled "Blow The Whistle Podcast - 2024 SWAC Media Day Recap," we have a jam-packed agenda featuring audio commentary from SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland, head coaches Bubba McDowell (Prairie View A&M) and Cris Dishman (Texas Southern).
First, Mosley and Steward dive into the 2024 SWAC Media Day highlights, covering the predicted rankings, key insights from coaches and players, and the preseason offensive and defensive player of the year awards. We'll explore the complexities of quarterback uncertainties and an inside look at preseason all-SWAC first-team selections and standout players.
The guys will touch on the newly announced SWAC Digital Network, CIAA media days for various conferences, two HBCU baseball players drafted by the MLB, and the controversial exclusion of HBCU teams from the EA Sports College Football 25 video game with a possible workaround to bring HBCU teams into your gaming consoles.
We'll also celebrate the partnership between Clark Atlanta University and Harvard to create a new leadership program, Dr. Tiffani-Dawn Sykes' honor, and King Griffey Jr.'s incredible impact on HBCU baseball with the 2024 HBCU Swingman Classic.
We'll pay our respects to the Jones family for the loss of the legendary Jacoby Jones — his journey from an HBCU to NFL stardom and the unforgettable moments that defined his career.
Stay tuned as we blow the whistle on all things HBCU sports and more!
KEY NOTES AND TIMESTAMP
🏆 SWAC Media Day Recap
From preseason offensive and defensive player awards to coaches' insights on their starting quarterbacks, our guests provide a comprehensive recap of SWAC Media Day. Discover why Alabama State was picked first in the Eastern Division and the unexpected predictions for other teams.
🔥 In-depth Team & Player Analysis
Hosts Kyle T. Mosley and Daryl Steward discuss everything from predicted rankings to the psychological impacts of preseason rankings on players. Get to know the detailed performance and potential of standout players like Miles Crowley and Jace Wilson.
🎥 SWAC Digital Network Launch
Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland announces the launch of the SWAC Digital Network, promising top-notch broadcasts and new revenue opportunities. This is a game-changer you need to hear about!
🎮 HBCU Teams Snubbed in EA Sports College Football 25
In a surprising move, EA Sports has not included any HBCU teams in their upcoming College Football 25 video game. But fret not! We’ve uncovered a workaround to download HBCU teams into your gaming console. Make sure to tune in as we break it all down for you.
PODCAST TIMESTAMP
00:00 Cardinals coach feels disrespected, ready to prove.
10:58 Young man returning, impressive performance in game.
13:31 Grammarly wants to win; under pressure for success.
20:27 Coaches have teams on campus, improving performance.
23:56 Jones doubts quarterback, risking team's unity.
32:45 Malachi Bailey deserving of preseason defensive player.
34:43 Archie Manning picks HBCU players for camp.
41:58 SWAC vs MEAC historical performance and upcoming games.
47:13 Northern schools face challenges recruiting due to NIL.
52:45 Trey Oliver built team, Perkins figuring out.
59:32 Underrated players, missed combine, new opportunity.
01:05:14 Cherish loved ones, tomorrow is not guaranteed.
01:09:00 Prayers for family. Memorable kickoff return touchdown.
01:12:43 MEAC media day, football game, ABC broadcast