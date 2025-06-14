Prairie View A&M Shocks SWAC With No. 1 Recruiting Class
HOUSTON — Recruitment efforts at Prairie View A&M University are thriving. On Jan. 1, Coach Tremaine Jackson officially became the head coach of the Panthers football team. As of today, 247 Sports has ranked Prairie View as the No. 1 team in recruiting within the Southwestern Athletic Conference ahead of the 2025 season. Impressive
247 Sport listed the Panthers having 21 commits, with 20 being transfers and one, Bay City's wide receiver Xylan Williams, as the lone player signing a letter of intent.
Coach Jackson spoke to HBCU Legends about roster management: "I think when you cut down to 105 though, you got to really distribute your numbers at each position in, in a good way. You must have enough receivers; you need to have enough old alignment, enough defensive backs, and enough defensive line. You need to look at that position, those positions with fine-tooth comb, and then be disciplined and not budge on it. We said we were taking 14 receivers. Let's not take 12 because we took four tight ends."
The overall ranking for PVAMU is No. 159, with a composite ranking of 172 and a transfer rank set at No. 146.
- Brandon Campbell: RB, UMass
- Elijah Wilson: S, UNLV
- Darrell Starling: S, Troy
- Cameron Pascal: IOL, Memphis
- Jyzaiah Rockwell: WR, Sam Houston
- Ashton Ojiaku: S, Rice
- Jeremiah Mawali: IOL, James Madison
- Aiden Webb: K, UTEP
- Jalen O'Neal: S, Sam Houston
- Ray'Quan Bell: IOL, Houston
- Trae Davis: WR, Kansas State
- Travor Randle: CB, Louisiana-Monroe
- Mandel Eugene: LB, Tulane
- CK Carter: OT, UTEP
- Kheagian Heckaman: TE, Tennessee State
- Cameron Bonner: WR, Baylor
- Ja'Koby Banks: WR, Memphis
- Michael Ray Jr.: S, UTEP
- Matthew Moore: LB, North Texas
- Tay'Shawn Wilson: CB, Baylor
Brandon Campbell and Tay'Shawn Wilson were blue-chip players during their high school days.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote about Campbell at Pearland High School: " Athletic playmaker with impressive verified speed and agility (4.58 40, 4.07 shuttle). Shows good burst when he decides to plant and go...Bona fide Power 5-caliber running back prospect among the best in Texas in a strong cycle at the position."
Wilson, 5-9 and 180 pounds was a high school cornerback playing at Mayde Creek in Houston, Texas. He recently transferred from Baylor to PVAM to be groomed by secondary coach Darren Gerrigan.
Although it's too early to tell, what Coach Jackson and his staff have been able to execute and deliver in such a short time is impressive.
Coach Tremaine Jackson Makes 3 Game-Changing Moves For Prairie View A&M Football
Coach Tremaine Jackson excels in his interviews, spitting hooks and delivering great bars about his new football team. Still, the Panthers head coach's top priority is the young men under his watch — a watch he doesn't take for granted at Prairie View A&M University.
Jackson had three significant events to occur at Panther Stadium since arriving to become the new King of The Hill at Prairie View.
- King of the Hill Showcase at Prairie View
- SuitMart Outfitting Players
- VYPE's 19th Annual Houston High School Media Day
King of the Hill: Building More Than Athletes
Coach Jackson opened up about the exciting King of the Hill showcase, which brought more than 700 young athletes to Panther Stadium. The camp lasted for two days and contributed to recruiting efforts.
"We had over 700 in two days," Jackson noted. "It was good. A lot of kids got. We offered quite a few kids, and then some of the visiting schools offered some kids, too."
Not only did Prairie View staff extend offers to several talented prospects, but visiting schools did as well — demonstrating just how magnetic the program is becoming under Jackson's leadership.
Prairie View is making significant strides to inform recruits that HBCUs in the Houston area can offer an exceptional education and a first-class athletic experience.
SuitMart Dressing The Panthers For Success
One of Coach Prime's top phrases is, "If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good."
Coach Jackson became envious when he saw SuitMart outfitting their crosstown rival at Texas Southern.
"I don't care who you tell. When Texas Southern announced that back in March or April, that their basketball team was over there. I went right to Miss P and said, 'If Texas Southern is doing it for basketball, I want to work with them for football because I know it's a larger program.' Thanks to Texas Southern for putting that on social media because it lit a fire under me," Jackson emphatically explained.
"I'm a suit believer." So, making sure SuitMart showed up at Prairie View this summer was a part of his vision beyond just on game days. "You can't tell a kid to wear something you don't provide."
Thus, the team will have an annual visit or trip to SuitMart. This year, the clothier supplied charcoal gray three-piece suits, which would be perfect for interviews and football travel for Saturday kickoffs.
"And this is Division I football," Coach Tremaine Jackson told HBCU Legends. "Our kids deserve to have a Division I experience. And we can't say we care about them after football if we're not helping them with a suit for the interview, making them look more professional than they are."
Jackson was moved as some of his players were getting the first suit-fitting experience of their lives. The result? More confidence, professionalism, and pride for the whole team, giving them the off-field tools for life after football.
"That's just a part of us being a real-life program like giving them certain experiences. Everybody talks about tying a tie. You can go on YouTube and learn how to tie. But, you can't go on YouTube and measure yourself," Jackson said about the experience for his team.
VYPE HOUSTON'S MEDIA DAY
VYPE Houston chose Panther Stadium as the site to host all of Houston's major high school football teams for their media day. It was the first time an HBCU program was offered the opportunity to bring together the city's top talent to its campus.
Coach Jackson was ecstatic about the Houston Media Day event. "Houston is coming to do their high school media day for the football season at our stadium... We're going to have every top prospect from the city on campus. And for them to see our facilities, I think it's a big deal. It's never happened at Prairie View A&M or TSU."
Prairie View has a recruiting and visibility advantage due to its one of the best stadiums and facilities. It is located on one of the HBCU's most beautiful campuses, which is 45 minutes northwest of the country's fourth-largest city. - Houston, Texas. Having recruits and families visit Panther Stadium likely dispelled a few negative perceptions about HBCUs.
Taking on NCAA Changes and Roster Management
HBCU football programs and athletics as a whole will be impacted by the judge's approval of the U.S. Congress vs. NCAA settlement deal. The NCAA's new scholarship and roster regulation changes are now in effect. Still, Coach Jackson is not overly alarmed, as his former Division II program faced similar roster limitations.
Currently, the NCAA limits Division I colleges and universities to 105 student-athletes on their rosters.
Jackson commented, "The way we go about it now, the people that are in the frenzy are the people that don't have any lower level football experience because we, we've always had to manage a roster with very little money. Right. I think when you cut down to 105, though, you got to distribute your numbers at each position in, in a good way."
Players who demonstrate versatility and discipline will be the keys to building a successful roster — valuing players who can excel in multiple roles and carefully balancing the numbers for each position. The ultimate goal is to achieve depth and flexibility while allowing a student-athlete the chance to shine.
Academic Wins and Honest Growth
Coach Jackson just arrived on The Hill, yet he's celebrating a 3.0 team GPA—an achievement Prairie View may have never seen before. His approach is about transparency and growth: "Either you can or cannot play for us… We've even helped some of them find somewhere else to go."
Investing in Excellence—On and Off the Field
Prairie View's leadership on the field will be refined and defined by Coach Jackson, who is building not just a team but leaders for tomorrow. For the time being, eight quarterbacks will compete to earn the starter's job before the 41st Labor Day Classic against Texas Southern kicks off at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Prairie View's newly crowned King of the Hill may have the Dawg in him, but it's the grit, discipline, and tenacity that his players are developing that will ultimately factor in for wins and losses this season.
Whether it's putting young men in their first suit, helping them find their perfect fit on — or off — the roster, or celebrating graduation triumphs, Coach Tremaine Jackson and Prairie View A&M is an HBCU football program on the rise.
