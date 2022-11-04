The Hill will buzz in Texas as SWAC East division leader Prairie View A&M (5-3, 4-1 SWAC) entertains Alcorn State (3-5, 2-3 SWAC) for a rare Friday Night Lights edition of SWAC football.

Prairie View A&M; Credit: PVAMU Athletics

A few weeks ago, Alcorn State (3-5, 2-3 SWAC) was in the driver's seat of the SWAC West until three-consecutive losses to division opponents (Southern, Texas Southern, and Grambling) wrecked the Braves' title-game chances.

"It's a train on the run right now," Coach Fred McNair described his team's current state to the media. "We just got to make sure we got to put some brakes on it."

Untimely turnovers have plagued the Braves football in those SWAC losses. Redzone interceptions, pick-sixes, muffed punts, poor quarterback exchanges, and fumbles have been the culprits for Alcorn. Tonight, they will face a Panthers defense that has created nine forced fumbles and ten turnovers in 2022.

PANTHERS CONTROL THEIR DESTINY

Bubba McDowell's challenge to his young quarterback Trazon Connley and team is simple - BEAT ALCORN. With a victory against the Braves and next week in Pine Bluff, the Panthers would punch their ticket to Jackson, MS, for a rematch of last season's SWAC Championship game.

Although, the PV coaching staff will be drastically different since Eric Dooley departed for Southern, and McDowell has shrewdly guided the Panthers to this point.

"They're the Braves for a reason. They're champions for a reason," Coach McDowell praised Alcorn. "We know Coach McNair is going to have those guys ready to go...they've got good players...and got the coaching staff that makes things happen."

TIME TO MAKE A STATEMENT

If you set aside the pleasantries from both coaches, the gridiron battle with ESPN cameras rolling featuring the Friday Night Lights of HBCU football makes for a great competition.

For Prairie View to make a statement and seize control of its destiny, defeating Alcorn is the assignment.

No more accurate words than when Coach McDowell noted, "It's a crucial time now. Put the ball in your hands, not in someone else's hands."

The Panthers cannot afford this SWAC West opportunity to fall flat in a loss to Alcorn. Waiting to see if Southern and Texas Southern will lose could cost them a shot at dictating their path.

By the way, Southern and Texas Southern will face the two top-ranked teams in the SWAC this Saturday. Eric Dooley and the Jaguars will travel to meet the Rattlers at Bragg Memorial Stadium for a 1 PM ET tilt. Next, Texas Southern will host Coach Deion Sanders' No. 5 FCS football team and "Top Dawgs" in HBCU football, the Jackson State Tigers, at PNC Stadium for a 6 PM CT kickoff.

Will Coach McDowell and the Panthers answer the call against the Braves?

We shall see.

Key Players to Watch:

Prairie View: Trazon Connley, Jessie Evans, Ahmad Antoine, and Jaden Stewart.

Alcorn State: Tre Lawrence, CJ Bolar, Jarveon Howard, Terreance Ellis

Series History:

Alcorn leads the all-time series against Prairie View A&M 44-15 record...

Under Coach McNair, the Braves are 4-1 against the Panthers...

Prairie View had its longest winning streak in the series when the Panthers won six consecutive (2007-12)…

Alcorn won 22 consecutive games in the series from 1977 to 1999...

The Braves have won the last four meetings between the two teams...

