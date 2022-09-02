Pro Football Hall of Fame's president Jim Porter spoke with HBCU Legends about the organization's commitment to the 2022 Black College Hall of Fame Classic, the Black College Football Hall of Fame, HBCU institutions, and their student-athletes.

Black College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame Partnership

"We have a lot of events going on with the traditional Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic game and activities within our Canton, Ohio community," Porter said. "We're very excited about the VIP Luncheon, the marching bands show, open mic night, a red-carpet affair, and Saturday's community event with Habitat for Humanity and Fun Fest at the Plaza."

The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic experience has sixteen scheduled events leading to Sunday's showdown between the Marauders and Rams. Thursday and Friday were the education days, including the College Career Fair, Let's Talk Art project, Reading the Playbook with community mentors and leaders, and Stark County District Library Speaking Book Series presentation.

Porter expects huge crowds this weekend along with "gospel singer Fred Hammond's 'Faith, Family, and Football' free concert for the community before the game on Sunday."

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's dedication to its partnership with Black College Football Hall of Fame's co-founders Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris is remarkable.

2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic; Central State University vs. Winston-Salem State University

"In 2016, we talked bout housing the Black College Football Hall of Fame's Museum within our Hall of Fame museum. That conversation opened the door to all the opportunities we're taking part in now. We have a fellowship that works. Last year, we came down to support the HBCU Legacy Bowl and hope to have a larger role there. Telling the story of HBCUs is what we want to do inside the museum. We started that process in 2016 and are looking to strengthen it as we continue to build."

For the moment, Porter mentioned the over 5,000 square feet dedicated to the Black College Football Hall of Fame Museum is an ongoing project, and Gallagher & Associates is studying to determine the exact date. Jim Porter firmly remarked, "I have gone on the record and said that we've been making this promise since 2016, to make the Black College Football Hall of Fame come to life inside the Hall. I want that on the front end of the project."

We continued to notice how HBCU football programs benefit from similar partnerships between the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Black College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the corporate sponsorship and dollars supporting HBCU sports initiatives. I wanted to know how President Porter viewed the growing interest in HBCU talent and football programs.

"When you look at the talent level and the number of players making the NFL out of the HBCUs. You notice how Jackson State's Deion Sanders captured the number one high school prospect last year as a recruit. You got Eddie George at Tennessee State doing great things. I expect more and more people to become aware of the talent level at HBCU schools," Porter noted.

Thirty-four former HBCU football players have busts inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Each year, it works closely with HBCU institutions during Black History Month with various educational programs. There is a reinforced commitment from the Pro Football Hall of Fame through its efforts to continue "telling the HBCU stories" and "promoting talent" from their football programs. Hence, the reason for establishing the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic.

"Last year was a great game. This year will be terrific with terrific athletes," Porter commented about Sunday's approaching competition.

The 2022 Black College Hall of Fame Classic returns to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, featuring Central State University vs. Winston-Salem State University on Sunday, September 4, at 4:00 PM ET.

The NFL Network will have NFL Media's Steve Wyche (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), and Bucky Brooks (analyst) broadcasting from the booth, while Cameron Wolfe will report from the sidelines.

