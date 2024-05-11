HBCU Legends

Pro Football Hall Of Famer Barry Sanders Attended His Son's Graduation From Howard University

The son of the legendary Barry Sanders, completed his studies at Howard University.

Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders is honored on the field during the first half of the NFC
Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders is honored on the field during the first half of the NFC / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
NFL Legend Barry Sanders' son, Nigel Sanders, graduated from Howard University. Sanders posted, "Help me congratulate my son Nigel on graduating from Howard University, Class of 2024 - Proud of you."

Nigel was reportedly studying music production and design at Howard. According to his LinkedIn profile, he interned at the Motown Museum in 2022, and Universal Music Group in 2021.

Sanders, 55, has four sons: Nigel, Nick, Barry James, and Noah Sanders.

As one of the greatest running backs to ever grace a football field, he was selected as the third overall draft pick out of Oklahoma State in the first round of the 1989 NFL Draft.

Barry Sanders
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions former running back Barry Sanders attends the 2024 NFL / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders officially announced his retirement from the National Football League on July 27, 1999.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted the former NFL MVP in the Class of 2004 after amassing 15,269 rushing yards, 10 seasons over 1,000 yards, 8 All-Pro honors, and 109 touchdowns.

