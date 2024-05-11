Pro Football Hall Of Famer Barry Sanders Attended His Son's Graduation From Howard University
NFL Legend Barry Sanders' son, Nigel Sanders, graduated from Howard University. Sanders posted, "Help me congratulate my son Nigel on graduating from Howard University, Class of 2024 - Proud of you."
Nigel was reportedly studying music production and design at Howard. According to his LinkedIn profile, he interned at the Motown Museum in 2022, and Universal Music Group in 2021.
Sanders, 55, has four sons: Nigel, Nick, Barry James, and Noah Sanders.
As one of the greatest running backs to ever grace a football field, he was selected as the third overall draft pick out of Oklahoma State in the first round of the 1989 NFL Draft.
Sanders officially announced his retirement from the National Football League on July 27, 1999.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted the former NFL MVP in the Class of 2004 after amassing 15,269 rushing yards, 10 seasons over 1,000 yards, 8 All-Pro honors, and 109 touchdowns.
Also read: HBCU Football Stars At Saints Rookie Minicamp