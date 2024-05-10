HBCU Legends

HBCU Football Stars At Saints Rookie Minicamp: Major, Peterson, Chris-Ike, And McCain III Get NFL Tryouts

Four HBCU football stars were invited by the New Orleans Saints for tryouts at their rookie minicamp.

Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Major (0) lays a hit on Prairie View A&M quarterback Trazon
Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Major (0) lays a hit on Prairie View A&M quarterback Trazon / Gerald Thomas / USA TODAY NETWORK
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp will have four exceptional HBCU football stars at rookie minicamp this weekend. Rookies LB Isaiah Major (Florida A&M) and RB Michael Chris-Ike (Delaware State), as well as former NFL undrafted free agents CB Mac McCain III (NC A&T), and DL Cam Peterson (Southern), are set to showcase their skills.

New Orleans had OL Mark Evans II (UAPB) and WR Shaq Davis (South Carolina State) on the team's practice squad last season. Evans remains battling for a spot on the offensive line.

Southern Jaguars defensive lineman Cam Peterson is getting another look by an NFL team after declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft and being signed by the Baltimore Ravens. He had an outstanding 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl performance during the week of practices and in the game.

Linebacker Isaiah Major is the 2023 Southwestern Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He led the Florida A&M Rattler's defense with 94 tackles and 11.5 TFL en route to the 2023 HBCU National Championship title.

