Robert Mathis Headlines 2026 SWAC Hall of Fame Class

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Former Alabama A&M standout and Indianapolis Colts star Robert Mathis headlines the Southwestern Athletic Conference's 2026 Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted Friday, Dec. 11, at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta.

The induction ceremony begins at 7 p.m. ET and will stream live on SWAC TV for fans unable to attend.

The six-member class was selected by the SWAC Hall of Fame Selection Committee from nominations submitted by conference member institutions.

2026 SWAC Hall of Fame Class | SWAC

2026 SWAC Hall of Fame Inductees

Robert Mathis — Alabama A&M

Brad Baxter — Alabama State

Lisa L. Powell — Alcorn State

Alvin Moore (Legend) — Alcorn State

Willie H. Barnes Jr. (Legend) — Jackson State

Roger Totten — Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Former Indianapolis Colts player Robert Mathis gestures to the crowd during a Ring of Honor induction ceremony for Tarik Glenn on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Robert Mathis



Robert Mathis became one of the most accomplished defensive players in Alabama A&M and SWAC football history. A four-year starter from 1999–2002, Mathis established himself as an elite pass rusher, earning three consecutive All-SWAC selections.

During his senior season in 2002, he recorded 20 sacks, setting an NCAA Division I-AA single-season record at the time. He was also named SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and finished his Alabama A&M career with 44 sacks, 88.5 tackles for loss, 221 tackles, and 20 forced fumbles.

His collegiate success earned him selection by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round of the 2003 NFL Draft.

Mathis went on to spend his entire 14-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts, becoming one of the franchise's most accomplished defensive players.

He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, a First-Team All-Pro in 2013, and helped the Colts win Super Bowl XLI. Mathis finished his NFL career with 123 sacks and 54 forced fumbles, and his 47 sack-forced fumbles remained an NFL record.

After retiring as a player in 2016, he continued working with the Colts as a pass-rush consultant, extending his impact on the game beyond his playing career. He was inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor in 2021 and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2024.

Brad Baxter



Brad Baxter was one of the most productive running backs in Alabama State University football history. Baxter played for the Hornets from 1985–1988 and finished his collegiate career as the school’s all-time leading rusher with 3,732 rushing yards on 773 carries and 30 career touchdowns. He was a three-time All-SWAC selection, establishing himself as one of the conference’s premier running backs during his four-year career. His career, rushing total and production placed him among the most accomplished offensive players in Alabama State football history.

Baxter's success at Alabama State led to an opportunity at the professional level. He was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the 11th round, 303rd overall, of the 1989 NFL Draft, before joining the New York Jets. He played seven NFL seasons with the Jets from 1989–1995, finishing his professional career with 2,928 rushing yards, 587 receiving yards and 35 total touchdowns. His accomplishments at Alabama State and in the NFL made him an important figure in the legacy of Hornets football and a notable representative of SWAC football at the professional level.

Lisa L. Powell



Lisa Powell was a standout women’s basketball player at Alcorn State University from 1987–1991. A four-year letter winner and four-time SWAC All-Conference selection, Powell finished her career among Alcorn State’s all-time leaders with 1,743 points and 1,001 rebounds.

Her senior season in 1990–91 was especially impressive recorded 335 rebounds, ranking seventh nationally. She helped lead Alcorn State to both the SWAC regular-season and tournament championships and was named SWAC Tournament MVP and a Black College Women’s Basketball All-American.

After graduating, Powell continued her basketball career professionally in Germany before returning to Alcorn State as a coach. She also coached at Hazlehurst High School, served as an assistant coach at Southern University, and coached in the Memphis City School District and at Crystal Springs High School. At Southern, she was part of the 2001–02 staff that won both the SWAC regular-season and tournament championships. Powell later returned to Alcorn State as an assistant women’s basketball coach and was inducted into the Alcorn A-Club Hall of Fame in 2018. Her career reflects a lasting contribution to SWAC women’s basketball as both an accomplished player and coach.

Alvin Moore



Alvin Moore was a standout football player at Alcorn State University who later built a distinguished career as an educator, coach, and longtime supporter of SWAC athletics. A Birmingham, Alabama, native and Carver High School graduate, Moore entered Alcorn State in 1967 on a football scholarship. Originally recruited as a defensive lineman, he moved to offensive tackle and eventually to center, where he became an important member of the Braves' offensive line.

Moore earned All-SWAC honors and was recognized as an All-Conference offensive tackle twice. As a starter from 1968–1970, he helped Alcorn State capture two outright SWAC championships and tie for another. During that same period, Alcorn State won back-to-back Black College National Championships in 1968 and 1969. The 1968 championship team finished 9–1 and defeated Florida A&M 36–9 in the Orange Blossom Classic. Moore also competed against future NFL stars, including Tennessee State's Ed “Too Tall” Jones, whom he was assigned to block. After completing his collegiate eligibility in 1971, Moore signed a free-agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Following his playing career, Moore dedicated more than four decades to education and athletics in Birmingham, serving as a teacher, head basketball coach, assistant football coach, and athletics director at Phillips High School and Carver High School. As a basketball coach, he recorded more than 600 victories and guided teams to four state tournament semifinal or final appearances. He also coached Alabama All-Star teams in 1975 and 2003, with both teams earning victories.

Moore remained closely connected to Alcorn State and the SWAC through alumni leadership, serving as president of the Birmingham Alcorn State Alumni Chapter and the Alcorn State A-Club, as well as holding leadership positions with the SWAC Alumni Association. Through his alumni work, he helped generate more than $100,000 for Alcorn State Athletics and supported the SWAC Alumni Association's Degree Completion Scholarship Fund for student-athletes. Moore was inducted into the Alcorn State Sports Hall of Fame in 2006, the Alcorn State Hall of Honors in 2013, and the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2014. In 2025, he received the Roscoe Nance Lifetime Achievement Award from the SWAC Alumni Association, recognizing his longstanding contributions to SWAC athletics, education, and student-athletes.

Willie H. Barnes Jr.



Willie H. Barnes Jr. made a lasting contribution to Jackson State University athletics through his service as an athletic trainer. Barnes was part of Jackson State’s football staff as early as 1981, serving under head coach W. C. Gorden. His work also extended to Jackson State basketball, where he was listed as the team trainer during the 1982–83, 1991–92, and 1992–93 seasons.

Barnes played an important behind-the-scenes role in supporting Jackson State student-athletes and helping maintain their health and readiness to compete. His work included caring for athletes during an important period in the university's athletic history, including the era of legendary Jackson State football players such as Walter Payton. Historical accounts identify Barnes as the Jackson State team trainer who worked with Payton during his collegiate career. Through his years of service, Barnes became part of the athletic support structure that helped Jackson State's football and basketball programs compete at the highest levels of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Roger Totten



Roger Totten is a longtime HBCU athletics coach and administrator whose career spanned more than three decades across the Southwestern Athletic Conference. A graduate of Mississippi Valley State University, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Health, Physical Education and Recreation in 1987, Totten also earned master’s degrees from Grambling State University and Alcorn State University.

He began his coaching career at Mississippi Valley State and went on to serve as an offensive coordinator and assistant coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Tuskegee, Alcorn State, Alabama State and Alabama A&M. During his football coaching career, Totten coached 16 student-athletes who went on to play in the NFL and was part of the 2012 UAPB football team that won the SWAC championship.

Totten later became a major figure in UAPB men's golf, serving as head coach while also taking on an administrative role as Deputy Athletics Director. Under his leadership, UAPB won its first-ever SWAC Men's Golf Championship in 2023, followed by a second consecutive championship in 2024 and another title in 2026.

His teams also earned NCAA Regional appearances (3 times), and Totten became a six-time SWAC Men's Golf Coach of the Year. His impact extends beyond championships through his work in student-athlete development, academic success, NCAA compliance, recruiting, fundraising and athletics administration.



More Coaching Accomplishments:

• 2025 No. 1 HBCU Men’s Golf Program

• 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships HBCU National Champions

• Multiple ALL-SWAC Selections

• Highest Men’s Team GPA at UAPB (2021 & 2022) -Football

• 2012 SWAC Champions

• 2000 Ranked No. 1 Rushing Offense in the SWAC

• 1997 Ranked No. 3 Total Offense in the SWAC | ASU

• 2010 SWAC Eastern Division Champions | AAMU

• 2007 Ranked No. 1 Offense in the SWAC | Alcorn State University

• 2005 Ranked No. 1 in the Red Zone Offense

• 1998 Ranked No. 2 Offense in the SWAC | MVSU

• Ranked No. 2 in Scoring Offense in the SWAC

Ticket Information for the Hall of Fame

Tickets for the enshrinement ceremony will be announced at a later date on SWAC Social Media Platforms and swac.org.

Hall of Fame Nomination Process

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Hall of Fame Contributor is an individual who has made an outstanding impact within the Southwestern Athletic Conference. This individual will be acknowledged for their dedication, commitment, and service to the overall mission of the Conference office, its’ member institutions and student-athletes. These individuals are full members of the Hall of Fame. Contributors will garner all rights and privileges as the regular Hall of Fame inductees. The Selection Committee shall follow the criteria below:

Each committee member may nominate one individual.

Nominee must have made significant and/or long-term contributions to the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Nominees must have established a personable reputation for character and citizenship that reflects favorably upon his or her university and the Conference.

A candidate can be chosen posthumously.

There shall be no more than (1) contributor member inducted each year into the SWAC Hall of Fame.

NOTE: There shall be no more than (9) members inducted each year into the SWAC Hall of Fame: (3) nominees from 1920-1970 (Legends), (5) nominees from 1971- present (eight years must have elapsed since the completion of college eligibility) and (1) contributor nominee.

ALL Nominees must receive at least 60% of the votes to be inducted.