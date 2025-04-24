Shannon Sharpe Elects To 'Temporarily' Step Aside From ESPN Duties
- Sharpe made the decision to temporarily step away from First Take until the NFL preseason.
Shannon Sharpe released a statement via social media that he's "electing to step aside temporarily from his ESPN duties."
Shannon Sharpe's Statement
"My statement is found here and this is the truth. The relationship in question was 100% consensual.
At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties.
I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason.
I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues."
As a professional athlete and one of the most prolific trash talkers ever to play in the NFL, Shannon Sharpe is accustomed to backing down. The Pro Football Hall of Famer responded to the allegations outlined in the $50 million lawsuit filed in Nevada against him by attorney Tony Buzbee for his "Jane Doe" client.
Sharpe first fought back hours after the lawsuit went public by posting several exceptionally provocative texts between him and his alleged victim. In the social media post, the HBCU legend names his accuser, Gabriella Zuniga.
On Tuesday morning, Shannon Sharpe again went on the offensive. This time, he uploaded a 1:09-minute video speaking directly to his "family, friends, supporters, and colleagues."
Here's a transcript of his video:
"To my family, friends, supporters, and colleagues, I want to speak to you directly and from the heart. This is a shakedown. I'm gonna be open, transparent, and defend myself because this isn't right. This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee, who has targeted Jay Z. Tony Buzbee targets black men, and I believe he's gonna release a thirty second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you could possibly imagine. That video should actually be ten minutes or so. Hey, Tony. Instead of releasing your edit, put the whole video out."
He continued, "I don't have it or I would myself. You know what happened and you're trying to manipulate the media. The encounter in question took place during the day at her invitation, and now that appears to be a deliberate setup coordinated by Gabby, also known as Carly, on OnlyFans. Gabby and Tony Busby want $50,000,000. What they're getting is sued for defamation and trying to take me down. My career is all about real talk and honesty. I know my family and fans know exactly what this is about. And I'm going to be out there telling you whatever I need to say just like I always do. I love all you guys. Thanks." - Shannon Sharpe
According to Pro Football Talk, Lanny Davis, who is acting as Sharpe's legal counsel, clarified a statement by saying Sharpe offered "at least $10 million" to Zuniga to settle the complaint.
Before Sharpe's video was released, TMZ obtained and released an alleged phone recording between the plaintiff and the media personality. A male voice was heard saying, "If you say that word one more time, I'ma f*****g choke the sh*t out of you when I see you."
Further updates on the alleged sexual assault lawsuit involving Shannon Sharpe will be provided later.
$50M Lawsuit Filed Against Shannon Sharpe
A few days after news emerged that Shannon Sharpe might be negotiating a substantial media deal worth over $100 million, a report surfaced about a woman filing a lawsuit against Sharpe for alleged sexual assault.
Sharpe, 56, was hit with a $50 million lawsuit filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of his client. This woman admits being in a two-year "rocky consensual relationship" with the Pro Football Hall of Famer, according to details reported by People.
The lawsuit outlines claims from the woman of alleged unwanted sexual encounters and an alleged instance of rape. She also claims Sharpe video-recorded several sexual interactions without her consent.
Sharpe reportedly has categorically denied all allegations made by the Jane Doe.
Tony Buzbee is the same attorney who represented over twenty women who filed lawsuits alleging improper encounters and sexual misconduct with NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Shannon Sharpe is the host of Club Shay Shay and co-host of The Night Cap with former NFL star Chad Johnson. He is also a regular contributor to ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith.
Shannon Sharpe Reportedly Signing Huge $100M+ Media Deal
HOUSTON - HBCU Legend and burgeoning media mogul Shannon Sharpe is reportedly on the verge of signing a deal exceeding $100 million for his podcast platforms. According to Front Office Sports, Sharpe "has received multiple offers" since his current contract with The Volume podcast service expires.
Shannon Sharpe's shows - Club Shay Shay and Night Cap (with Chad Johnson) - have dominated the sports and entertainment podcast space while garnering industry awards and honors. The Kat Williams episode on YouTube set records and presently has over 89 million views.
Sharpe, 56, earned approximately $22 million in career earnings with the National Football League while playing for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens. His next media deal could pay him four times what he earned in the National Football League.
He also won three Super Bowl rings, two with Denver and one with Baltimore, set tight end receiving records, and was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Sharpe's media ventures with the Club Shay Shay and Night Cap podcasts have become media powerhouse productions over the past two seasons at The Volume. On August 23, 2023, he signed with Colin Cowherd's platform after he left Fox Sports 1's Undisputed show after a dispute with co-host Skip Bayless. His media empire could venture into new forums with a new deal in the works.
Colin Cowherd's The Volume podcast network also hosts The Herd, The Draymond Green Show, What's Wright with Nick Wright, and the Richard Sherman Show. Reports do not have specific names of companies interested in signing a pact with Sharpe.
Shannon Sharpe played college football at an HBCU school, Savannah State University before the Denver Broncos selected him as the 192nd pick in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL Draft. After being chosen to five All-Pro teams and 8 Pro Bowl squads, he retired from professional football at the end of the 2003 season. He still holds the single-game record for the most receiving yards by a tight end of 214 yards.
During his NFL career, Sharpe had 815 receptions, 10,060 receiving yards, and 62 touchdowns.
Shannon Sharpe was named the 1987 SIAC Player of the Year at Savannah State and earned three All-SIAC First Team honors from 1987 to 1989. The college retired his number, No. 2, and inducted him into the Savannah State Athletics Hall of Fame.
Sharpe is in partnership of the Le Portier Shay VSOP Luxury Cognac brand. Also, he's a contributor to ESPN's First Take show with former HBCU alum, Stephen A. Smith.