NFL Great, HBCU Legend Shannon Sharpe Reportedly Signing Huge $100M+ Media Deal

    • Sharpe is becoming one of the industry's most powerful sports and entertainment podcasters.  
    • Club Shay Shay and Night Cap Podcast has millions of subscribers and gains thousands of new followers weekly.

Kyle T. Mosley

Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach Shannon Sharpe on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach Shannon Sharpe on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
HOUSTON - HBCU Legend and burgeoning media mogul Shannon Sharpe is reportedly on the verge of signing a deal exceeding $100 million for his podcast platforms. According to Front Office Sports, Sharpe "has received multiple offers" since his current contract with The Volume podcast service expires.

Shannon Sharpe's shows - Club Shay Shay and Night Cap (with Chad Johnson) - have dominated the sports and entertainment podcast space while garnering industry awards and honors. The Kat Williams episode on YouTube set records and presently has over 89 million views.

Sharpe, 56, earned approximately $22 million in career earnings with the National Football League while playing for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens. His next media deal could pay him four times what he earned in the National Football League.

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe
Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe / CREDIT: ESPN

He also won three Super Bowl rings, two with Denver and one with Baltimore, set tight end receiving records, and was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sharpe's media ventures with the Club Shay Shay and Night Cap podcasts have become media powerhouse productions over the past two seasons at The Volume. On August 23, 2023, he signed with Colin Cowherd's platform after he left Fox Sports 1's Undisputed show after a dispute with co-host Skip Bayless. His media empire could venture into new forums with a new deal in the works.

Colin Cowherd's The Volume podcast network also hosts The Herd, The Draymond Green Show, What's Wright with Nick Wright, and the Richard Sherman Show. Reports do not have specific names of companies interested in signing a pact with Sharpe.

Le Portier Shay VSOP Luxury Cognac
NFL Hall of Famer and former SSU football player Shannon Sharpe signs bottles of his Le Portier Shay VSOP Luxury Cognac at Habersham Beverage Warehouse in Savannah on Thursday, March 19, 2025. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shannon Sharpe played college football at an HBCU school, Savannah State University before the Denver Broncos selected him as the 192nd pick in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL Draft. After being chosen to five All-Pro teams and 8 Pro Bowl squads, he retired from professional football at the end of the 2003 season. He still holds the single-game record for the most receiving yards by a tight end of 214 yards.

During his NFL career, Sharpe had 815 receptions, 10,060 receiving yards, and 62 touchdowns.

Shannon Sharpe was named the 1987 SIAC Player of the Year at Savannah State and earned three All-SIAC First Team honors from 1987 to 1989. The college retired his number, No. 2, and inducted him into the Savannah State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Sharpe is in partnership of the Le Portier Shay VSOP Luxury Cognac brand. Also, he's a contributor to ESPN's First Take show with former HBCU alum, Stephen A. Smith.

